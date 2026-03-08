Two more Blank Gameweek 34 matches confirmed as ‘on’

The surprise FA Cup fifth-round exits of Fulham and Sunderland on Sunday mean we’ve unexpectedly had two more Blank Gameweek 34 fixtures confirmed as ‘on’.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 34 LATEST

Sunderland v Nottingham Forest and Fulham v Aston Villa will now go ahead as scheduled:

GW34 Premier League fixture Status A blank could happen if the following occurs: Arsenal v Newcastle Possible blank If Arsenal reach the FA Cup semi-finals Bournemouth v Leeds Possible blank If Leeds reach the FA Cup semi-finals Brighton v Chelsea Possible blank If Chelsea reach the FA Cup semi-finals Burnley v Man City Possible blank If Man City reach the FA Cup semi-finals Fulham v Aston Villa On Liverpool v C Palace Possible blank If Liverpool reach the FA Cup semi-finals Man Utd v Brentford Possible blank If Brentford reach the FA Cup semi-finals Sunderland v Nottm Forest On West Ham v Everton Possible blank If West Ham reach the FA Cup semi-finals Wolves v Spurs On Maximum number of blanks: 4

Another fixture will be rubber-stamped as ‘on’ after Monday’s final FA Cup fifth-round tie. Whichever of Brentford or West Ham United loses will play in Gameweek 34.

A reminder that Gameweek 34 will be a ‘blank’ for some clubs because it clashes with the FA Cup semi-finals.

Monday’s FA Cup quarter-final draw will provide us with further ammo as we prepare for the Blank/Double Gameweek rush.