UCL Fantasy: Matchday 11 injuries + bans

Injuries and suspensions could heavily shape this Matchday, with several key players either ruled out or facing late fitness tests.
Below, we break down all the confirmed injuries, suspensions and major doubts ahead of Matchday 11 – so you can make informed transfer decisions and avoid costly surprises before the deadline.
TUESDAY 10TH MARCH
GALATASARAY V LIVERPOOL
Galatasaray:
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Jakobs, Lang, Lemina, Osimhen, Sallai, Sánchez, Uğurcan Çakır
Liverpool:
Out: Alisson Becker (fitness), Bradley (knee), Chiesa (illness), Endo (ankle), Isak (calf)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Bradley, Jones
ATALANTA V BAYERN
Atalanta:
Out: De Ketelaere (meniscus), Scalvini (suspended)
Doubtful: Éderson (fitness), Raspadori (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: De Roon, Djimsiti, Kossounou, Musah, Scamacca
Bayern:
Out: Davies (muscular), Ito (muscular), Klanac (thigh), Neuer (muscular)
Doubtful: Kane (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Kimmich, Olise, Upamecano
NEWCASTLE V BARCELONA
Newcastle:
Out: Bruno Guimarães (thigh), Miley (thigh), Schär (ankle)
Doubtful: J. Murphy (neck)
Misses next match if booked: Burn, Joelinton
Barcelona:
Out: Balde (hamstring), Christensen (knee), De Jong (hamstring), Gavi (knee), Koundé (hamstring)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Casadó, Fermín López, Gerard Martín, Yamal
ATLETI V SPURS
Atleti:
Out: Mendoza (ankle)
Doubtful: Barrios (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Almada, Barrios, Le Normand, Lenglet, Llorente, Pubill, Simeone
Spurs:
Out: Bergvall (ankle), Kudus (thigh), Odobert (knee), Udogie (muscular)
Doubtful: Drăgușin (knock), Spence (calf)
Misses next match if booked: Kolo Muani, João Palhinha, Richarlison
WEDNESDAY 11TH MARCH
LEVERKUSEN V ARSENAL
Leverkusen:
Out: Arthur (muscular), Badé (muscular), Lucas Vázquez (calf)
Doubtful: Schick (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: García, Kofane
Arsenal:
Out: Merino (foot), Ødegaard (knee), White (unspecified)
Doubtful: Saliba (ankle), Calafiori (hamstring), Trossard (hip)
Misses next match if booked: Nørgaard
PSG V CHELSEA
PSG:
Out: None
Doubtful: Fabián Ruiz (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Nuno Mendes
Chelsea:
Out: Colwill (knee), Gittens (hamstring)
Doubtful: Estêvão (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: Fernández, Andrey Santos
BODO/GLIMT V SPORTING
Bodo/Glimt:
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Auklend, Berg
Sporting CP:
Out: Araújo (suspended), Pedro Gonçalves (suspended), Ioannidis (knee), Ricardo Mangas (muscular), Geovany Quenda (foot)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Suárez
REAL MADRID V MANCHESTER CITY
Real Madrid:
Out: Alaba (calf), Bellingham (hamstring), Ceballos (calf), Éder Militão (hamstring), Rodrygo (knee), Carreras (calf)
Doubtful: Mbappé (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Bellingham, Carreras, Huijsen, Rodrygo, Tchouameni, Vinícius Júnior
Manchester City:
Out: Gvardiol (leg), Lewis (ankle), Kovačić (ankle)
Doubtful: Savinho (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Guéhi, O’Reilly, Savinho