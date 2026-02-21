Dugout Discussion

West Ham v Bournemouth team news: Kroupi starts

21 February 2026 169 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
The fourth of today’s five Premier League matches sees West Ham United play host to Bournemouth.

Kick-off is at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

West Ham have made one change to the starting XI they sent out in their last Premier League game.

It’s an enforced one, as Soungoutou Magassa replaces the banned Freddie Potts. He was sent off in last Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie.

Bournemouth have made two changes from Gameweek 26.

Tyler Adams and Junior Kroupi are brought into the side, with Ryan Christie and Alex Toth making way.

LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf, Magassa, Souček, Bowen, Fernandes, Summerville, Castellanos.

Subs: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Todibo, Scarles, Mayers, Kante, Wilson, Traoré.

Bournemouth XI: Petrović, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Adams, Rayan, Kroupi, Adli, Evanilson.

Subs: Mandas, Smith, Diakite, Milosavljevic, Brooks, Christie, Tavernier, Toth, Ünal.

  1. F4L
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    not a pen right?

    Open Controls
    1. Effe
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Sounds like it’s not a pen sadly

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      *not a pen

      Open Controls
  2. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    how is that different form the city penlaty vs pool?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      It's not City

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      they admitted as well foden shouldve got a pen up at newcastle for similar

      i guess maybe truffert was trying to block the shot, not go for the ball maybe

      Open Controls
  3. Effe
    • 15 Years
    32 mins ago

    Bowen def con is the highlight of my gameweek so far

    Open Controls
    1. Dank Squid
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Bowen cares. Not the greatest FPL asset, but he goes beyond

      Open Controls
  4. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Hill 6 points - feeling content

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yeah, making up for yet another Chalobah disappointment

      Open Controls
  5. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Hill fail

    Open Controls
    1. OverTinker
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      I am ok with his 6 points considering how bad this GW gas been so far

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        But he usually gets at least 7

        Open Controls
  6. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    31 mins ago

    4.2m Hermansen with 22 points in his 3 games since coming into the team;)

    Open Controls
  7. Moon Dog
      30 mins ago

      Captained Palmer, benched James Hill... enjoy your points Haaland captainers!

      *gets behind sofa*

      Open Controls
    • Sailboats
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Hill returns yet again

      Open Controls
    • Khalico
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Would you rather have Stach or KDH as the 5th mid?

      Open Controls
    • Vasshin
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Current team

      Dubravka
      Gabriel Virgil Esteve
      Rice Semenyo Rogers Bruno
      Bowen Thiago Haaland

      Sanchez Andersen Enzo Chalobah

      5 ft and 0.4 in bank
      1. Enzo and Chalobah to Wirtz and Hill
      2. Enzo, Sanchez and Chalobah to Wirtz, Hill and Petrovic/kelleher/Lammens
      3. Enzo and Bowen to Wirtz and anyone to keep in bench

      Open Controls
    • F4L
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      3 matches in a row senesi not got dc points. do you think there's a reason for this or just is what it is, he'll get them soon enough again

      Open Controls
      1. Bigbars
        • 15 Years
        11 mins ago

        makes sense if Hill is getting the lions share of the clearances, senesi may have got to previously..
        Although the stats may show otherwise, it is still luck whether they come on his side or not.

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          makes sense, cheers

          Open Controls
    • tutankamun
      • 16 Years
      25 mins ago

      Van Hecke and Senesi on my bench. Played the useless Enzo and Rogers. FML

      Open Controls
    • Old Wulfrunian
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Good performance from West Ham?I am so frustrated as a Bowen owner.

      Open Controls
    • DagheMunegu
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Will WC in 32
      Until then

      A Hill Wirtz
      B VVD Szobo

      Open Controls
    • JBG
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Should've went for Bournemouths "Anderson", A.Scott. Went for the more exciting pick, Rayan.

      Open Controls
    • Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      Team GBR Curling are on their game

      Open Controls
    • DBry
        1 min ago

        Anderson, KDH, Gravenberch?

        8th mid/fwd

        KDH can’t see starting many
        Grav does have decent matches and similar output to Anderson

        Open Controls

