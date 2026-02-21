UCL Fantasy: Matchday 10 Best captains

Matchday 10 gives us another split slate, which means two shots at getting the captaincy right – one on Tuesday and another on Wednesday. That flexibility can be a real advantage if you plan it well.

In this piece, we run through the standout captaincy options across both nights, as well as a few differential picks that could help you climb the ranks.

TUESDAY’S STANDOUTS

Newcastle convinced more than any other side in Matchday 9, and that was arguably due to their opposition. The Magpies weren’t exactly consistent prior to their match against Qarabag, but they dismantled their opposition 6-1 regardless.

That loss wasn’t the first time Qarabag fell apart from a defensive perspective though. In fact, during the League Phase they shipped an average of 2.6 goals per match on average. This shows that targeting them on a roundly basis could be beneficial.

Newcastle have several good options, the most obvious of which is Anthony Gordon (€7.1m). Whilst his 27-point return in the previous round is arguably enough alone to warrant captaincy, it’s the continued Champions League form which really drives his appeal – having produced 10 goals, two assists and three Player of the Match awards.

However, will he start? The Magpies are all but through after the demolition job in Azerbaijan and Howe has little need to start Gordon, who played circa 80 minutes at the Etihad on Saturday.

UCL Fantasy managers could, therefore, just pick a different Newcastle player to captain, such as Harvey Barnes (€6.9m). Although shorter on gametime than his teammate, Barnes has still delivered an impressive five Champions League goals and one assist this campaign. With the tie arguably over, we should see Barnes – benched in the Premier League on Saturday – get a run-out.

TUESDAY DIFFERENTIALS

Those who aren’t convinced by a Newcastle captain on Tuesday have plenty of alternative options. One of them is of course wing-back Alejandro Grimaldo (€6.2m). The Spaniard bagged his sixth attacking return of the campaign last time out, along with a clean sheet. Leverkusen host Olympiakos this time around, so Grimaldo could be an excellent option once more.

Atletico Madrid’s 3-3 draw once again highlighted Club Brugge’s strengths and weaknesses. Whilst the Belgian side are more than capable in attack, they continue to leak goals. Forward Julian Alvarez (€9.1m) is one player who could take advantage of that. Even when failing to convince from open play, Alvarez showed his potential for points by converting a penalty last time out.

WEDNESDAY’S STANDOUT

After losing out on a top eight spot in the League Phase, Real Madrid acted out their revenge during their Matchday 9 win against Benfica, the side that edged them in Matchday 8.

This week Real Madrid host Benfica at the Bernabeu, one of the most intimidating grounds in Europe. The Portuguese side will likely probe the ropey Real Madrid backline, but they too are at risk of conceding. They have already shipped three goals in their previous two clashes with Los Blancos, so goals for the home side are expected.

Because of this, we naturally look to the Real Madrid attackers, and nobody stands out more than penalty taker Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m). It might be easy to over-look the Frenchman, but we have to remember that he has been one of the most consistent assets in UCL Fantasy this season.

In terms of his Champions League output, Mbappe has racked up 13 goals, one assist and three player of the match awards. This means he’s returned a huge 17 times during eight matches – which is an average of two per match.

WEDNESDAY DIFFERENTIALS

Wednesday is a lot more limiting. The pool of alternatives is less convincing, but there is still several options who could return for those looking to go different.

An away match against Atalanta won’t be easy for Dortmund, but the German side head into the match in good form – winning all four of their previous matches. We also have to consider the score. A 2-0 lead means that Atalanta will have to attack, which should give striker Serhou Guirassy (€8.3m), who has managed six goals and one assist in his previous four outings, the potential to return.

PSG’s home match against Monaco also appeals. Offering both defensive and offensive routes to points this week both Achraf Hakimi (€5.9m) and Nuno Mendes (€6.3m) could be considerations. Whilst Mendes has a better offensive record than Hakimi, the Moroccan netted in Matchday 9.

Picking an alternative Real Madrid attacker could also be a wise move. Mbappe has been extremely consistent, but teammate and midfielder Vinicius Junior (€9.5m) has amassed close to 30 points during his previous three Champions League matches.