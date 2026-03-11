Fantasy EFL Gameweek 33: Expert team reveals

It’s time for our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 33 team reveals. Teams across the Championship, League One and League Two double this week.

Our panel showcase their squads, the differentials they’re targeting, and the captaincy choices that could define the round.

In goal, I’m backing Jake Eastwood this week. He has two good fixtures and plays behind one of the strongest defences in the league.

At the back, I've gone with Omar Sowunmi. He's been a standout option for most of the season and always carries that extra goal threat alongside strong bonus potential. Adam Senior also appeals this week, with decent fixtures and a defender who offers huge attacking threat.

In midfield, Lewis Wing takes the armband. He's been in fantastic form and the fixtures suit him again, so he feels like the obvious captain. Alongside him is Isaac Hutchinson, who's also in good form and offers upside in a week where midfield options feel a bit average. Oliver Norwood remains a steady, reliable pick to tick along for now, although that spot could change soon.

Up front, I'm going with Ryan Graydon. He should get the full 90 minutes and plays a key role in the Salford attack, so the upside is definitely there if things fall his way.

. He should get the full 90 minutes and plays a key role in the Salford attack, so the upside is definitely there if things fall his way. For team picks, I’ve gone with Bolton and Salford. Both look like strong sides to back this week with good fixtures on paper.

Another Double Gameweek is approaching, and with only a few rounds left, teams are pushing hard to achieve their goals.

I really like Salford City’s fixtures this week and ideally would want one of their defenders. However, they’ve rotated quite heavily recently and I couldn’t identify a truly nailed option. Because of that, I’ve opted for their goalkeeper Matt Young , who should still benefit from those favourable fixtures.

In defence, I'm leaning towards Omar Sowunmi, who almost feels like an automatic pick. He's a big aerial threat, regularly collects strong bonus points, plays for a team pushing for promotion, and also has very good fixtures.

A similar case can be made for Bolton centre-back Eoin Toal, another reliable 90-minute player in a side fighting hard for promotion.

Reading's talisman Lewis Wing also feels inevitable this week. The fixtures are strong, the motivation is there, he's on penalties, and Reading are heading into must-win matches.

Mitch Pinnock also looks like a key option. He takes set pieces, has good fixtures ahead, and feels due a few attacking returns.

The striker options this week are excellent, so the real challenge is choosing the best two. I'm going with Dominic Ballard, a clinical forward who scored a brace in the last match and now faces another must-win game.

, a clinical forward who scored a brace in the last match and now faces another must-win game. Ryan Graydon also stands out. He has fantastic fixtures and looks like the only Salford player guaranteed to play the full 90 minutes, which is a huge part of his appeal.

Jake Eastwood faces two sides that are struggling, which makes him a very strong option in goal this week.

At the back, I've gone with Omar Sowunmi and Adam Senior, both selected for their goal threat as well as their favourable fixtures.

In midfield, Lewis Wing leads the way. The Reading talisman provides points from everywhere and continues to be one of the most reliable options in the game. Antoni Sarcevic also comes in thanks to his strong all-round routes to points and the excellent form he's shown recently. Completing the trio is Mark Helm, another player who has been on fire lately with both goals and interception points.

Up front, Dominic Ballard is currently my centre-forward this week. He comes into the round after scoring twice last week and has been delivering consistently throughout the season.

For team picks this week, I've gone with Lincoln City, who have won their last five matches while keeping clean sheets in every one of them. Barnet are my second pick, as they have two decent fixtures against sides battling relegation.

, who have won their last five matches while keeping clean sheets in every one of them. are my second pick, as they have two decent fixtures against sides battling relegation. Captain: Lewis Wing.

