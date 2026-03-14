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Sunderland v Brighton + Burnley v B’mouth team news: Kroupi starts

14 March 2026 148 comments
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Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with two 3pm GMT kick-offs.

Sunderland take on Brighton and Hove Albion, while Burnley entertain Bournemouth.

TEAM NEWS

Eli Junior Kroupi starts for the Cherries this afternoon, having been benched against Brentford in Gameweek 29.

Kroupi comes in for the absent Tyler Adams, with Ryan Christie set to move back alongside Alex Scott.

Andoni Iraola’s other alteration is a surprising one, with Adam Smith replacing Alex Jimenez at right-back.

Burnley boss Scott Parker makes four changes from the 2-0 defeat by Everton.

Zian Flemming is back from injury to start, while there are recalls for James Ward-Prowse, Josh Laurent and Quilindschy Hartman.

Lesley Ugochukwu, Luis Florentino, Lucas Pires and Joe Worrall all drop to the bench.

Ben Gannon-Doak, Armando Broja and Marcus Edwards all return as substitutes for their respective clubs after injury.

On Wearwide, Enzo Le Fee and Nilson Angulo are both out injured for Sunderland.

Regis Le Bris makes four changes in all from Gameweek 29, with Chemsdine Talbi, Chris Rigg, Granit Xhaka and the fit-again Brian Brobbey brought in.

Luke O’Nien and Eliezer Mayenda drop to the bench.

And there are four alterations for Brighton, too.

Lewis Dunk, James Milner and Danny Welbeck are all restored to the side after Gameweek 29 breathers, while Yankuba Minteh gets his first start of 2026.

Kaoru Mitoma and Carlos Baleba miss out completely, while Georginio Rutter and Olivier Boscagli are benched.

LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Laurent, Esteve, Humphreys, Hartman, Ward-Prowse, Mejbri, Foster, Anthony, Flemming.

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Ugochukwu, Edwards, Florentino, Tchaouna, Pires, Broja, Barnes.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Senesi, Hill, Truffert, Scott, Christie, Tavernier, Kroupi, Rayan, Evanilson.

Subs: Mandas, Brooks, Gannon-Doak, Diakite, Jimenez, Adli, Unal, Toth, Milosavljevic.

Sunderland XI: Ellborg, Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Hume, Sadiki, Xhaka, Rigg, Diarra, Talbi, Brobbey.

Subs: Moore, Cirkin, Mayenda, O’Nien, Isidor, H Jones, J Jones, JM Jones, Whittaker.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Milner, Gross, Gomez, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, March, Rutter, Boscagli, Ayari, De Cuyper, O’Riley, Veltman, Howell.

price change predictions
148 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Jeez only just realised I’ve got 4 players in this Bournemouth vs Burnley game!

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    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      All defenders? Doesnt look like either wants to score.

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes barring El Kroupi

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    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Dubravka, Hill, Tavernier and Kroupi?

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Senesi over Tav

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  2. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    Why do I keep benching Hill? 😆

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Because he's cheap

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        16 mins ago

        Correct

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      2. My own Personal Jesus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        Arguably better pick than Senesi now.

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        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          More defcons plus throw-ins

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    2. MVDP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Because you need good cheap subs. Hill and KDH are the pick of the crop imo.

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  3. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    Alderete 0 defcons in last 25 mins. Absolute waste man.

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  4. el polako
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Come on Kroupi!

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  5. Sgt. Schultz
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Fleming shouldhave been carded

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    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      Please don't. I need him to score today.

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    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Dirty player

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      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Needs to take a bath from time to time

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  6. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Anthony rattles woodwork

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  7. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Burnley bar

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    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Free drinks?

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      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        The only reason someone would be going to a bar in Burnley!

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    2. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Shite city. But a bar is still a bar nonetheless.

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      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        It isn't a city tbf mate

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  8. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    How can Hill be on 10 defcon but nowhere near the BPS?

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    1. Ron_Swanson
      • 15 Years
      9 mins ago

      11!

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    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Because the bonus system is broken and has hidden biases affecting outcomes.

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    3. F4L
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      havent checked what hes done today but needs successful tackles and passing related bonuses to do well

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    4. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      It was the same last game week he had 16 defcons and not even close to bonus Senesi for 3

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    5. z13
        3 mins ago

        He's on 7 bps, one off being shown, because he hasnt got any tackles, which are way better for bonus than any other defcon. But he's made a tackle in every game in his last 10 except one. So it should be going up. Also if he attacks more it'll go up for crosses etc.

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    6. F4L
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      ballard defcon beast lavely jubbly

      although how is dunk on 24 bps at ht lol

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      1. Free Hat
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Goal line clearance

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    7. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Will we know the full DGW33 fixtures once the FA Cup quarter finals have concluded?

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    8. Ron_Swanson
      • 15 Years
      14 mins ago

      Tav, Hill, Senesi, Dub bench boost here.

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      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Hearing the game isn't over and they play 90 minutes these days, mate.

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        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          Maaaaaaaate

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        2. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Actually its usually between 91 and 95 mins mate

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          1. Sgt. Schultz
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            And that's prime Petro conceding time

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      2. Jenas
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Don't jinx it mate

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    9. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Anyone want to join me in writing a letter to Mark Sutherns re: the removal of defcons ?

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      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Not this week. I transfered in Anderson

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        1. Sgt. Schultz
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          who did he replace?
          I went Rogers>Reliable Andy

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      2. el polako
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        I’d rather see removal of the double captaincy points first - to make every single point from every player count.

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