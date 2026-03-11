Scout Notes

FPL notes: Why Gordon was a sub, Hall superb + Osula up top

11 March 2026 16 comments
Newcastle United can blow hot and cold but they’re very capable of pulling out the big performances and results on the elite stage. The latest example of that was Tuesday’s draw with Barcelona.

The Magpies almost pulled off a huge, arguably deserved win over Hansi Flick’s side but Lamine Yamal’s last-gasp penalty ensured parity for the second leg.

Dissecting this match from an FPL perspective, it’s our latest Scout Notes.

RESULT

HomeAwayResultGoalsAssists
Newcastle UnitedBarcelona1-1BarnesJ Murphy

SELECTION/ROTATION

TEAMCHANGES FROM FA CUP 5TH ROUNDPLAYERS WHO KEPT THEIR PLACES (+ MINS)OTHER NOTABLE PLAYERS (+ MINS)
Newcastle United3Ramsdale (90), Hall (90), Thiaw (90), Tonali (90), Barnes (90), Trippier (67), Elanga (67), Osula (67)Burn (90), Ramsey (90), Joelinton (90), Livramento (23), Gordon (23), J Murphy (23), Willock (1)

WHY GORDON WAS A SUB

The only real teamsheet shock of the evening concerned who lined up in attack for Newcastle.

It was Will Osula (£5.4m), and not Champions League specialist Anthony Gordon (£7.2m), who got the nod up top.

Unsurprisingly, there was a fitness issue behind that decision – although it was just illness, not an injury.

Gordon was well enough to take part in the final quarter of the game, indeed.

“I think with Anthony, that was this morning. So, we trained this morning and Ant didn’t make it. So, that’s a pretty good sign that he’s not in a great, or not best, physical condition. The doctors and everyone did a great job to get him at the start line for us, albeit for a short period of time. And I thought he made good contribution when he came on.” – Eddie Howe on when he made his decision not to start Anthony Gordon

OSULA PREFERRED OVER WOLTEMADE + WISSA

why Gordon

The selection of Osula, the Gameweek 29 match-winner, was another indictment of Nick Woltemade (£6.7m) and Yoane Wissa (£7.3m), who set Newcastle back over £120m combined last summer. Woltemade, admittedly, has been reinvented as a (equally unconvincing) 8/10 of late.

Osula did seem a better fit for this contest, in fairness, due to Barcelona’s high line.

“I think his profile and his qualities were good for this game. That’s why we selected him. His legs, his pace, he is a willing runner and against their high defensive line, I thought that was the right choice. I thought he played really well, actually. I was really pleased with Will.” – Eddie Howe on starting Will Osula

Despite Eddie Howe’s praise for Osula, the youngster still showed how raw he is. The Magpies have three senior forwards in FPL – but their best option up front, at present, remains Gordon.

“It’s always a tough decision not to pick players that I love but that’s part of being a manager and having to pick the team. I had to do what was best for the group.” – Eddie Howe on benching Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa

MORE MINUTES FOR LIVRAMENTO, HALL SUPERB

Tino Livramento (£4.9m) made a second successive appearance off the bench as he builds fitness following a medium-term lay-off.

He replaced Kieran Trippier (£4.9m) midway through the second half.

“It’s just been relentless and, with the number of injuries, especially to defenders, that’s been no secret, we’ve been asking a lot of players to keep going and to keep playing. They’ve done unbelievably to show the mental and physical resilience to keep going – epitomised probably no better by Kieran [Trippier], really. He was having to play week in, week out, in our aggressive style. I think he’s done unbelievably well. I thought he played really well today.

“But it was great that you’ve then shown the strength where we can bring Tino [Livramento] on and he can give us new legs and a fresh impetus. I thought all the subs played their part in that and that’s probably what we’ve missed.” – Eddie Howe

The Magpies’ stand-out player on the night was the full-back on the other flank.

Lewis Hall (£5.3m) had a sensational game, pocketing Yamal and creating a game-high five chances. The best of those was spooned over by Jacob Murphy (£5.9m) from close range.

Murphy at least made amends by supplying a superb assist for Harvey Barnes‘ (£6.1m) goal, the winger finding the net after earlier hitting the post. Another Magpie who saved his best for Europe, he’s scored more goals in the Champions League (six) than the Premier League (five) in 2025/26.

why Gordon

Above: Barnes was Newcastle’s leading shot-taker of the night

GAMEWEEK 30 AND BEYOND

Barca created precious little, a Fermin Lopez shot from the box and a sliding Robert Lewandowski effort about as close as the visitors came before Yamal’s late penalty. The Catalan giants didn’t even reach double figures for shots.

Newcastle went toe to toe with Barcelona. They beat Manchester United recently with 10 men. The question is: what version of Howe’s side will turn up in Gameweek 30? Newcastle are at their best at their most intense, but you wouldn’t be surprised, even if it’s subconscious, if levels dropped at Chelsea.

Saying that, you could argue the same about Liam Rosenior’s side, who have one fewer recovery day on either side of Gameweek 30.

Beyond this weekend, the betting money would be on Barca seeing Newcastle off at the Nou Camp next week. If that happens, we’d only repeat what we said about the Magpies on Saturday: from competing on four fronts to just one, they’d be a whole lot more palatable as FPL picks. The carrot of European football, even if it’s not the Champions League, would hopefully be enough to keep them off the beach.

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.