Track the minutes of every FPL player on our Line-ups page

Thanks to more excellent work from TopMarx, we’ve got a new feature for subscribers in our Members Area.

It’s something we’ve been wanting for a while, and hopefully you’ll find it useful, too: a minutes tracker.

In these visual guides, you can monitor the game-time of every Premier League player, from every Premier League team. This includes their minutes in domestic and European cup competitions, as well.

MINUTES

In the default ‘Minutes’ tab, you can see the exact game-time breakdown.

A ‘0’ indicates the player was in the matchday squad but remained on the bench. A white square indicates they weren’t in the squad.

Here’s Liverpool’s graphic, as an example:

STARTS

In the simplified ‘Starts’ tab, you can see at a glance who has started, subbed on, or been unused.

Here’s Manchester City’s squad:

WHY IS THIS USEFUL?

In short: anticipating rotation!

It’s handy sometimes to see where minutes are being accumulated in busy periods, or spotting line-up precedents

Bukayo Saka (£9.8m), for instance, hasn’t started four successive games in a fortnight (weekend-midweek-weekend-midweek) all season. Will he start in Gameweek 30, the UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg and the EFL Cup final, having already made the line-up – albeit subbed off early – against Bayer Leverkusen?

WHERE CAN I FIND IT?

The minutes tracker can be found via this link here.

It’s also discoverable in the ‘Eye Test’ drop-down menu in the Members Area sidebar, under ‘Line-ups’:

Enjoy!