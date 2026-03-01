Scout Notes

FPL notes: Wirtz injury latest, Ekitike haul + set-piece strengths

1 March 2026 51 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

One of the three 3pm thrillers on Saturday saw Liverpool see off West Ham United 5-2.

And here are our Scout Notes from Anfield.

WIRTZ INJURY LATEST

As expected, there was no Florian Wirtz (£8.3m) in the Liverpool squad on Saturday.

It sounds like we won’t see him in Gameweek 29, either – and maybe even beyond that.

“I think that will be too early, but I said last week I didn’t expect him not to be available for today, so sometimes with an injury things can develop in a positive way or in a negative way. Now we are thinking it doesn’t have to take too long, but Tuesday will probably be too early. The week after will be tight as things stand now, but as I said, I thought that he would be available for today as well, which didn’t happen unfortunately.” – Arne Slot on Florian Wirtz

In Wirtz’s absence, we saw Alexis Mac Allister (£6.2m) and Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.8m) interchange as the ’10’ in Liverpool’s set-up.

injury Wirtz

It didn’t lead to much more threat from the Hungarian; he had just one penalty box touch and didn’t have a single shot.

Both midfielders’ attacking returns came from set pieces, indeed.

LIVERPOOL’S NEW SET-PIECE STRENGTHS?

Speaking of which, are Liverpool the new Arsenal?

The Reds struggled with set-pieces at both ends of the field in the first half of the campaign but there’s been an about-turn in 2026.

Three of their five goals on Saturday came from set plays, taking their total to nine in six Gameweeks:

Above: Premier League teams sorted by fewest set-piece goals scored in Gameweeks 1-22 (left) and most set-piece goals scored in Gameweeks 23-28 (right)

The improvement coincides with the departure of Aaron Briggs and a more prominent role for set-piece analyst Lewis Mahoney.

But Arne Slot was quick to avoid the Briggs-bashing and instead highlighted the role of variance. There might be some truth in that: Liverpool’s nine set-piece goals in the last six Gameweeks have come from an xG of 2.92!

“We’ve created quite a lot of [set-piece] chances in the first half of the season that constantly did not go in, or too many times did not go in with being unlucky. We were a lot of times very close. And even today, we conceded the set-piece, they scored one and they could have scored a second one in the first half – that would have been the first one, but you know what I mean.

“Maybe one or two small details have changed defensively and offensively, I think we are set up slightly, slightly different. But the biggest reason is that things go back to normal.” – Arne Slot on the improvement at set plays

Hugo Ekitike (£9.0m), Virgil van Dijk (£6.1m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£6.2m) all netted from corners on Saturday, although Ekitike’s is a tenuous inclusion as it was a recycled set play.

That was van Dijk’s third successive attacking return, taking him – temporarily at least – third in the FPL defender points standings.

Despite the set-piece goals, there was nothing for Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), who took more corners (six) and delivered more crosses (nine) than anyone. The Egyptian also had three shots. He even finished as Liverpool’s top player for expected goal involvement (xGI, 0.49), yet no dice.

As for Ekitike, the underlying numbers have been there in recent weeks, just not the tangible Fantasy returns. He finally delivered those on Saturday. Where luck has perhaps evaded him in the last six Gameweeks, here two of his three attacking returns came via deflections (his goal and the one he assisted for Cody Gakpo (£7.3m)). Swings and roundabouts.

A 15-point haul in the bag, he was even taken off early, furthering the likelihood – as if there was any doubt with the current injury situation – that he’ll start in midweek.

FRIMPONG TO START IN GAMEWEEK 29?

Speaking of changes for Gameweek 29, there likely won’t be that many given the shortage of alternatives.

There could be two alterations at full-back, however, with Jeremie Frimpong (£5.7m) marking his comeback from injury with a fitness-building cameo here. He forced the own-goal for Liverpool’s fifth strike.

Good news for Szoboszlai, then, with Liverpool having fit right-back options to lessen the need for him to play there.

POSITIVES FOR WEST HAM

The scoreline suggested a fairly comfortable victory for Liverpool but it wasn’t really that routine. The xG race above is testament to that.

The Reds had the rub of the green, with three of their goals going in off West Ham players.

Konstantinos Mavropanos (£4.4m), Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) and Tomas Soucek (£5.7m) could all have scored before Soucek and Taty Castellanos (£5.5m) did, while Crysencio Summerville (£5.7m) was again electric down the West Ham left, going close on a couple of occasions.

Bowen, much less of a threat than his fellow winger, nevertheless walked away with returns: an assist for Taty’s header and more DefCon points.

Some continual encouraging signs for the Hammers, then, despite the heavy-ish defeat.

price change predictions
51 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    58 mins ago

    Would you keep oreilly?

    Open Controls
    1. Shteve
      • 16 Years
      10 mins ago

      Not if he's out for a few weeks

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Gotta wait until Tuesday

      Only heard him say it was not good.

      Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      No. Unless he's cleared for mid week which there's almost 0 chance he is.

      Pep will at best say "we will assess"

      Open Controls
  2. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    57 mins ago

    I didn’t get Virgil, Gakpo, Szos or Ekitike and all did something. Ended up bringing in Mbuemo and saving an FT for Enzo. Need a score out of him!

    Open Controls
  3. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    Fulham team news

    Starting XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, Iwobi, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Bobb, Jimenez.

    Subs: Lecomte, Cuenca, Castagne, Robinson, Reed, Cairney, King, Chukwueze, Muniz.

    Tottenham team news

    Starting XI: Vicario; Palhinha, Dragusin, Ven de Ven; Porro, Gallagher, Bissouma, Gray; Simons, Kolo Muani; Solanke.

