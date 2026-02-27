Arsenal v Chelsea predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Arsenal and Chelsea.
The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 1 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
ARSENAL
CHELSEA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Arsenal
|28
|61
|+35
|WWDDW
|5th
|Chelsea
|27
|45
|+17
|WWWDD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):