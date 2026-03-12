Saudi Fantasy: Round 26 team reveals

As we head into Round 26, our experts are here to reveal their teams, break down their transfer plans, and explain the thinking behind their moves ahead of another crucial round.

NOTES

Round 25 delivered 115 points, which lifted me up to 6.5k overall. Ittihad assets blanked, but the captaincy on Julian Quinones delivered.

delivered. Planning for Double Gameweek 27 starts now. My free transfer will most likely go towards increasing Al Hilal coverage.

Another move could follow after that. A Hit or even a Wildcard remains firmly on the table as the double approaches.

If I activate the Wildcard, potential targets could include assets from Al Hilal, Al Fayha and Neom SC as part of the preparation for Double Gameweek 27.

Marcelo Grohe starts in goal.

starts in goal. In defence, Nathan Zézé , Danilo Pereira , Roger Ibañez and Saad Balobaid start. Gastón Álvarez drops to the bench as he faces Al Ahli.

, , and start. drops to the bench as he faces Al Ahli. In midfield, João Félix , Yannick Carrasco , Julian Quinones and Sergej Milinković-Savić start, while Mahamadou Doumbia misses out through suspension.

, , and start, while misses out through suspension. Ivan Toney and Mateo Retegui lead the line, with the third forward spot potentially under review.

and lead the line, with the third forward spot potentially under review. Doumbia and Álvarez make up part of the bench.

Captaincy sits between Félix and Carrasco for now, although I may make a late call before the deadline.

NOTES

Wildcard Active!

After some thought, I’ve decided to activate my Wildcard now rather than in Round 30. I feel I won’t want to go too differential given how happy I am with my rank and the gains I can still make from here.

I’ve made a few changes, mainly structural.

I’ve taken money out of defence and brought in Al Bawardi , who will now act as my fifth defender.

, who will now act as my fifth defender. Al Ghannam and Enrique remain, as they still look like the best budget picks in their positions.

and remain, as they still look like the best budget picks in their positions. Alexandre Lacazette and Ivan Toney come in for the Al Hilal pair of Marcos Leonardo and Karim Benzema .

and come in for the Al Hilal pair of and . I’d love to have Benzema, but the rest of my team looked much worse with him included. I also can’t bring myself to go against Julian Quinones , given what he’s offered this season.

, given what he’s offered this season. If the rumoured ban for Toney does come to fruition, then Benzema will likely come straight back in.

Yannick Carrasco takes the captaincy this round as he looks like the standout option.

takes the captaincy this round as he looks like the standout option. The plan after the break is to move Carrasco to Ruben Neves, which should set me up with nine doublers, alongside Quinones and João Félix, heading into Double Gameweek 27.

NOTES

Following an average round, finishing on 98 points with two free transfers in hand…

The team still looks strong after activating the Wildcard last week, so I’ve decided to roll the transfer and build momentum heading into Double Gameweek 27 with three free transfers, where the plan is to activate the Park The Bus chip.

Captaincy will most likely stay on Yannick Carrasco , who faces the weak Okhdood side.

, who faces the weak Okhdood side. Good luck, everyone!

NOTES

My priority is to sell Giorgos Masouras to one of the following options: Sergej Milinković-Savić , Saïd Benrahma , Rayane Messi , Hattan Bahebri , John Buckley , Julian Quinones , Yassine Benzia , Josh Brownhill and Kostas Fortounis

to one of the following options: , , , , , , , and My captaincy is currently between Karim Benzema and Sadio Mané .

and . My watchlist ahead of the Double Gameweek next round:

Goalkeepers: Luis Maximiano and Juan Cozzani

and Defenders: Theo Hernández / Moteb Al Harbi , Danilo Pereira , Iñigo Martínez , Wesley Hoedt and Gastón Álvarez

/ , , , and Forwards: Youssef En-Nesyri and Alexandre Lacazette.

NOTES