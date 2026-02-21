Sunderland v Fulham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Sunderland and Fulham.
The match at Stadium of Light kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 22 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
SUNDERLAND
FULHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|11th
|Sunderland
|26
|36
|-3
|WLWLL
|12th
|Fulham
|26
|34
|-5
|LWLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):