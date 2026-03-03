Haaland + O’Reilly: Man City injury latest for FPL Gameweek 29

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have been on tenterhooks all Tuesday, waiting for Pep Guardiola to provide an update on Erling Haaland (knee), who was absent for Saturday’s win at Leeds United.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 29

Unsurprisingly, Guardiola didn’t provide clear-cut news on either the Norwegian or Nico O’Reilly (ankle), who hobbled off in the second half.

“[Haaland] feels much better but yesterday we didn’t train. Now we have training, we will decide today. “The same [for O’Reilly], we’ll decide after training.” – Pep Guardiola

So, is that positive or negative news for Gameweek 29, at home to Nottingham Forest?

Some can use this as a reason to riskily sell Haaland. Others will keep him but shift captaincy elsewhere. Yet a bunch of mavericks may continue to place full faith in the forward.

Additionally, Josko Gvardiol (leg) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle) remain out.