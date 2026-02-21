RSL Fantasy: Round 10 Scout Squad

Just ahead of the new deadline, our weekly Scout Squad piece tries to identify who will be the best Round 10 players of Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy.

Looking at these fixtures in isolation, our team of Amer, Chubbs and Louis are discussing the best picks.

N.B: Scout is not being paid to promote this game, either by the RSL or Saudi Pro League (SPL).

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST SAUDI LEAGUE PLAYERS FOR ROUND 10

﻿ AMER CHUBBS LOUIS GK Edouard Mendy Marcelo Grohe Edouard Mendy ﻿ Bento Fernando Pacheco Marcelo Grohe ﻿ Marcelo Grohe Predrag Rajkovic Fernando Pacheco DEF Mohammed Al-Shamat Mohamed Simakan Roger Ibanez ﻿ Roger Ibanez Mohammed Al-Shamat Nathan Zeze ﻿ Marwane Saadane Danilo Pereira Mohammed Al-Shamat ﻿ Danilo Pereira Saad Balobaid Danilo Pereira ﻿ Nathan Zeze Nathan Zeze Mohamed Simakan MID Julian Quinones Mourad Batna Yannick Carrasco ﻿ Yannick Carrasco Yannick Carrasco Julian Quinones ﻿ Mourad Batna Kinglsey Coman Mourad Batna ﻿ Joao Felix Julian Quinones Joao Felix ﻿ Giorgos Masouras Josh Brownhill Giorgos Masouras FWD Ivan Toney Cristiano Ronaldo Ivan Toney ﻿ Cristiano Ronaldo Ivan Toney Cristiano Ronaldo ﻿ Karim Benzema Abderrazak Hamdallah Enrique ﻿ Youssed En-Nesyri Joshua King Joshua King ﻿ Enrique Enrique Youssed En-Nesyri

AMER SAYS…

GOALKEEPERS

Édouard Mendy looks set up perfectly this week. Damac don’t offer much going forward and the clean sheet feels well within reach. When the fixture lines up like this, you don’t overthink it – he’s one of the standout goalkeeper picks on the board.

Bento has a very similar profile. Al-Najma don’t create a huge volume of high-quality chances, and his defence has been solid in front of him. Add in his save potential and you’re looking at a keeper who can return even if the clean sheet gets tested. Strong option.

Marcelo Grohe continues to deliver. The saves are there, the bonus points followed last round, and he always seems involved. That kind of floor matters. Another very solid play this week.

DEFENDERS

Even off the bench last time, Mohammed Al-Shamat still found an assist. If he starts – and everything suggests he will – you’re getting someone who creates, attacks space and carries real goal threat. That upside makes him a serious option.

Set pieces, bonus points, clean sheet potential – Róger Ibañez ticks every box. He’s dangerous in the opposition box and racks up defensive numbers when his side control games. One of the standout defenders this week.

Marwane Saadane has put up the most defensive actions in the league this season and still carries threat from dead balls. Against Al-Okhdood, you can see the path to both attacking returns and a clean sheet. That combination is hard to ignore.

Danilo Pereira brings a similar appeal. Strong underlying bonus profile, always a danger on set pieces, and he faces Al-Hazem in a fixture that screams clean sheet. You’re buying into both security and upside.

Nathan Zeze against a side that struggle to defend set pieces? That’s exactly the kind of matchup you target. He attacks the ball well and this feels like one of those weeks where it could easily fall his way.

MIDFIELDERS

No midfielder has scored more points than Julián Quiñones, and he’s coming off a hat-trick where he fired off 10 shots. Al-Ettifaq have looked fragile defensively, so backing form and volume here makes complete sense.

Yannick Carrasco looks sharp right now. He’s involved in everything, takes set pieces, and faces Al-Riyadh in a game that suits his style. Goals or assists – you’d back him for one.

Nailed a 19-point haul last round and now gets Al-Okhdood, arguably the softest defensive matchup. Mourad Batna thrives in these types of fixtures. Expect chances again.

Against Al-Najma’s shaky defence, João Felix has a real opportunity. He finds pockets, takes shots early, and doesn’t need many looks to score. Strong upside in this one.

Giorgos Masouras should enjoy this matchup. Al-Kholood struggle badly against wide players, and that plays straight into his strengths. If you’re targeting a winger this week, he’s high on the list.

FORWARDS

Form, confidence, matchup – Ivan Toney has all three. He’s the highest-scoring forward and just hit a hat-trick. Damac have issues dealing with central strikers, so the opportunity is there again.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets one of the softer fixtures of the round. Al-Najma conceded seven big chances in a previous game and can’t contain elite forwards. Everything points toward returns, which puts him right in the captaincy conversation.

Karim Benzema faces a side in Al-Taawoun that struggle most when defending strikers. He leads the line, gets the volume, and when the service clicks he punishes teams. Goals look likely.

