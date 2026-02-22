Dugout Discussion

Spurs v Arsenal team news: Eze, Saka + Trossard start

22 February 2026 689 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Igor Tudor gets to manage Tottenham Hotspur for the first time this afternoon.

Arsenal are the visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the action gets underway at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Mikel Arteta has made two changes to the Arsenal team that drew at Molineux on Wednesday.

Eberechi Eze and Leandro Trossard come in as Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli drop to the bench.

Bukayo Saka is consequently fit to start.

Martin Odegaard is named among the substitutes, but Kai Havertz misses out completely.

As for Spurs, Tudor has made two alterations to the starting XI they sent out in their last Premier League game.

Joao Palhinha comes into the team for the injured Wilson Odobert, while Randal Kolo Muani starts up front in place of the benched Dominic Solanke.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Palhinha, Dragusin, van de Ven, Gray, Sarr, Bissouma, Spence, Gallagher, Simons, Kolo Muani

Subs: Austin, Richarlison, Tel, Solanke, Souza, Olusesi, Williams-Barnett, Rowswell, Wilson

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Eze, Trossard, Gyokeres

Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, Odegaard, Jesus, Martinelli, Norgaard, Madueke, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

689 Comments
  1. Donny_Rover
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Tight for funds, want VVD in and looks like he’s going up in price tonight.

    A) Munoz out?
    B) Timber out?

    Gabriel, Nunes & Dorgu other defenders.

    1.
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Munoz probably. Got lucky to keep a cs today and fixtures turn

      2.
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3.
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Need to sort that defence out. Zero starters in 31 at present. Either move is fine

      Open Controls
  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Best defender 4.6 or below from now till 31:

    A) Andersen
    B) Konsa

    1.
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      A

      2.
    2. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3.
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Of those two its probably A but I'm not sure he offers any more than your Hill's etc for cheaper

      1.
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Considering Hill but plays United in 31

        Open Controls
        1.
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          I own Andersen and honestly I never expect a clean but hes good for the DC. Even the Burnley game in 31 would not shock me if they dont clean

          Open Controls
  3. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    2FT 1.1m ITB

    Raya
    Gabriel Senesi Andersen
    Bruno Mbeumo Rogers Rice Dango
    Haaland Ekitike

    Dub - Alderete Chalobah Guiu

    Already done Enzo to Dango, Chalobah to VVD seems pretty obvious, should i shift Rice to Semenyo too?

    1.
  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Already own Hill and Andersen who play in GW31, would you add Virgil as the preferred CB to join them by then?

    1.
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Yep those three plus Thiaw are what I will have GW31

      1.
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Nice one, cheers

        Open Controls
  5. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Who would you get for Enzo for Max 8.2?

    Kelleher
    Gabriel, Hill, Chalobah
    Palmer Bruno F, Rogers, Enzo, Wilson Haaland, Etikite
    Dub, Wilson, Senesi, Rodon, Mane

    1.
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Wilson Wilson - Harry and Callum?

      1.
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Sorry, the benched Wilson shouldn’t be there

        1.
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Semenyo as it seems you can handle BGW31 with those team?

          1.
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            *those in the team

            Open Controls
  6. Nightf0x
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Whats up with timber ?

    1.
    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      He was on a yellow and ducking a few challenges because of it I heard, didn't see the game

      Open Controls
  7. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Sarr Rice > Wilson Semenyo for free, yes or no?

    1.
    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Yup

      2.
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  8. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Enzo to

    A. Semenyo
    B. Rayan
    C. Wilson
    D. Szobo
    E. somone else

    1.
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours ago

      Semenyo if you can handle BGW31 otherwise Wilson

      2.
    2. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Depends on 31 plans. Semenyo is by far the best pick in this list but if he creates you problems in 31 and you dont have a few transfers spare he might not be worth it.

      Open Controls
  9. F4L
    • 11 Years
    2 hours ago

    if wirtz is fine, this is my gk and defence:

    Raya
    Gabriel Senesi Ballard

    bench - Struijk Collins

    1FT, 0.2 itb.

