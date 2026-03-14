Preamble

The Pre-Match Preamble – Gameweek 30

14 March 2026 73 comments
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Welcome back. Nice to have FPL to think about again, isn’t it?

Hope you’re well, and the weather in your postcode is better than the Andy Gray-evoking-Britannia-Stadium sort of stuff coming down outside my window. Proper football weather. Meanwhile, your faithful scribe has picked up an orange flag: ankle injury, 50% chance of lining up for the run I’d entered this weekend. A detour around some dog-walkers and an uneven pavement did for me, and what does it say that I almost prefer this sort of plight to the sight of five flags bristling from my FPL team three weeks ago?

Gameweek 28, flags everywhere, five yellows for me and more for some. But the odds paid out for my XI, with most of the maybes in the points: three noughts on the bench looked almost intentional.

Those coloured flags and their owners’ odds of playing were in my mind last week while mired in some world events comments, numbers lobbed back and forth like truth grenades of questionable manufacture. It’s no secret that I’ve one foot firmly in the Eye Test camp; why bother with xG when Player Y’s purple patch is in full bloom? Those unicorn weeks when second-string defenders or academy call-ups look a dead cert against opposition with a Schwerpunkt in its left defence or right wing or set-piece nous, someone you wouldn’t consider unless you’d been ensorceled by those clever-looking punts paying off time and again? Love them, look for them, get lucky with them perhaps too often.

That said, I’m comparing players in the Members’ Area or looking at Opta’s pretty charts more often than I’m cheerfully ignoring a striker’s bargain-bin xG. It’s what you see when you’re looking at it that gives you the edge, ‘you’ being me, anyway, and maybe how you read into what other players say on here, or don’t say, or the football news you consume. Magnus Carlsen might play FPL on data alone but he’s got the advantage of having Magnus Carlsen’s brain.

Years ago, a book called “How to Lie With Statistics” changed the way I received information. Everything from the scale of a line graph (Shocking Sign of Societal Collapse [Isn’t Really]!) to the way public figures rated both their own tenure and the world around them fell under scrutiny. There are lessons for FPL in its pages as well; ‘consider the source’ is a key component of a strategy laid out against being misled by seductive data points. My mate who knows ‘he always scores on a cold night in Stoke’ might always pass the vibes test, but my transfers and team selection want context, objectivity, making sense.

If I had Magnus Carlsen’s brain, I could give you a better TED Talk on statistics. But would he recommend that book, as well? I wouldn’t doubt it. Knowledge is power.

Stay safe and good luck this week.

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73 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Moon Dog
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Last minute Haaland -> Ekitike moves on several deadline streams 😆

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Obviously hadn’t seen that latest tweet haha

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        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Go on 😀

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          1. Scapegoat Salah
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            Haaland benched

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            1. Scapegoat Salah
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              (Apparently)

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              1. DARE TO BISCAN
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 12 mins ago

                This would be so nice. I did s cheeky Robo > Eki move myself

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                1. DARE TO BISCAN
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 12 mins ago

                  *s = a

                  (thanks phone)

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      2. JBG
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Haaland to Thiago myself

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      3. Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Just noticed that. Supremely suspicious.

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        1. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Been loadsa tweets about Haaland benched

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      4. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        TBF, most leave transfers to the last minute, to keep engagement up to deadline. I'd imagine.

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      5. Visionaries
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        I refuse to believe Pep would potentially hand the title to Arsenal

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        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          They did okay last time he needed a break

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      6. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Same reason why Rick Astley sings Never Gonna Give You Up til last

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    • Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Welcome back KING!

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    • Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Imagine using a transfer to upgrade your 3rd sub.

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      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Don't need to. I did it. Upgraded Dorgu to Virgil a while back 🙂

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      2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Mané to Pedro felt great. Six weeks too late, but great nonetheless.

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    • DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      City game not till 8 pm. Bit early for rumours.

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      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Think people that do have this info, get it plenty hours beforehand, but don't share until last minute

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      2. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Lot of chancers will do it for clout. It's a coin flip. If it works out, they can point out how itk they are. If not, deleto el tweeto

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        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Sounds like the content creators here. Didnt Focal delete his team once

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          1. DARE TO BISCAN
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            At the end of 22/23 season, after a poor ranking. Seems a pretty silly thing to do. Don't know the details.
            Got criticism for it, and death threats?!?!! People are mental

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    • Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Cartel/FPLReview all went for Bruno (c) I presume?

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Bruno has been the favoured (c) during the whole build up to this GW, nothing suspicious there.

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      2. Amsterhammer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Yawn. Flat earthers with their conspiracies….

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      3. Moon Dog
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Mix between Salah and Bruno

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          1. Moon Dog
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Andy (Let'sTalkFPL) & Oscar (FPLFocal) brought in Ekitike & Salah(C). Raptor brought in Ekitike and Salah, but left the armband on Bruno. Harry kept Haaland with Bruno(C).

              So with a lack of consensus I wouldn't say there's any special info going about this week.

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        • Woy_is_back
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Fell asleep, I think I have Rayan as captain 😀

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          1. Pompel
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            Could be genius

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          2. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Sold Rayan on WC. Thank me later.

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          3. Mr. O'Connell
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Delete team. Just gets marooned on the wing and does nothing all game.

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            1. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 48 mins ago

              Where's Enzo btw? MIA mate

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          4. Conners
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            GL if so.

            He and Rogers are first names on my list to sell after the blank.

