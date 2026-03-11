Scout Notes

FPL notes: More injuries for sorry Spurs give Liverpool GW30 boost

11 March 2026 62 comments
Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur warmed up for their Gameweek 30 meeting at Anfield with UEFA Champions League ties on Tuesday.

It could have gone better: the Reds slumped to a 1-0 loss in Turkey, while Spurs plumbed new depths with a 5-2 reverse in Madrid.

Here are our Scout Notes from both matches.

RESULT

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssists
LiverpoolGalatasaray (a)1-0 loss
Tottenham HotspurAtletico Madrid (a)5-2 lossPorro, SolankeRicharlison, Porro

SELECTION/ROTATION

TEAMCHANGES FROM GW29PLAYERS WHO KEPT THEIR PLACES (+ MINS)OTHER PLAYERS (+ MINS)
Liverpool3Konate (90), van Dijk (90), Gravenberch (90), Mac Allister (90), Szoboszlai (90), Ekitike (90), Kerkez (60), Salah (60)Mamardashvili (90), Gomez (90), Wirtz (73), Frimpong (30), Robertson (30), Gakpo (17)
Tottenham Hotspur4Van de Ven (90), Danso (90), Gray (90), Sarr (90), Porro (90), Tel (45), Kolo Muani (45)Romero (90), Spence (83), Vicario (73), Richarlison (68), Solanke (45), Gallagher (45), Palhinha (22), Kinsky (17), Simons (7)

TWO MORE INJURIES FOR SPURS?

Spurs will already be without Micky van de Ven (£4.4m) through suspension on Sunday but will they be even shorter of bodies at the back?

Cristian Romero (£5.0m), who has only just returned from a four-match ban of his own, collided with Joao Palhinha (£5.5m) in stoppage time on Tuesday, with both players having to come off.

The Spurs duo looked in a bad way afterwards, although it’s not yet known whether they were truly concussed and consequently ruled out of Gameweek 30.

“An example of the moment. It is incredible. It is incredible. We finished the game and we see the two players and there is Micky, who is out with a red card. Sometimes it is difficult to explain. It looks like everything is against us. Incredible things.

“I don’t know [if both players will be ruled out of Gameweek 30]. We will see. I don’t know.” – Igor Tudor on the collision between Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha

TUDOR ON THE EARLY KINSKY SUB

The possibility of another £3.9m playing goalkeeper emerging from the pack briefly reared its head on Tuesday.

Igor Tudor ditched Guglielmo Vicario (£4.7m), who had himself not been convincing of late, and went with Antonin Kinsky (£3.9m) between the posts.

It was a switch that lasted all of 17 minutes.

Kinsky had shipped three goals in that time, two of which were due to his errors. Tudor had seen enough after the second mistake, sending on Vicario.

“It happened very rare things in my coaching 15 years, I never do that. It was necessary to preserve the guy, to preserve the team. Incredible situation, nothing to comment, you will see. It was, before the game, the right choice to do in the moment like we are. Pressure on Vicario, another competition, Toni is a very good goalkeeper. So it was, for me, the right decision. After this, of course, it is easy to say that it was not the right decision.” – Igor Tudor on the early goalkeeper switch

It’d be wrong to just focus on the goalkeeper, though. Another slip, this time by van de Ven, set up goal number two for Atletico, who later added further strikes from a set piece and a counter-attack. The Spanish side didn’t even have a shot after the 55th minute, yet still racked up 2.65 xG:

Spurs injuries

No matter the situation, no matter the game state, Spurs look like conceding. In fact, they’ve shipped 2+ goals in each of their last nine Premier League fixtures.

It all bodes well for Liverpool this weekend, at least from an attacking perspective.

Spurs are, at least, scoring. Indeed, they’ve found the net in 13 of their last 14 matches in all competitions.

Pedro Porro (£5.1m), who could well be at centre-half on Sunday but who was operating at wing-back here, got forward to first score and then tee up substitute Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) for a second consolation. That’s six goals in six competitive starts and three sub appearances for Solanke now.

LIVERPOOL FAIL TO CONVINCE AGAIN

The dire state of the Gameweek 30 opposition is more of a draw than Liverpool themselves right now.

The last three weeks have seen an unconvincing win over Nottingham Forest, a defeat to 20th-place Wolverhampton Wanderers and now this loss to nil in Turkey. Even the 5-2 win over West Ham United wasn’t as routine as the scoreline made out.

“Liverpool play with the same energy that I have making a sandwich”, was one review of the Reds’ performance last night. ‘Malaise’ probably sums up the Reds at present.

Still, they did have several chances to score in Istanbul.

