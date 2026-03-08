Fixtures

Two more Blank Gameweek 34 matches confirmed as ‘on’

8 March 2026 3 comments
The surprise FA Cup fifth-round exits of Fulham and Sunderland on Sunday mean we’ve unexpectedly had two more Blank Gameweek 34 fixtures confirmed as ‘on’.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 34 LATEST

Sunderland v Nottingham Forest and Fulham v Aston Villa will now go ahead as scheduled:

GW34 Premier League fixtureStatusA blank could happen if the following occurs:
Arsenal v NewcastlePossible blankIf Arsenal reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Bournemouth v LeedsPossible blankIf Leeds reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Brighton v ChelseaPossible blankIf Chelsea reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Burnley v Man CityPossible blankIf Man City reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Fulham v Aston VillaOn
Liverpool v C PalacePossible blankIf Liverpool reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Man Utd v BrentfordPossible blankIf Brentford reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Sunderland v Nottm ForestOn
West Ham v EvertonPossible blankIf West Ham reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Wolves v SpursOn
Maximum number of blanks: 4

Another fixture will be rubber-stamped as ‘on’ after Monday’s final FA Cup fifth-round tie. Whichever of Brentford or West Ham United loses will play in Gameweek 34.

A reminder that Gameweek 34 will be a ‘blank’ for some clubs because it clashes with the FA Cup semi-finals.

Monday’s FA Cup quarter-final draw will provide us with further ammo as we prepare for the Blank/Double Gameweek rush.

  Ze_Austin
    7 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Doubles and blanks have made me sell/ignore some assets with great fixtures and form while having worse ones. It's a rather tough instinct to fight

BGW31 this season has already had casualties

    BGW31 this season has already had casualties

    rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      10 Years
      52 mins ago

      Easy to lose sight of transfer costs with extra games on the calendar.

    NZREDS
      12 Years
      just now

      Yeah 100% agree