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        • The Night Trunker.
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          "Schwerpunkt" and "ensorceled" should never be used in the same sentence.
          You've changed Mark, you really have!

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        • NABIL - FPL otai
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          WC dusted. Last minute change from Salah to MGW. Millions left itb.

          Exciting times indeed.

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          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            LeFee MIA.

            WC victory so far.

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          2. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            You sold Salah this gw?

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            1. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 55 mins ago

              Was in my WC draft almost the entire week 😛

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              1. FPL Blow-In
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 54 mins ago

                Ah so you never owned really then! This is my 4th week running captaining him lol you’ve not missed much

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                1. NABIL - FPL otai
                  • 13 Years
                  1 hour, 52 mins ago

                  Wow brave man. You deserve a big score from him this week:) gl

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        • Raoul Nogues
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Kroupi starts

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            1. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Congratulations

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            2. Raoul Nogues
                1 hour, 55 mins ago

                Adli, Alex Jimenez and Brooks benched

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            3. lilmessipran
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Source for these Haaland benching rumours?

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              1. DARE TO BISCAN
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                100% pure uncut trustmebro

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            4. FPL Sanky
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Jiminez benched..... what the hell

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              1. DARE TO BISCAN
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 53 mins ago

                His dad died. Sorry for your inconvenience.

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                1. FPL Sanky
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 51 mins ago

                  That is Raul Jiminez from Fulham dude....I am talking about Alex Jiminez from BOU

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                  1. DARE TO BISCAN
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 50 mins ago

                    Ah okay, soz

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                2. Raoul Nogues
                    1 hour, 51 mins ago

                    You have the wrong Jimenez (Fulham/Bournemouth)

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                    1. DARE TO BISCAN
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 50 mins ago

                      Oops

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                3. Moon Dog
                    1 hour, 48 mins ago

                    Surprising given their relaxed schedule. I thought he's played well...

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                4. Thanos
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 53 mins ago

                  Whose your cap this week?

                  Gabriel for me

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                  1. NABIL - FPL otai
                    • 13 Years
                    1 hour, 51 mins ago

                    Bruno

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                  2. Conners
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 50 mins ago

                    Gone with the boring Bruno capt.

                    Had a good run of greens lately so didn't fancy going too off-piste.

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                  3. DARE TO BISCAN
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 47 mins ago

                    Played safe: Bruno

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                  4. Moon Dog
                      1 hour, 46 mins ago

                      Chickened out with Bruno.

                      Seeing all these VVD, Ekitike, Salah(C) quadruple ups is making me regret not going harder on that game. It does look sexy.

                      I just wasn't sure Salah would even start given he was hooked at 60 mins when Liverpool needed a goal...

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                    • Ze_Austin
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 44 mins ago

                      (C)Bruno (V)Gabriel

                      Good chance I'll call Gabriel 2+ times after GW34

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                      1. Ze_Austin
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 32 mins ago

                        *cap, not call

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                    • AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 39 mins ago

                      Ekitike

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                  5. FPL Blow-In
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    1 hour, 46 mins ago

                    Yes Ireland!!

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                    1. FPL Blow-In
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 13 Years
                      1 hour, 34 mins ago

                      Sorry

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                    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 33 mins ago

                      Kathy?

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                  6. Mr. O'Connell
                    • 13 Years
                    1 hour, 46 mins ago

                    Congrats triple Brighton defence owners. No Le Fee for Sunderland drops our creativity from 0 to less than zero.

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                    1. The Philosopher
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 40 mins ago

                      Started Verbruggen and Alderete. Hoping for a 0-0.

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                      1. Mr. O'Connell
                        • 13 Years
                        1 hour, 17 mins ago

                        Verbruggen 6 point floor at least. Alderete relying on defcons

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                    2. AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 40 mins ago

                      Benched Van Hecke

                      But playing Timber, Gab and O'R.

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                  7. Sun Jihai
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    1 hour, 45 mins ago

                    Top 10k EO:
                    B.Fernandes 133.9
                    Haaland 99.2
                    Gabriel 93.7
                    Thiago 74.7
                    Ekitiké 73.1
                    Semenyo 71.2
                    Virgil 62.9
                    João Pedro 56.3
                    Raya 44
                    Rice 41.6
                    J.Timber 33.4
                    Wilson 32.8
                    Mbeumo 27
                    Hill 23.7
                    Senesi 22.9
                    Guéhi 22.5
                    O'Reilly 19.7
                    O.Dango 19.2
                    Szoboszlai 18.6
                    Kelleher 18
                    Rogers 16.1
                    Anderson 14.5
                    Palmer 13.1
                    Enzo 10.6
                    M.Salah 9.7

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                    1. The Philosopher
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 39 mins ago

                      Sold Haaland and Mane for Ekitike and Pedro. Gonna be a week of big swings this GW.

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                    2. FPL Blow-In
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 13 Years
                      1 hour, 36 mins ago

                      I’ve been going against the template for half the season and getting punished. Finally caved so the template will go the crap now no doubt

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                  8. Ze_Austin
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 37 mins ago

                    NEW ARTICLE:

                    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/03/14/sunderland-v-brighton-burnley-v-bmouth-team-news-kroupi-starts

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                  9. Moon Dog
                      1 hour, 35 mins ago

                      Love your preambles Rainy.

                      Knowledge is power! If only we had Magnus' brain to process it all. There's a lot of info out there...

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