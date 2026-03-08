Two more Blank Gameweek 34 matches confirmed as ‘on’

The surprise FA Cup fifth-round exits of Fulham and Sunderland on Sunday mean we’ve unexpectedly had two more Blank Gameweek 34 fixtures confirmed as ‘on’.
BLANK GAMEWEEK 34 LATEST
Sunderland v Nottingham Forest and Fulham v Aston Villa will now go ahead as scheduled:
|GW34 Premier League fixture
|Status
|A blank could happen if the following occurs:
|Arsenal v Newcastle
|Possible blank
|If Arsenal reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|Bournemouth v Leeds
|Possible blank
|If Leeds reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|Brighton v Chelsea
|Possible blank
|If Chelsea reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|Burnley v Man City
|Possible blank
|If Man City reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|Fulham v Aston Villa
|On
|Liverpool v C Palace
|Possible blank
|If Liverpool reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|Man Utd v Brentford
|Possible blank
|If Brentford reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|Sunderland v Nottm Forest
|On
|West Ham v Everton
|Possible blank
|If West Ham reach the FA Cup semi-finals
|Wolves v Spurs
|On
|Maximum number of blanks: 4
Another fixture will be rubber-stamped as ‘on’ after Monday’s final FA Cup fifth-round tie. Whichever of Brentford or West Ham United loses will play in Gameweek 34.
A reminder that Gameweek 34 will be a ‘blank’ for some clubs because it clashes with the FA Cup semi-finals.
Monday’s FA Cup quarter-final draw will provide us with further ammo as we prepare for the Blank/Double Gameweek rush.