    A - Raya to Donna
    B - Collins to Thiaw/O'reilly
    C - Save FT, play Ballard, hope for 3-4 pointer

    1.
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      *oh and i dont mind playing dubvraka in 31, be it raya or donna i own

      2.
    2. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Wouldn’t waste a City spot on Donna

      1.
      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        cheers. im kinda city-less atm chasing differentials 🙂 as silly as it probably is

        Open Controls
  10. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Who to get first?

    A. Virgil
    B. O’Reilly

    1.
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      vvd

      2.
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  11. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Dango and HWilson over Rayan? Other options?

    1.
    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Wilson

      2.
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      think its fair to say those are the best 3 options at that price point if you're chasing attacking returns. wilson overperforms but now with chuk out and kevin going off today, if those are serious injuries wilson will rarely ever be subbed. and he's seemingly just having one of those seasons, will be the main man in fulham's push for 8th. the other 2 good for sure as well, i dont think you can really go wrong with any of them tbh

      3.
    3. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Thanks mates

      4.
    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      I am tossing one out of these lots: Wilson Dango Rayan Tavernier Summerville Casemiro Anderson KDH for 5th mid.

      Probably going for Wilson ...

      Open Controls
  12. _Ninja_
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Enzo/Chaolbah ->

    A. Hill / Mbeumo (Wirtz?)
    B. VVD / Wilson

    Kelleher
    Gabriel Chalobah Guehi
    Rice Semenyo Bruno Enzo Rogers
    Haaland Pedro

    Dubravka DCL Alderete Timber

    1.
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      The latest flavour says B

      Open Controls
  13. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Anyone having to start dubravaka v ful gw31?

    1.
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Yep, not worth a FT

      1.
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Yeh maybe gets save points

        2.
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Yeah I will be benching Raya and starting Dubravka. Doubt I will have a spare FT to change keeper and it’s only for one game.

      1.
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Agree

        Open Controls
  14. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Nunes to O'Reilly too sideways?

    1.
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      No worth it

      Open Controls
  15. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    A. Nunes to O'Reilly
    B. Enzo to Semenyo

    Open Controls
  16. Moon Dog
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      It's so unusual for a player new to the league to play 86 90 90 so soon, Iraola wasn't joking when he said Rayan was ready for the intensity of the Premier League. Woltemade and Wirtz were cramping up after 60 minutes when they arrived.

      1.
      1. Moon Dog
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          My only concern watching his highlights is his lack of work rate off the ball, which has been mentioned by a leading scout:

          "He switches off at times. Sometimes, when he has to compete, he doesn't. Even though he's big, he isn't as physical as he could be. Tracking back to help the full-back, pressing... those modern-football demands are areas where he's still behind. Even at Vasco, people used to demand more intensity from him, to raise his tempo and increase his work-rate."
          https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cly33nkemrlo (He scored 115 goals in 2017 btw!)

          I'm concerned that might see him lose some mins now Brooks and Tav are back.

          But he's an immense talent, and definitely a more fun option than Dango. I think I might go for him.

          2.
      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Once I do Chalobah > Virgil I will have 8.1 to replace DCL

        Should I buy Bowen, Pedro or someone else?

        I know I could go cheap and upgrade my midfield but quite happy sticking with Bruno Semenyo Rogers Anderson Dango (Anderson or Semenyo will likely become Wilson for BGW31).

        1.
        1. aleksios
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          J.P.

          Open Controls
      3. Gudjohnsen
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Rayan looking good for the next 3 fixtures or safer to go with Semenyo?

        1.
        1. Jigger & Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Semenyo

          2.
        2. aleksios
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Sem

          Open Controls
      4. Tinmen
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Folks. Is Truffert Bournemouths most attacking defender? Have the exact money for him.

        Or should I just go Hill ?

        1.
        1. Jigger & Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Hill

          2.
        2. aleksios
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Hill

          Open Controls
      5. aleksios
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        3 ft. 1.4 itb.
        Mukiele+Enzo to VVD+H.Wilson will give me this.

        --Kelleher
        --Gabriel---Guehi--VVD
        --Rice--Semenyo--Rogers--Bruno--Wilson
        --Haaland--Thiago.

        --Dubr--Timber--Chalobah--JP.

        Pull the triigger?

        Open Controls