The returning Florian Wirtz (£8.3m), making his first start after injury, should have scored twice. First missing the target when gifted the ball by the hosts, he then fired straight at the ‘keeper after an excellent team move. Hugo Ekitike (£9.1m) also wasted a glorious one-on-one chance in the second half, while Ibrahima Konate (£5.5m), Alexis Mac Allister (£6.3m) and substitute Cody Gakpo (£7.3m) were all narrowly off target.

Galatasaray could have scored more at the other end, mind. Crosses and set plays were a problem, with Mario Lemina netting the only goal of the game from a corner. Lemina, Davinson Sanchez and Victor Osimhen all had good headed chances, with the latter having seven shots in all. Osimhen was very unlucky to have a goal chalked off by the VAR, too, for a contentious offside.

Konate had a bit of a shocker in the midst of it all.

SALAH HOOKED ON THE HOUR

Alisson (£5.4m) missed out on Tuesday, as previously advertised.

Jeremie Frimpong (£5.7m), being eased back in after injury, meanwhile began the game on the bench. He actually came on for Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) in this match, not right-back Joe Gomez (£4.9m), taking Salah’s place further up the flank.

The Egyptian was making his 12th successive start for Liverpool in all competitions, so perhaps this was minute management, rather than the start of more drama between him and Slot. Salah was poor, no question, but then most of his teammates were, too.

Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.9m), for the umpteenth time this season, was the one Red who looked capable of grabbing the game by the lapels. He had three shots, a joint-Liverpool-best with Wirtz, but typically all were low-xG efforts.

62 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Not sure what to do here. 0.3TB 2FT.

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Timber Munoz*
    Bruno F Dango Wilson Mbuemo
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    Dubravka Alderete Enzo Gudmundsson

    A) Roll and Play Alderete (BHA H) if Munoz out
    B) Sanchez to Kelleher
    C) Munoz to Andersen/any defender
    D) Enzo and Munoz to Semenyo and Hill
    E) Haaland and Enzo to Salah and Raul

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Haaland + Mane to Ekitike and JP for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Have Kroupi, but strongly considering same moves.

      Open Controls
    2. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      already done same.

      Open Controls
    3. Essem
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Who are y’all benching if you’re upgrading Mane (who presumably is a bench player)?

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Playing this if i make those transfers:

        Kelleher
        Timber Gabriel VVD
        Fernandes Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
        Ekitike JP Thiago

        Dubravka LeFee Rodon Mukiele

        Open Controls
        1. Essem
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Yeah good moves then. I would have to bench Tav against burnley.

          Open Controls
      2. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        KDH or defender

        Open Controls
        1. Boxwoods
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Sorry. Would have to be KDH if I do the moves.

          Open Controls
          1. Essem
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            Good moves then I guess

            Open Controls
            1. Boxwoods
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              I'm also looking through the lens of needing to shed an ARS or MCI player for 31. Given his recent price declines, Haaland may be the best candidate.

              Open Controls
  3. F4L
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    looking forward to seeing what chelsea can do against psg today

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      che psg and city real is a terrific double header. the new ucl format, as boring as the group stage is, produces excellent knockout football

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        or at least entertaining matches.

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        yeah should be great. hoping chelsea come to play, dont try and sit in like vs arsenal second leg in league cup. psg will give them space to exploit

        Open Controls
      3. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Problem is we’ve seen that City v Madrid fixture about 10 times in the last 3 years now.

        Open Controls
  4. G Banger
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    What we think about this with shambolic Spurs next and WC WK32:
    a) Rice => Wirst
    b) Roll FT

    Open Controls
  5. F4L
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    anyone else just abit confused by slot at the minute? like seeing salah being isolated yesterday at RW (i get he was very bad as well no doubt) like slot sees him still/now as an out and out winger (i dont really think he played like that last season much, feel like he spent more time in central areas) with gomez behind providing no support, i dont get what hes trying to do. was wondering if he would go back to 4222 with frimpong but then frimpong comes on for salah, could've taken konate off who struggled all match and moved gomez to cb. and wirtz stuck out on the left when he drifts inside all game anyways as he wants to be in central areas. its abit concerning regarding captaining any liverpool player at the minute, tactics dont seem right

    Open Controls
  6. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    UCL Wednesday captain?

    A: Haaland
    B: Saka
    C: Kvaratskhelia

    Open Controls
    1. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Palmer loves a brace against PSG

      Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Høgh(c) for me,

      Open Controls
  7. Absolutely Muñozed
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Pickford
      Gabriel Timber Hill
      Bruno F. Wilson Mbuemo Rogers Semenyo
      Haaland J. Pedro

      Dubravka Keane Thiaw Guiu

      2 FT and 1.4 itb

      Save or Is there a good use of my FTs?

