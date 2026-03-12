Scout Notes

FPL notes: O’Reilly better in midfield + why Nunes was a sub

12 March 2026 21 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Manchester City were blown away in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League (UCL) glamour tie at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos didn’t have Kylian Mbappe or Jude Bellingham around, but Federico Valverde’s stunning hat-trick still brought a 3-0 win that could’ve been bigger, had Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.6m) not saved a second-half penalty.

Dissecting this match from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, it’s our latest Scout Notes.

RESULT

HomeAwayResultGoalsAssists
Real MadridManchester City3-0

SELECTION/ROTATION

TEAMCHANGES FROM
FA CUP 5TH ROUND		PLAYERS WHO KEPT
THEIR PLACES (+ MINS)		OTHER NOTABLE
PLAYERS (+ MINS)
Manchester City7O’Reilly (90), Doku (90),
Khusanov (90), Savinho (45)		Guehi (90), Ruben (90), Donnarumma (90), Rodri (90),
Haaland (82), Semenyo (70), Reijnders (45), Cherki (20)

HAALAND QUIET AGAIN

FPL notes: Haaland blank, Semenyo scores again + O’Reilly injury latest

Back in Man City’s lineup after an FA Cup rest, Erling Haaland (£14.6m) underwhelmed once more.

The Norwegian failed to register a shot, though a close-range tap-in was snatched away by Antonio Rudiger. Scoring that would have altered the perspective. However, he came off goalless in the 82nd minute, touching the ball only 10 times.

Haaland hasn’t felt invincible since Gameweek 17, where just one of 11 subsequent appearances brought in more than six FPL points.

Combining form, a management of minutes and the probability of Blank Gameweek 31, it’s easy to see why many are tempted to sell him for the short-term.

WHY NO NUNES?

FPL notes: O'Reilly better in midfield, no Nunes + how Pep may see GW30

Above: The passing network of Man City’s starting XI, according to Statsbomb

Pep Guardiola’s recent usage of a 4-1-3-2 formation has worked well, where full-backs provide attacking width, and Nico O’Reilly‘s (£5.1m) talents get moved into midfield.

But Pep tends to overthink on big occasions, and Wednesday’s team selection certainly raised a few eyebrows.

“I wanted to be aggressive from the outside, the one-against-ones, especially Jeremy [Doku], who was outstanding. From the right, we struggled a little bit more.” – Pep Guardiola

Starting three wingers, he returned O’Reilly to left-back and played Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.4m) on the opposite side, rather than Matheus Nunes (£5.4m). The logic was fair, as Guardiola wanted a more defensive option to deal with Vinicius Junior.

“The only thing we adjusted was Khusanov in that area because with Vinicius Junior in that area, we want a guy who can control that.

“But the target is wingers to try to drop them, people in the middle, in the pockets to arrive close to the box, control to the second striker with experienced players, fast players behind, that was the idea.” – Pep Guardiola

But, three down since the 42nd minute, Nunes still wasn’t brought on at any point. The joint-seventh best FPL defender of 2025/26 has started all but one league match from Gameweek 6 onwards, racking up one goal and seven assists.

O’REILLY SHAKY AT LEFT-BACK

In his post-match press conference, Pep got prickly when asked about shifting O’Reilly back into defence.

Yet the 20-year-old misjudged a long Thibaut Courtois pass for Valverde’s opener, and looked more comfortable later on, in midfield. Indeed, O’Reilly almost scored a consolation when his close-to-goal tackle on Thiago Pitarch forced a brilliant reaction save.

FPL notes: O'Reilly better in midfield, no Nunes + how Pep may see GW30 1

The England international hobbled off with an ankle injury at Leeds United, which kept him out of Gameweek 29. He’s since played 90 minutes on successive occasions. So, will he even start on Saturday, at West Ham United?

ROTATION IN GAMEWEEK 30?

What's needed to win in FPL? Part 1: Composure 1

Perhaps Guardiola already sees this UCL tie as a lost cause, therefore ensuring a full-strength Premier League lineup. After all, he can’t afford to drop any more points after the disappointing 2-2 versus Nottingham Forest.

On the other hand, Man City beat Real 4-0 at home in 2022/23’s semi-final second leg. A turnaround is still possible. And there’s an EFL Cup final five days later.

Phil Foden (£8.1m) wasn’t used here, while maybe Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) starts in Gameweek 30 over Haaland or Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m).

