Spurs v Arsenal team news: Eze, Saka + Trossard start

Igor Tudor gets to manage Tottenham Hotspur for the first time this afternoon.

Arsenal are the visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the action gets underway at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Mikel Arteta has made two changes to the Arsenal team that drew at Molineux on Wednesday.

Eberechi Eze and Leandro Trossard come in as Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli drop to the bench.

Bukayo Saka is consequently fit to start.

Martin Odegaard is named among the substitutes, but Kai Havertz misses out completely.

As for Spurs, Tudor has made two alterations to the starting XI they sent out in their last Premier League game.

Joao Palhinha comes into the team for the injured Wilson Odobert, while Randal Kolo Muani starts up front in place of the benched Dominic Solanke.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Palhinha, Dragusin, van de Ven, Gray, Sarr, Bissouma, Spence, Gallagher, Simons, Kolo Muani

Subs: Austin, Richarlison, Tel, Solanke, Souza, Olusesi, Williams-Barnett, Rowswell, Wilson

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Eze, Trossard, Gyokeres

Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, Odegaard, Jesus, Martinelli, Norgaard, Madueke, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly

