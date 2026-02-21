West Ham v Bournemouth team news: Kroupi starts

The fourth of today’s five Premier League matches sees West Ham United play host to Bournemouth.

Kick-off is at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

West Ham have made one change to the starting XI they sent out in their last Premier League game.

It’s an enforced one, as Soungoutou Magassa replaces the banned Freddie Potts. He was sent off in last Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie.

Bournemouth have made two changes from Gameweek 26.

Tyler Adams and Junior Kroupi are brought into the side, with Ryan Christie and Alex Toth making way.

LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf, Magassa, Souček, Bowen, Fernandes, Summerville, Castellanos.

Subs: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Todibo, Scarles, Mayers, Kante, Wilson, Traoré.

Bournemouth XI: Petrović, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Adams, Rayan, Kroupi, Adli, Evanilson.

Subs: Mandas, Smith, Diakite, Milosavljevic, Brooks, Christie, Tavernier, Toth, Ünal.