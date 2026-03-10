UCL Fantasy: Matchday 11 injuries + bans

Injuries and suspensions could heavily shape this Matchday, with several key players either ruled out or facing late fitness tests.

Below, we break down all the confirmed injuries, suspensions and major doubts ahead of Matchday 11 – so you can make informed transfer decisions and avoid costly surprises before the deadline.

TUESDAY 10TH MARCH

GALATASARAY V LIVERPOOL

Galatasaray:

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Jakobs, Lang, Lemina, Osimhen, Sallai, Sánchez, Uğurcan Çakır

Liverpool:

Out: Alisson Becker (fitness), Bradley (knee), Chiesa (illness), Endo (ankle), Isak (calf)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Bradley, Jones

ATALANTA V BAYERN

Atalanta:

Out: De Ketelaere (meniscus), Scalvini (suspended)

Doubtful: Éderson (fitness), Raspadori (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: De Roon, Djimsiti, Kossounou, Musah, Scamacca

Bayern:

Out: Davies (muscular), Ito (muscular), Klanac (thigh), Neuer (muscular)

Doubtful: Kane (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Kimmich, Olise, Upamecano

NEWCASTLE V BARCELONA

Newcastle:

Out: Bruno Guimarães (thigh), Miley (thigh), Schär (ankle)

Doubtful: J. Murphy (neck)

Misses next match if booked: Burn, Joelinton

Barcelona:

Out: Balde (hamstring), Christensen (knee), De Jong (hamstring), Gavi (knee), Koundé (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Casadó, Fermín López, Gerard Martín, Yamal

ATLETI V SPURS

Atleti:

Out: Mendoza (ankle)

Doubtful: Barrios (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Almada, Barrios, Le Normand, Lenglet, Llorente, Pubill, Simeone

Spurs:

Out: Bergvall (ankle), Kudus (thigh), Odobert (knee), Udogie (muscular)

Doubtful: Drăgușin (knock), Spence (calf)

Misses next match if booked: Kolo Muani, João Palhinha, Richarlison

WEDNESDAY 11TH MARCH

LEVERKUSEN V ARSENAL

Leverkusen:

Out: Arthur (muscular), Badé (muscular), Lucas Vázquez (calf)

Doubtful: Schick (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: García, Kofane

Arsenal:

Out: Merino (foot), Ødegaard (knee), White (unspecified)

Doubtful: Saliba (ankle), Calafiori (hamstring), Trossard (hip)

Misses next match if booked: Nørgaard

PSG V CHELSEA

PSG:

Out: None

Doubtful: Fabián Ruiz (knee)

Misses next match if booked: Nuno Mendes

Chelsea:

Out: Colwill (knee), Gittens (hamstring)

Doubtful: Estêvão (hamstring)

Misses next match if booked: Fernández, Andrey Santos

BODO/GLIMT V SPORTING

Bodo/Glimt:

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Auklend, Berg

Sporting CP:

Out: Araújo (suspended), Pedro Gonçalves (suspended), Ioannidis (knee), Ricardo Mangas (muscular), Geovany Quenda (foot)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Suárez

REAL MADRID V MANCHESTER CITY

Real Madrid:

Out: Alaba (calf), Bellingham (hamstring), Ceballos (calf), Éder Militão (hamstring), Rodrygo (knee), Carreras (calf)

Doubtful: Mbappé (knee)

Misses next match if booked: Bellingham, Carreras, Huijsen, Rodrygo, Tchouameni, Vinícius Júnior

Manchester City:

Out: Gvardiol (leg), Lewis (ankle), Kovačić (ankle)

Doubtful: Savinho (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Guéhi, O’Reilly, Savinho