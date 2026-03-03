Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

3 March 2026 75 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, captaincy, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Haaland feels much better but they have a training session today to assess. Same response for O'Reilly

    https://www.youtube.com/live/FsM5hfg2KSA?si=MBbfkiU45Ow8Came

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Pep on Haaland: "He feels much better but yesterday we didn't train, and now we have training, and we will decide today."

      On O'Reilly: "The same."

    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Ugh, it’s going to come down to leaks again before the deadline

      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Leaks probably less likely as they play Wed night unless he's 100% out. If its a 50/50 call they probably leave it until Wednesday to decide

        1. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Nah, those Man City leakers have told people before on deadlines like this whether or not their players are involved

      2. Rhysd007
        • 14 Years
        16 mins ago

        City is Wednesday tho, deadline tonight

    3. niaz1982
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Can't handle the waiting and know I will end up forgetting later so think I'm going to dump for Ekitike and be done with it.

    4. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Schrödinger's flag

    5. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Doesn’t sound positive to me

      1. Bolivian Seaman
        • 15 Years
        14 mins ago

        thats his mind games, they will be fine then

        1. Moon Dog
            just now

            That logic has burnt me in the past with Pep. Wouldn't be surprised if they were out for weeks 😆

      2. Moon Dog
          18 mins ago

          Moyes levels of ambiguity

          I think if there's any doubt, just remove... After Forest they have a West Ham game sandwiched between Madrid legs & then a blank...

      3. Gazwaz80
        • 6 Years
        32 mins ago

        Hopefully Wilson fit also…

      4. Kane Train
        • 11 Years
        31 mins ago

        Which teams double in DGW32? Or DGW33 I forget which one it is

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          Currently no teams double post BGW31

        2. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          GW32 none, we won't know about GW33 until after FA QF's in GW32.

      5. Bob B
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

        Haaland, Rice, Gabriel, Lacroix (and Raya)

        So only need to move 1 before the blank GW.

        1 FT. WC in 32

        Rice to Semenyo or Iwobi?

      6. Gazwaz80
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        Good luck for the rest of your season Tom, you haven’t had the ‘rub of the Green’ this season and a lot of your 50/50s haven’t really gone your way.
        your podcast with the other content creators have kept me company on the wet cold miserable Winter nights whilst walking my Dog 😀
        Good luck to all the other managers also that comment on this site, for the rest of the season…

      7. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        25 mins ago

        Captain a)Ekitiké wol b) haaland FOR (risky in case benched) c) semenyo FOR. Currently thinking semenyo?

        1. Pompel
          • 12 Years
          19 mins ago

          Semenyo or BrunoF for me

          1. Stranger Mings
            • 5 Years
            just now

            S given easier fixtured

      8. jcr1997
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        Any ideas? 1FT 0.3ITB - chasing in Mini league

        Kelleher
        Gabriel Saliba Alderete
        Palmer Bruno Rogers Rayan Dango
        Haaland Ekitike

        Dub Konsa Lacroix Obi

        a) Hold and start Alderete
        b) Hold and start Konsa
        c) Rogers > Ndiaye
        d) Lacroix > Tarkowski

      9. GoonerByron
        • 14 Years
        22 mins ago

        Who would you bench here?

        A) Rogers (CHE)
        B) Stach (SUN)
        C) Rice (bha)

        1. ViperStripes
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          just now

          Rogers on form

      10. tuturututu
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        So Haaland(c) Ekitike(vc) the most viable option?

        1. clockwork
          • 13 Years
          just now

          sure - but why not take the opportunity to get haaland out this week in advance of the blank?

      11. FDMS All Starz
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        Which move this week?

        A) Kroupi & Munoz —> Ekitike & Hill (2FTs)
        Or
        B) Haaland —> Ekitike (1FT, roll FT)

        Verbruggen
        Gabriel Munoz Timber
        Bruno Mbuemo Dango Sarr
        Haaland Thiago Kroupi

        Areola Enzo Andersen Vandenberg
        (2FTs & 2.7itb)

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Kroupi to DCL and roll 2nd FT

      12. tbos83
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Haaland in a 'either he starts or not in squad' situation? Therefore we cap and vc Semenyo

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Starts and comes off once game is won…

      13. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        NUFC HIT BY ILLNESS...

        Nick Woltemade not trained since weekend & doubtful for Man Utd tomorrow
        Jacob Ramsey back from bug & should be OK
        Sounds too soon for Tino Livramento (hamstring)
        Miley, Guimaraes, Krafth, Schar all out #fpl

        https://xcancel.com/CraigHope_DM/status/2028764829092020493

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          14 mins ago

          Maybe Bruno is the best option after all

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            Newcastle top goals conceded in the last 5 games. Bruno (C) for sure.
            This just cements it.

          2. Moon Dog
              3 mins ago

              Comfy option. Rare you can guarantee 90 from anyone these days. Bruno is a unicorn.

        2. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          15 mins ago

          Don’t feel confident enough to captain Erling now so think he’s a sell for Ekitike.

          Captaincy will probably be Semenyo over Bruno.

        3. JBG
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          Genuinely despise Peps updates on injured players

          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            Have to wonder what is the point of these pressers where journalists ask safe boring questions and managers reply with safe boring answers?

            One thing the Yanks have got right is making injury updates mandatory. I don't know why else anyone would be interested in these inane interviews.

        4. Kane Train
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          What’s everyone doing with Haaland ? Keeping or transferring out

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            13 mins ago

            See above

          2. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            12 mins ago

            Gains to be had getting rid and WC him back in after the blank. But he has two good fixtures before the blank so you may need a huge sofa....

            1. Sir Michael Taker
              • 11 Years
              10 mins ago

              Fixtures after the blank are not great fwiw although that Palace fixture also has to go somewhere if not 31

              1. Biggsy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                8 mins ago

                Man City chasing a title - they could still do well in tougher games. Plus the EO can be a killer.

                Point is, if you have a WC it is easy to get him back later

          3. FDMS All Starz
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            I think keep, don’t see any viable premiums worth the punt over Forest at home incase he starts

          4. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Keeping, but would probably have shipped if I didn't already have Ekitike.

        5. Letsgo!
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          Capt schade or szobo?

          1. Stimps
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            Szobo

          2. clockwork
            • 13 Years
            just now

            szobo easy

        6. Letsgo!
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          Will u bb this?
          Don watkins chalobah gudmunssonv

        7. TheSteel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          7 mins ago

          Perfect week to take a wild swing for the moon. Going Ndiaye(c) here.

        8. clockwork
          • 13 Years
          6 mins ago

          Who would you suggest benching this week?

          A - Rice (inj)
          B - Palmer
          C - Wilson (inj)
          D - Thiago
          E - J Pedro

          Currently I have E on 1st Bench slot.

          1. Positive vibes
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            A

          2. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Oof, tough. Assuming A and C fit, I think I'd go D - but its tight

            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              No actually, A all the way. Rice unlikely to haul vs Brighton away even if he starts

        9. Positive vibes
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Guiu, Mbuemo -> Ekitike, Mainoo

          For free, yes or no?

          Will go to 343, Mainoo on bench.

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            I wish I could get to Mbeumo.... No. You're swapping a good prospect and fodder for good prospect and fodder.

          2. clockwork
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            Can you afford Diego Gomez instead of Mainoo, as long as you're not going to play them this week?

          3. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            just now

            There are cheapter options than Mainoo that won't take up a United spot

