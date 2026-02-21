UCL Fantasy: Matchday 10 early Scout Picks

Matchday 10 brings the play-off round second legs, where ties are decided and Fantasy points can swing quickly.

With some sides chasing deficits and others looking to finish the job, picking the right players becomes even more important.

Here are our best picks for the UCL Fantasy round ahead.

Note: this article will be updated and finalised closer to Tuesday’s deadline.

READ MORE: UCL Fantasy Matchday 10 best fixtures

GOALKEEPERS

Tuesday brings several opportunities to bag a clean sheet, but Newcastle stand out. The Magpies kept shutouts in half of their League Phase matches and come up against a poor Qarabag side up next. With that in mind, Nick Pope (€5.0m) could be a great option.

Budget doesn’t seem to be an issue at this point in the competition. So, if Pope fails to keep a clean sheet we could call upon Thibaut Courtois (€6.1m). Los Blancos kept a shutout in Matchday 9, so could repeat that at home for their second-leg tie with Benfica.

DEFENDERS

PSG may have conceded in the first leg, but they showed exactly why their defenders have appeal. Whilst Nuno Mendes (€6.3m) failed to pick up an attacking return, teammate Achraf Hakimi (€5.9m) didn’t – scoring one of his sides three goals. Both players have impressed offensively this season, so picking the pair for a home match against Monaco seems like the safest play.

Dan Burn (€5.0m) completes the Newcastle defensive double-up against Qarabag. Back-to-back assists in the Champions League, and a goal in Matchday 4, show just how many routes to points Burn has going into any given game.

One player who feels essential heading into Matchday 10 is wing-back Alejandro Grimaldo (€6.2m). As well as picking up a clean sheet in his previous match, the Spaniard registered his sixth attacking return of the Champions League campaign.

Completing the defence, and set to start after a rest in the first leg is Federico Dimarco (€5.5m). The Inter wing-back banked a whopping nine attacking returns in his previous five matches, so going without him for a home match could be a missed opportunity.

MIDFIELDERS

A Newcastle double up in attack could be hugely beneficial this week. The Magpies demolished Qarabag last time out, which highlights how poor the Azerbaijani side are from a defensive perspective.

After his historic 27-point haul last time out, it could be extremely difficult to ignore Anthony Gordon (£7.1m), even if rotation poses quite a lot of risk. Perhaps a better option for this round in isolation is Harvey Barnes (€6.9m) who has produced five goals and one assist in the Champions League already this season. He was benched on Saturday so likely come into the XI in midweek.

PSG’s home fixture against a leaky Monaco side could be a perfect opportunity to invest in attack. There is no telling who will start the game, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.1m) appears to likely. The Georgian has been instrumental for his side this season, and has shown both his assist and goal scoring potential this season.

Only a small group of players have managed to match or better Vinicius Junior (€9.5m) in UCL Fantasy as of late. The Real Madrid star has produced close to 30 points in his previous three outings and heads into the game hugely motivated.

Atletico Madrid host Club Brugge this week, a side who shipped more than two goals per game away from home in the League Phase. After scoring three times in Matchday 9, the Spanish side are more than capable offensively, and one of their best options is Ademola Lookman (€7.0m) who scored last time out.

FORWARDS

Club Brugge may be handy in attack, but as we have highlighted already, they can struggle at the back. With that in mind, and taking into account his penalty-taking duty, Julian Alvarez (€9.1m) could be an excellent option again this week.

Atalanta are capable of capitulation in defence, and the data backs that up. The Italian side recently conceded more than 5.0 xG (expected goals) in a league match, so Dortmund man Serhou Guirassy (€8.3m), who heads into the game off the back of scoring six goals in his previous four games, could have potential once more.

Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m) arguably remains an essential. Although the Frenchman failed to score last time out, he’s racked up 14 attacking returns in just eight Champions League matches this season, which shows just how explosive he can be.

UCL MATCHDAY 10 SCOUT PICKS