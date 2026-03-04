Fantasy EFL Gameweek 32: Expert team reveals

It’s time for our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 32 team reveals. Teams across the Championship, League One and League Two double this week.

Our panel showcase their squads, the differentials they’re targeting, and the captaincy choices that could define the round.

NOTES

Middlesbrough rank among the best defences in the Championship, so with two good fixtures this week, I'm going with Sol Brynn. If I do decide to double up on the MK Dons defence though, he could change close to the deadline.

In defence, Curtis Nelson feels like the standout among the MK Dons' defence. Perry NG's recent attacking output has been pretty insane, so even with ropey fixtures, I'm backing him.

Lewis Wing is a shoo-in for captaincy due to his consistency and potential. He joins Cheltenham Town's Isaac Hutchinson, who has been in good form as of late, along with AFC Wimbledon's Marcus Browne, who has managed back-to-back fixtures and has good fixtures.

Up front, Plymouth Argyle's Aribim Pepple keeps returning and has two appealing fixtures this week.

keeps returning and has two appealing fixtures this week. Team picks feel straightforward. Middlesbrough and MK Dons have very good fixtures, and I think both could easily pick up all six points this week.

NOTES

In goal, the choice is Christian Walton. The fixtures look favourable and his side remain very solid defensively, so the clean-sheet potential is clearly there.

At the back, I've doubled up on the MK Dons defence with Curtis Nelson and Marvin Ekpiteta. Both carry goal threat and tend to perform well in the bonus system, particularly in the second fixture. Defensive options are fairly limited this week, so it feels like a risk worth taking.

In midfield, Lewis Wing is the first name in the team. He continues to deliver consistently and the fixtures give him every chance to keep that run going. Isaac Hutchinson also makes the cut thanks to strong attacking matchups and could easily return again if his current form continues. Sam Szmodics mainly comes in for that first home fixture, which stands out as a game where he could produce a big haul. The second fixture away to Millwall is tougher, though, so that selection could still change.

Up front, I'm backing Aribim Pepple. He's in excellent scoring form and the fixtures give him every chance to add more goals, even if Plymouth Argyle themselves have struggled recently and are dealing with injuries. Importantly, the opposition defences are not particularly strong.

. He’s in excellent scoring form and the fixtures give him every chance to add more goals, even if Plymouth Argyle themselves have struggled recently and are dealing with injuries. Importantly, the opposition defences are not particularly strong. For team selections, I’ve gone with Middlesbrough and MK Dons. Both sides look well placed to pick up results this week and feel like the strongest teams to back across the round.

NOTES

Sol Brynn starts between the sticks this week, largely due to the fixtures. Middlesbrough face opposition that have struggled to score consistently, which gives him strong clean-sheet potential.

In defence, I've gone for the MK Dons double-up with Curtis Nelson and Marvin Ekpiteta. Both are secure for minutes and offer solid bonus potential, which makes them appealing options across the double.

There are three picks in midfield. Isaac Hutchinson is included after establishing himself as Cheltenham's standout performer this season, already reaching double figures for goals. Marcus Browne also makes the team thanks to his excellent recent scoring form. Completing the trio is Jack Rudoni, whose all-round game provides several routes to points.

Up front, Hadji Wright could lead the line as the lone striker this week. He has started to find form again and faces opposition who have struggled defensively.

For team selections, MK Dons make the cut thanks to their strong recent performances and favourable fixtures. They are joined by Coventry City, who I believe have a good chance of picking up two wins this round.

make the cut thanks to their strong recent performances and favourable fixtures. They are joined by , who I believe have a good chance of picking up two wins this round. I’ll also be playing the Max Captain chip this week.

Good luck everyone.

NOTES