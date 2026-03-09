Which are the Premier League’s worst defences right now?

This FA Cup break is a good time for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to assess each team’s defensive capabilities, as some previous perceptions are changing.

For example, last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers suddenly seem quite resolute, while Tottenham Hotspur are in freefall.

Using stats from our Members Area, let’s find out which backlines should be targeted. And, in turn, we pick out some midfielders and forwards who could be worth buying.

LAST SIX MATCHES

When identifying the leakiest defences across several areas, patterns emerge, but there are also some quirky observations:

GOALS CONCEDED – Tottenham (15), Newcastle (14), Burnley (14), Fulham (11), Leeds (10)

Tottenham (15), Newcastle (14), Burnley (14), Fulham (11), Leeds (10) NO CLEAN SHEETS – Tottenham, Newcastle, Burnley, Fulham, Leeds, Chelsea

Tottenham, Newcastle, Burnley, Fulham, Leeds, Chelsea EXPECTED GOALS CONCEDED (xGC) – Tottenham (12.47), Wolves (12.45), Leeds (10.97), Newcastle (10.88), Bournemouth (10.01), N Forest (10.00)

Tottenham (12.47), Wolves (12.45), Leeds (10.97), Newcastle (10.88), Bournemouth (10.01), N Forest (10.00) SHOTS CONCEDED – Wolves (107), Tottenham (106), Sunderland (95), Brentford (86), Leeds (83), Burnley (83)

Wolves (107), Tottenham (106), Sunderland (95), Brentford (86), Leeds (83), Burnley (83) SHOTS CONCEDED IN THE BOX – Tottenham (77), Wolves (68), Sunderland (59), N Forest (57), Brentford (57), West Ham (57)

Tottenham (77), Wolves (68), Sunderland (59), N Forest (57), Brentford (57), West Ham (57) SHOTS ON TARGET CONCEDED – Wolves (33), Tottenham (32), Newcastle (31), West Ham (29), Leeds (28), C Palace (28)

Wolves (33), Tottenham (32), Newcastle (31), West Ham (29), Leeds (28), C Palace (28) BIG CHANCES CONCEDED – Newcastle (24), Wolves (22), Tottenham (20), Leeds (19), N Forest (18), Burnley (17)

Interestingly, Fulham are without a clean sheet in 11 matches, while neighbours Chelsea have a mere one in 13. Not great for owners of Joachim Andersen (£4.5m), Trevoh Chalobah (£5.6m) and Robert Sanchez (£4.9m).

Also, Bournemouth have conceded just three goals in six, despite a whopping 10.01 xGC tally. The bulk of this came during visits to West Ham United and Everton.

TEAMS TO TARGET