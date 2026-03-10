UCL Fantasy: Matchday 11 best fixtures

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns with the round of 16, which equates to Matchday 11 in UCL Fantasy.

In this article, we highlight the best teams to back for attacking returns and clean sheets in the round ahead.

WHO HAS THE BEST FIXTURES?

Bayern Munich were fantastic during the League Phase, losing just one of their eight matches and finishing second behind Arsenal. The Bavarians also scored the second-most goals in the competition, highlighting their relentless attacking threat. Matchday 11 sees them take on an Atalanta side that only just scraped through the play-offs, which presents a significant opportunity for the German giants, even away from home.

Tottenham Hotspur were also strong in the League Phase, but their domestic form raises some concerns heading into the new round. Spurs currently sit 16th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone, and have lost their last five matches in all competitions. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, remain extremely strong at home, having lost just once in La Liga this season. With that in mind, the Spanish side could well find success this week.

Arsenal are another team that should appeal to UCL Fantasy managers. Mikel Arteta’s side have been one of the most dominant teams in Europe this season, topping the League Phase and currently sitting at the summit of the Premier League. Playing in Germany is never straightforward, but past performances against teams such as Olympiakos, PSV Eindhoven, and FC Copenhagen show that their opponents can be inconsistent, which could work in Arsenal’s favour.

WHO ELSE COULD WE CONSIDER?

There are several other sides worth considering ahead of the new round, and Liverpool are certainly among them. A trip to Galatasaray is never the easiest assignment, especially given the atmosphere, but the Turkish side have struggled to convince throughout the current campaign. While Liverpool have been slightly below their usual standards in the Premier League, their European performances were strong enough to see them finish above the likes of Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Real Madrid during the League Phase.

Newcastle United will at least have home advantage in Matchday 11, which could prove valuable. However, containing the relentless Barcelona attack is a challenge regardless of venue. The Catalans have looked vulnerable defensively at times, but their attacking output remains among the best in the competition, having scored the second-most goals during the League Phase.

Chelsea are another high-quality side, but there are some concerns surrounding their recent form – especially defensively. Dropping points to two of the three newly promoted Premier League teams has raised a few questions, while they’ve only kept one clean sheet in their last 13 league matches. The challenge only gets tougher this week as they travel to the Parc des Princes to face Paris Saint-Germain. The reigning European champions have been formidable on home soil, and under Luis Enrique, PSG have lost just once across both Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season.