West Ham v Bournemouth predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between West Ham United and Bournemouth.
The match at London Stadium kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 21 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
WEST HAM
BOURNEMOUTH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|9th
|Bournemouth
|26
|37
|-2
|DWWDW
|18th
|West Ham
|26
|24
|-17
|WWLWD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):