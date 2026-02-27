Arsenal v Chelsea predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Arsenal and Chelsea.

The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 1 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

ARSENAL

CHELSEA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Arsenal 28 61 +35 WWDDW 5th Chelsea 27 45 +17 WWWDD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):