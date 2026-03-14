FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 30

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 30.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 30 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 13:30 GMT on Saturday 14 March.

ROTATION + WILSON WORRIES

No English side won their midweek UEFA Champions League (UCL) encounter, making Gameweek 30 awkward because it’s sandwiched right between the two legs. With six teams focused on that, many popular FPL picks now have valid concerns over rotation and fitness.

Not only is there anxiety over Harry Wilson (£6.0m) and Daniel Munoz‘s (£5.9m) fitness, but out-of-form Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (£14.6m) could be rested for Real Madrid, and teammate Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m) has played consecutive 90 minutes since returning from an ankle issue.

Will Arne Slot manage the time of now-fit Florian Wirtz (£8.3m)? Meanwhile, Anthony Gordon (£7.2m) could only make Newcastle United’s bench versus Barcelona, but should come back into the XI this wekeend.

WHO TO TARGET

While Chelsea assets themselves aren’t rotation-proof this week, it’s hard to resist Joao Pedro (£7.7m) right now. He’s had more big chances in the last four Gameweeks than Haaland has had since Christmas!

That’s why Tom Freeman recommended buying Pedro and selling the always blanking Morgan Rogers (£7.5m). Lateriser covers the duo in his look at some eye-catching statistics.

In fact, the Aston Villa midfielder is on ‘Goals Imminent’ alongside Marcus Tavernier (£5.3m), who somehow didn’t score in Gameweek 29 and is about to visit Burnley, one of several defences that need targeting.

Both he and Hugo Ekitike (£9.2m) are unanimous Scout Squad picks, as the latter is against Tottenham Hotspur’s even worse backline. One that’ll be without the suspended Micky van de Ven (£4.4m).

BLANK/DOUBLE LATEST

In a proactive response to the above uncertainties, some FPL managers might activate a Wildcard right now. But there’s hesitancy over using free transfers while we wait for more fixture information. Very few of ‘The Great and the Good’ made one last time.

READ MORE: Man City win furthers likelihood of Blank Gameweek 31

Although the FA Cup quarter-final draw assigns a calculated likelihood of postponement to each Gameweek 34 match, what if most Premier League sides exit Europe within the next few days? Could it stop the anticipated big Double and Blank Gameweeks from even happening?

Therefore, Lateriser asks if Gameweek 32 truly is the best time to Wildcard, offering an alternate chip strategy.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 30 CAPTAIN

Our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm suggests Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), Cole Palmer (£10.6m) and Erling Haaland as the best armband recipients, in that order.

That’s what the machine thinks – but what about the Captain Sensible author? Here’s what Tom concludes.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – goes for three Liverpool players.

Harry Maguire (£4.4m) makes the trio of interesting differentials, knowing that Manchester United have improved at the back under Michael Carrick.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 30!