2pm team news: Lacroix out, Xhaka a sub

There are three Premier League matches kicking off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

TEAM NEWS

There are two alterations for Liverpool from the team that beat Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup.

Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike come into the side as Curtis Jones and Federico Chiesa drop to the bench.

Vitor Pereira’s Nottingham Forest are unsurprisingly unchanged from their 3-0 win over Fenerbahce in midweek.

At Selhurst Park, there are four changes to the Crystal Palace XI from Thursday: Jaydee Canvot, Tyrick Mitchell, Will Hughes and Yeremy Pino in for the injured Maxence Lacroix and benched Borna Sosa, Daichi Kamada and Brennan Johnson.

As for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tolu Arokodare comes in for Angel Gomes.

There is just one change from Sunderland’s last Premier League XI.

Jocelin replaces the injured Reinildo Mandava, with Trai Hume consequently moving to left-back.

Granit Xhaka is named on the bench on his return from injury.

There is only one alteration for the visitors compared to Gameweek 26, too.

Samuel Chukwueze is injured, with Kevin taking his place on the left flank.

*Florian Wirtz has been injured in the warm-up for Liverpool. Curtis Jones comes in.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Canvot, Richards, Riad, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Strand Larsen

Subs: Benitez, Clyne, Sosa, Kamada, Uche, Devenny, Cardines, Johnson, Guessand

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejci, Tchatchoua, Bellegarde, Andre, Mane, H Bueno, Arokodare, Armstrong

Subs: Johnstone, R Gomes, Wolfe, Lima, Doherty, Toti, A Gomes, J Gomes, Edozie

Nottingham Forest XI: Ortega, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus

Subs: Gunn, Morato, Ndoye, Dominguez, Lucca, Yates, Cunha, McAtee, Bakwa

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Ekitike

Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Gomez, Chiesa, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Morrison, Ngumoha

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Hume, Sadiki, Diarra, Le Fee, Jocelin, Angulo, Brobbey

Subs: Ellborg, Geertruida, Talbi, Rigg, Mayenda, O’Nien, Mundle, Isidor, Xhaka

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Iwobi, Berge, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin, Jimenez

Subs: Lecomte, Reed, Muniz, Cairney, Bobb, Cuenca, Castagne, King, Diop

