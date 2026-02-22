Dugout Discussion

2pm team news: Lacroix out, Xhaka a sub

22 February 2026 597 comments
avfc82 avfc82
There are three Premier League matches kicking off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

TEAM NEWS

There are two alterations for Liverpool from the team that beat Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup.

Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike come into the side as Curtis Jones and Federico Chiesa drop to the bench.

Vitor Pereira’s Nottingham Forest are unsurprisingly unchanged from their 3-0 win over Fenerbahce in midweek.

At Selhurst Park, there are four changes to the Crystal Palace XI from Thursday: Jaydee Canvot, Tyrick Mitchell, Will Hughes and Yeremy Pino in for the injured Maxence Lacroix and benched Borna Sosa, Daichi Kamada and Brennan Johnson.

As for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tolu Arokodare comes in for Angel Gomes.

There is just one change from Sunderland’s last Premier League XI.

Jocelin replaces the injured Reinildo Mandava, with Trai Hume consequently moving to left-back.

Granit Xhaka is named on the bench on his return from injury.

There is only one alteration for the visitors compared to Gameweek 26, too.

Samuel Chukwueze is injured, with Kevin taking his place on the left flank.

*Florian Wirtz has been injured in the warm-up for Liverpool. Curtis Jones comes in.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Canvot, Richards, Riad, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Strand Larsen

Subs: Benitez, Clyne, Sosa, Kamada, Uche, Devenny, Cardines, Johnson, Guessand

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejci, Tchatchoua, Bellegarde, Andre, Mane, H Bueno, Arokodare, Armstrong

Subs: Johnstone, R Gomes, Wolfe, Lima, Doherty, Toti, A Gomes, J Gomes, Edozie

Nottingham Forest XI: Ortega, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus

Subs: Gunn, Morato, Ndoye, Dominguez, Lucca, Yates, Cunha, McAtee, Bakwa

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Ekitike

Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Gomez, Chiesa, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Morrison, Ngumoha

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Hume, Sadiki, Diarra, Le Fee, Jocelin, Angulo, Brobbey

Subs: Ellborg, Geertruida, Talbi, Rigg, Mayenda, O’Nien, Mundle, Isidor, Xhaka

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Iwobi, Berge, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin, Jimenez

Subs: Lecomte, Reed, Muniz, Cairney, Bobb, Cuenca, Castagne, King, Diop

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

597 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 21 mins ago

    We know how this movie goes. VVD most transferred in this week, blanks next few. Everyone moaning and sells. Its happened this season already before

    1. Tic Tacs
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 51 mins ago

      That’s how FPL works

  2. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 21 mins ago

    So many are stacking up on LIV. Are they worth it? Seem rather hit and miss…

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Vvd only one worth owning imo

    2. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      6 hours, 18 mins ago

      Pool are awful. Stay away

    3. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 47 mins ago

      Thanks guys

  3. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 17 mins ago

    Are there any midweek games in Europe before the next GW?

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      Yes. CL

    2. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      Yes same as last week - Newcastle, Forest, Palace

  4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 16 mins ago

    LeFee. Thank you.

    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      You got very lucky Diarra was subbed off just before it

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 12 mins ago

        Diarra isnt necessarily on pens. As per the manager, the decision is taken on the pitch. But yes, still avoided the 50 50. The defcons in the end helped too.

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      Benched him cos he was off pens. And we are sh***. Def think we could go down here.

  5. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 15 mins ago

    Sarr Enzo > Wilson and?
    A. Schade/Dango
    B. Tavernier/Rayan

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 13 mins ago

      Dango

    2. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      6 hours, 13 mins ago

      Stach

    3. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      Rayan

  6. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 14 mins ago

    Seeing how erratic Chelsea is, does it make sense to play both Gabriel and Timber at home?

    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      They barely gave Chelsea a kick in the cup the other week.

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 11 mins ago

        Yes. Want to save a transfer and assess who goes out between Timber and Semenyo to get 11 in 31

        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          6 hours, 10 mins ago

          Regardless of fixtures Arsenal will be in the top 3 or 4 predicted CS every week probably

  7. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 11 mins ago

    Doing really well at benching points lately. Benched Thiaws 11 points last week and now benched Wilson's 8 this week

    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 51 mins ago

      I benched VvD last week...

  8. Hughes Your Daddy
    • 13 Years
    6 hours, 9 mins ago

    COYS

    1. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 8 mins ago

      Spurs 3-1 Arsenal (and I'm a Gooner)

      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 7 mins ago

        I expect Arsenal will take the lead, but they'll buckle when spurs win and score their penalty to make it 1-1

  9. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 16 Years
    6 hours, 6 mins ago

    Yep

  10. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    6 hours, 3 mins ago

    At least I captained my highest scoring player in Haaland. Knew I was good at this.

  11. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 2 mins ago

    Eze vomitting in the tunnel. Great start

    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 58 mins ago

      Nervous

  12. DropkickMurphys
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 52 mins ago

    Spurs looked all over the place in the opening mins, Arsenal may win easily.

  13. Tic Tacs
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 14 mins ago

    Was gonna do Timber to VVD but wanted to be patient and see if that makes any difference to my season, worked out well huh what a load of rubbish this game is

