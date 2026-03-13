FPL Gameweek 30: Who is predicted to get goals + assists?

Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 30? We’ve broken down the latest Rate My Team (RMT) projections to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN PROJECTIONS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: Data has been collected from RMT projections

SUMMARY

Two players top the projections this week.

Erling Haaland (£14.6m) has produced two goals and two assists in his last five league matches, despite the consensus being that he is out of form, and loves to face West Ham, having scored 11 goals against them in seven appearances.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could take advantage of an out-of-sorts Tottenham Hotspur defence, with Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) leading the charge. Again, despite not being at his best, he’s scored in two of Liverpool’s last three competitive matches.

Completing the top three, and not far behind Haaland and Salah, is Igor Thiago (£7.2m). The Brentford striker has racked up an impressive 18 goals this season, and a meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers should give him another opportunity to add to that tally. Expected minutes are on his side this week, while rotation may be rife elsewhere in the division.

Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back after their 5–2 defeat to PSG during the week. A home meeting with Newcastle United, who are clean-sheet-less in 14 matches, looks like a promising opportunity for the Blues and their attackers. With that in mind, both Cole Palmer (£10.6m) and João Pedro (£7.7m) feature among the top 10 projections.

Manchester United rank among the top three teams in the league for xG, and they face Aston Villa, who just shipped four goals to Chelsea, in the upcoming round. Breaking into the top 10 for them are Bruno Fernandes (£10.1m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.7m).

Elsewhere in the projections, we also see the likes of Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitiké (£9.2m), Brentford pair Kevin Schade (£6.9m) and Dango Ouattara (£6.0m), Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m), and Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m) of Manchester City.