      Open Controls
    • The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      This fluid attacking Arsenal is the team we'd see every week if the English clubs stopped playing a low block against them every GW.

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Fluid attacking with a leaky backline tonight. Bayer 04 penetrated Arse’s backline with great thrust & fury!

        Open Controls
    • Bruno Commando
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Thinking to sell Janelt for one new midfielder but Wilson's minutes is a worry. Who would you go with? The plan is to WC32 so only need to look at the next 2 fixtures.

      1) Wilson - nfo, BUR
      2) Tavernier - bur, MUN
      3) MGW - FUL, tot
      4) Dango - WOL, lee
      5) Szobo - TOT, bha

      Raya
      Gabriel VVD Hill
      Bruno Semenyo Rice _____
      Haaland Thiago Ekitike

      Dubravka Dalot Garner Mukiele

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Anderson

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        mgw if forest win big tomorrow

        Open Controls
    • el polako
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Thesleepcharity.org.uk recommends Arsenal.

      Open Controls
      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Arsenal the first team to score 100 goals this season. Waking up to watch every goal not very helpful to someone trying to sleep.

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Polako isn’t the sharpest tool in the box 😉

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            You cut me deep.
            You cut me real deep Qaiss.

            Open Controls
        2. el polako
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          And?
          Watch few headers from corners and you can skip a lot of it.
          Goals don’t equal interesting football.
          They’re a boring set pieces merchants.

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            The thing is, we don’t mind hearing that

            Because 10-15 years ago, you probably said Arsenal are too weak and flakey

            Open Controls
    • PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      LOL at the CC’s with double & triple Arsenal defence. LOL at the CC’s with van Dijk. LOL at the CC’s because it’s fun loling at them

      Open Controls
    • PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Apparently, the Bundesliga ain’t looking like a farmer’s league tonight

      Open Controls
    • PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Muhahaha tyrique george’s elder brother subbed off for Arsenal 😆

      Open Controls
    • Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Saka £300k a week contract

      While we’re winning it’s okay but if we drop off, this is going to look very bad if he keeps playing like this

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Other than Kane, is there an England attacker who’s actually having a good season?

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Own Goal.

          Open Controls
        2. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Now you mention it, there isn’t

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Gonna be playing Rice, Wharton, Anderson midfield in the summer and trying to win games with Maguire headers

            Open Controls
    • Fred the Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Help! Not sure what to do with GW30 transfers

      A) Rogers to Salah
      B) Rogers to Wirtz
      C) Sesko to Joao Pedro
      D) A & C for a hit
      E) B & C for a hit

      Also have Ekitike, Thiago, Bruno F, Semenyo, H Wilson as other big attackers

      Open Controls
      1. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
    • jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      6 premier league teams in cl and looks like none of them will win 1st leg. Hoping atleast man city can knock out the divers and whiners fc real Madrid

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Did U see the dive from alvaraz for atleticos 4th goal.. embarrassing league

        Open Controls
        1. jacob1989
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          No. But must be a spanish thing then.

          Open Controls
      2. Moon Dog
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Flaccid showing so far. Hopefully Cold Palmer turns up the heat later.

          Open Controls
      3. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Genuinely starting to think all they do is practice offensive set prices in training. There is no pattern to attacking play last few months. Gyokeres and Martinelli are not even top half premier league level

        Open Controls
        1. jacob1989
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Leverkusen have been poor in Bundesliga.. only in 6th position and very inconsistent.

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Just listening to the commentary they're apparently on a good run. Could be bundesligas man united

            Open Controls
        2. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          I was so excited when we signed Eze because I thought it would be the end of Martinelli and Trossard stinking out the left hand side

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Eze want good at all every time he played left wing early on. Id take trossard over Martinelli every day of the week at least he can get u a goal out of nothing

            Open Controls
      4. el polako
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Gyokeres was playing…
        Wow.

        Open Controls
      5. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Co-commentator said Havertz played for Leverkusen’s invincible team of 2 years ago

        TNT’s coverage will always be subpar for this reason

        Open Controls
      6. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        All the away teams in round of 16 till now, the so called seeded team, have been terrible except bayern of course.

        Open Controls
      7. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Thats not a penalty

        Open Controls
        1. Gowiththeflow
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Definitely not… horrible decision

          Open Controls
      8. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Just like barcelona, arsenal gonna escape here

        Open Controls
      9. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Madueke did what Saka couldn’t do

        Open Controls
        1. jacob1989
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          U mean dive?

          Open Controls