Al-Hazem haven’t handled forwards well all season, which brings Youssef En-Nesyri firmly into play. He lives in the box and attacks crosses aggressively. This matchup suits him.

Six shots and a big chance in his last outing tells you Enrique is getting into the right areas. Now he meets an Al-Khaleej defence that struggles against strikers. The opportunity is there – he just needs to finish.

CHUBBS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Marcelo Grohe at 4.5m and still picking up three bonus points despite conceding tells you everything about his baseline. He racks up saves, stays involved and now gets another good fixture straight away. For value in goal, it’s hard to look past him.

Fernando Pacheco has the kind of fixture you target. It’s the definition of a plum matchup and if things click, the haul is there.

Predrag Rajkovic just dropped a Man of the Match performance against Al Hilal and now faces Al Hazem. Confidence will be high and the fixture sets up nicely again. Very solid pick.

DEFENDERS

Another clean sheet for Mohamed Simakan and Al Nassr last round, and now they meet bottom-of-the-league Al Najma. That defensive unit looks locked in, and this is exactly the type of game you invest in.

I expect Mohammed Al-Shamat to start this time. When he’s on the pitch, the attacking upside is obvious. He gets forward, creates chances and doesn’t shy away from a shot. High ceiling play.

If you want security at the back for Al Ittihad, Danilo Pereira gives you that. Good fixtures on the horizon and a double to come only strengthen the case. Safe doesn’t mean boring here.

Saad Balobaid feels a bit rogue, but that’s sometimes where the gains are. Al Shabab’s fixture run improves and he offers genuine attacking threat from full back. Don’t forget he was at Al Ahli last season – there’s quality there.

Nathan Zeze just keeps ticking along. Christophe Galtier has built a side that are tough to break down, and they’ve got a double in Gameweek 27 as well. Steady now, upside soon.

MIDFIELDERS

Fresh off a haul and walking into a strong home fixture, Mourad Batna looks primed again. The only slight concern is the quick turnaround given his age, but the matchup is too good to ignore.

Yannick Carrasco at home with a favourable fixture is always in the captaincy conversation. Set pieces, open play involvement, shots – he’s got multiple routes to points.

Last round showed exactly what Kingsley Coman can produce. Explosive on his day and now up against Al Najma. That’s a fixture you attack.

Another hat-trick for Julián Quiñones and now he’s at home to Al Ettifaq, who have looked leaky recently. Form plus fixture equals an easy decision. Lock him in.

An assist last time out and Josh Brownhill could benefit from Abderrazak Hamdallah returning to the side. He’s a tidy, budget-friendly option if you need to free up funds without sacrificing too much upside.

FORWARDS

Cristiano Ronaldo is chasing history and that goal record won’t wait. The motivation is obvious and the fixture is kind. He’s my number one captain this week.

Another hat-trick for Ivan Toney – and he even missed a penalty. He’s making the league look simple right now. Form like that demands attention. Lock him in.

Abderrazak Hamdallah is back. The Saudi King hunting down Al Somah again adds extra spice, and he’s already found the net. With a strong home fixture next, the timing feels perfect.

If Joshua King is fit, he jumps straight into the conversation. The matchup suits and he won’t need many chances.

Enrique offers a cheaper route in. He gets minutes, he has penalties, and there’s a double in Gameweek 27 to factor in. If you’re planning ahead and managing budget, he fits nicely.

LOUIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Édouard Mendy provides stability in goal, particularly in favourable fixtures where a clean sheet looks achievable.

Marcelo Grohe offers strong value through consistent save volume and bonus potential, while Fernando Pacheco presents upside when the matchup limits attacking threat from the opposition.

DEFENDERS

Defensively, Róger Ibañez stands out for his balance of clean-sheet probability and set-piece threat. Nathan Zeze adds aerial presence and defensive consistency within a well-structured side.

Mohammed Al-Shamat offers attacking intent from deeper areas, whereas Danilo Pereira delivers defensive actions and reliability.

Mohamed Simakan could also be a fantastic option this week.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Yannick Carrasco has been in excellent form as of late, and heads into the next round in top form.

Julián Quiñones has become essential to own in the game. He’s massively explosive, so going without him could be damaging.

Mourad Batna looks like he’s coming back into the fold now in terms of form. When it clicks for him, there aren’t many better assets in the game.

João Felix contributes technical quality and efficiency in the final third, while Giorgos Masouras carries direct attacking intent from wide areas.

FORWARDS

Up front, Ivan Toney seems unstoppable at the moment. He’s obviously trying to squeeze his way into the England World Cup Squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks like he’s in form again. When he hits his stride he becomes very difficult to ignore, even at his price.

Enrique provides a cost-effective forward with minutes and spot-kick involvement. Joshua King offers value if fully fit, and Youssef En-Nesyri presents a strong central presence against vulnerable defences.