That’s right, the latter has finally made his UCL debut – like Marc Guehi (£5.2m) – and could now be eligible to play Pep Roulette. A 70th-minute Madrid removal reduces the chances of that happening immediately, mind.

It was enough time to put two shots on target and play the ball across goal for that Rudiger clearance.

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

21 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    Is double Bournemouth away to much ? Start

    A) Petrović (bur)
    B) Dúbravka (BOU)

    1) Hill (bur)
    2) Alderete (BHA)

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Not with those alternatives, so I'd happily play them vs Burnley

      Open Controls
  2. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Hi all. Suggestions here?

    Raya
    Gabriel, Virgil, Hill
    Bruno Fernandes, Semenyo, Mbeumo, Rogers, Wilson*
    Haaland, Thiago

    Dúbravka / Cash*, Mukiele*, Guiu

    1.9 itb. 12 FT. Chips intact.

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Oooops. I wish!!

      2 ft.

      Rogers to Anderson, Guiu to João Pedro?

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        Yup

        Open Controls
  3. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    Yes although Garner or KDH as an alternative to Anderson
    I could never see the point in anyone owning Guiu
    He just takes up £4.1m of the budget & never plays meaning you are working with a14 man squad .
    Plus he's not an "enabler" either unlike Hill or Alderete .

    Open Controls
    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours ago

      Reply fail to sirmorbach

      Open Controls
  4. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Kelleher
    Gabriel Virgil OReilly
    Bruno Semenyo Rice Dango
    Thiago Haaland Bowen

    Dub Rogers Andersen Esteve
    4FT

    1. Save Transfer
    2. Rogers to Wirtz and bench Bowen (need Rice and Oreilly transfer next week too)
    3. Rice to Wirtz (Rice will be sold next week anyway)
    4. Rice to Wirtz and Bowen to Pedro

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Is there any chance Wirtz gets benched in advance of the champions league match? If not and given you have enough free transfers to handle the blank I'd go 4

      Open Controls
  5. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Hi All

    So I roll this GW or do DCL > Pedro

    Sanchez Dubravka

    Gabriel Alderete O'Relliy Sensei Chalobah

    Fernandes Dango KDH Mbuemo Szobozial

    Etikike Thiago (DCL)

    1FT

    No WC but wanting to field a full XI for 31 without any hits in that week

    Any ideas would be welcome

    Open Controls
  6. Deer-in-headlights
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    To take a hit or not?

    A.. Haaland to JP (FT)
    B. Haaland + Evanilson to JP + Etikike (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      I'd take the hit. Getting Ekitike in now is worth it over holding onto Evanilson

      Open Controls
  7. BlzE_94
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Have I benched the right players? Appreciate any help!

    Kelleher
    Gabriel O’Reilly Senesi
    B.Fernandes Mbeumo Semenyo O.Dango
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    Dubravka Wilson* Virgil Diouf

    Open Controls
    1. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      I'd start Wilson and Virgil over Senesi and Dango

      Open Controls
  8. ebb2sparky
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Ignoring price, which liverpool midfielder would you pick for the next 2 gameweeks?
    1) Wirtz
    2) Salah
    3) Szoboszlai
    I plan to WC32 so only interested in next 2 games

    Open Controls
    1. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      If you're not gonna need the budget, then Salah.

      If you think you'll need the budget before you WC, then Wirtz or Szob

      Open Controls
      1. ebb2sparky
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Salah is dependant on selling Haaland for JP. So its either Rice to Wirtz/Szoboszlai or Rice and Haaland to Salah and JP. I have 2ft.

        Open Controls
  9. The Tonberry
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Best defender to get for GW30-32?

    Already have Gabriel, Virgil, Chalobah, and Guehi, and looking to upgrade my 3.7 non playing defender to bench boost this week. Will need them to play in each of the next 3 weeks

    Have 6.2 to spend so money isn't an issue. Will WC in GW33.

    A - Konate
    B - Hill/Senesi
    C - Van den Berg
    D - Anyone else?

    Open Controls
    1. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      B, probably Senesi given money is no issue.

      Open Controls
  10. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Would you upgrade Dorgu to have a better bench cover? Fulham def or someone else?

    Open Controls
  11. Ray85
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    With two free FTs, is it worth doing any of the below:

    1) Haaland and Kroupi to Ekitike & Thiago (have Dango/Wirtz) and bench Rogers
    2) Haaland and Rice to MGW & Ekitike and play Rogers.

    Planning to WC in 32 so need to navigate G31.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.