Maguire, Shaw + more: Man United injury latest for FPL Gameweek 29

For the midweek trip to Tyneside, Manchester United will assess Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire after they were affected by illness in Gameweek 28.

“We’re hoping so, we’re working towards it. They weren’t feeling too good. We’ve still got a bit of time to the game and we’ll just have to see how they feel. We’ll obviously give them every chance. “It wasn’t injury, it’s just both weren’t feeling too good.” – Michael Carrick on whether Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire will be available

Lisandro Martinez has been out for the past couple of games but shouldn’t be far away based on previous reports.

Meanwhile, Carrick said last Friday that Mason Mount was “getting closer” to a recovery. But we’ve been hearing that for a while.

Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) and Matthijs de Ligt (back) remain sidelined.