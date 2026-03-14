Sunderland v Brighton + Burnley v B’mouth team news: Kroupi starts

Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with two 3pm GMT kick-offs.

Sunderland take on Brighton and Hove Albion, while Burnley entertain Bournemouth.

TEAM NEWS

Eli Junior Kroupi starts for the Cherries this afternoon, having been benched against Brentford in Gameweek 29.

Kroupi comes in for the absent Tyler Adams, with Ryan Christie set to move back alongside Alex Scott.

Andoni Iraola’s other alteration is a surprising one, with Adam Smith replacing Alex Jimenez at right-back.

Burnley boss Scott Parker makes four changes from the 2-0 defeat by Everton.

Zian Flemming is back from injury to start, while there are recalls for James Ward-Prowse, Josh Laurent and Quilindschy Hartman.

Lesley Ugochukwu, Luis Florentino, Lucas Pires and Joe Worrall all drop to the bench.

Ben Gannon-Doak, Armando Broja and Marcus Edwards all return as substitutes for their respective clubs after injury.

On Wearwide, Enzo Le Fee and Nilson Angulo are both out injured for Sunderland.

Regis Le Bris makes four changes in all from Gameweek 29, with Chemsdine Talbi, Chris Rigg, Granit Xhaka and the fit-again Brian Brobbey brought in.

Luke O’Nien and Eliezer Mayenda drop to the bench.

And there are four alterations for Brighton, too.

Lewis Dunk, James Milner and Danny Welbeck are all restored to the side after Gameweek 29 breathers, while Yankuba Minteh gets his first start of 2026.

Kaoru Mitoma and Carlos Baleba miss out completely, while Georginio Rutter and Olivier Boscagli are benched.

LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Laurent, Esteve, Humphreys, Hartman, Ward-Prowse, Mejbri, Foster, Anthony, Flemming.

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Ugochukwu, Edwards, Florentino, Tchaouna, Pires, Broja, Barnes.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Senesi, Hill, Truffert, Scott, Christie, Tavernier, Kroupi, Rayan, Evanilson.

Subs: Mandas, Brooks, Gannon-Doak, Diakite, Jimenez, Adli, Unal, Toth, Milosavljevic.

Sunderland XI: Ellborg, Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Hume, Sadiki, Xhaka, Rigg, Diarra, Talbi, Brobbey.

Subs: Moore, Cirkin, Mayenda, O’Nien, Isidor, H Jones, J Jones, JM Jones, Whittaker.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Milner, Gross, Gomez, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, March, Rutter, Boscagli, Ayari, De Cuyper, O’Riley, Veltman, Howell.