    Subs: Kinsky, Austin, Danso, Richarlison, Tel, Sarr, Souza, Olusesi, Rowswell.

    Open Controls
    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Andersen?

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        Not seemingly in the squad.

        Open Controls
  4. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Cunha starts, let's go!

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yeah, let's hope for another 90 minuter

      Open Controls
  5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    No Anderson today???

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Andersson for Nottingham Forest is starting, Andersen for Fulham is not in the squad.

      Open Controls
      1. Warblers
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        You actually mean “Anderson” for Forest....

        Open Controls
        1. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          Yes.

          *Anderson

          1 "s" too much, sorry.

          Open Controls
      2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Excellent!!! Nunes welcome to my starting lineup!! (Thought Leeds would score and Fulham get clean sheet)

        Open Controls
  6. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    Really needed my bench this week with KDH and Munoz coming in for Haaland & Andersen

    Open Controls
  7. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Andersen not in Fulham squad.

    Not ideal...

    Open Controls
  8. Here is Cash, give McGinn
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Early thoughts. I think I need to take a second hit of the season this GW for preparing BGW and fixture swing

    Which one is better?
    A) Rice + Mukiele -> Wilson + VVD (-4)

    B) Gabriel + Mukiele -> Guehi + VVD (-4)

    Im set to do B If Arsenal doesnt keep cs today. I have Raya

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  9. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Some people with Guiu may be struggling to get to 11 players today

    Injuries to players like Mukiele

    Haaland

    Andersen missing etc

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      I am one of them. Ekitike VC has saved my gameweek.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        I had him VC too

        Unfortunately, Rayan didn't get an injury time goal involvement

        My actual captain

        Open Controls
  10. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    No Andersen. BB in the mud. See you next week!

    Open Controls
  11. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    where are the other lineups?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      In here

      If you want to post them?

      https://www.skysports.com/football-scores-fixtures

      Open Controls
  12. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Marco Silva confirmed that Joachim Andersen is missing from today's matchday squad due to illness.

    https://x.com/i/status/2028095408644227277

    Open Controls
  13. FC Hakkebøf
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    What do here with 1 FT as Wirtz is likely out next week as well?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel VVD Hill
    Bruno Wirtz* Rice Rogers
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    Dub Richards Mukiele Ba

    A) Rogers to Wilson (Keep Wirtz as he is a good pick for gw30 and 31)
    B) Wirtz to Wilson/Cunha

    Rogers has been awful and Villa has tough fixtures so I am leaning towards A even though that means I will have to play Richards away to Spurs if Wirtz is out.

    That transfer would leave me with enough itb to do Rice to Mbeumo for gw30 and Richards to Andersen for gw31.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Sell Wirtz

      Open Controls
  14. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Who to sell for Semenyo?

    A) Rice
    B) Rogers

    Open Controls
    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Assuming you can put out a decent team in 31 with Semenyo benched, I'd sell Rogers first, then sell Rice in 31.

      Open Controls
  15. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    If *Haaland is out bench or sell if not play Rice or Rogers

    1FT anyone worth swapping out?

    Kelleher
    Virgil Gabriel Guehi
    Palmer, *Rogers, Bruno, Wilson, *Rice
    *Haaland, JP, Ekitike

    Dubs *** ,Hill, Muki

    0.3

    Open Controls
    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      play Rodge

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thx

        Worth getting Semenyo he’s my main threat?

        Open Controls
        1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          yeah I'm actually gonna swap Rice out for Semenyo this week

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yesterday went from 40k to 70k after his goal

            Open Controls
            1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              yeah at home to Forest can't afford not to have him really

              Open Controls
              1. g40steve
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Exactly

                Open Controls
  16. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    MANCHESTER UNITED

    Senne Lammens
    Diogo Dalot-Harry Maguire-Leny Yoro-Luke Shaw
    Casemiro-Kobbie Mainoo
    Bryan Mbeumo-Bruno Fernandes-Matheus Cunha
    Benjamin Šeško
    ------
    Jørgen Strand Larsen
    Brennan Johnson-Ismaila Sarr
    Tyrick Mitchell-Daichi Kamada-Adam Wharton-Daniel Muñoz
    Jaydee Canvot-Maxence Lacroix-Chris Richards
    Dean Henderson

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Below lineup is for Crystal Palace.

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Is that Bruno playing the 10?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yup

        Open Controls
  17. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Let's hope there's no surprises at Arsenal later on today

    Open Controls
  18. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Jao Pedro in for Andersen. Could have been worse

    Open Controls
  19. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bruno captain let's goooo

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      o/

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      just now

      You and 10m other managers. Boring

      Open Controls
  20. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Brighton v Nottingham Forest

    Bart Verbruggen
    Mats Wieffer-Jan Paul van Hecke-Lewis Dunk-Ferdi Kadıoğlu
    Jack Hinshelwood-James Milner-Pascal Groß
    Diego Gomez-Danny Welbeck-Kaoru Mitoma

    Igor Jesus
    Callum Hudson-OdoiMorgan Gibbs-White-Omari Hutchinson
    Elliot Anderson-Ibrahim Sangaré
    Neco Williams-Murillo-Nikola Milenković-Ola Aina
    Matz Sels

    Open Controls
  21. z13
      7 mins ago

      Something has gone wrong.
      Please try again later, or check out our help pages for more information.

      I can't register to eliteserien, is it just me?

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Clear site cookies and try again.

        Open Controls
    • CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Fulham v Spurs

      Bernd Leno
      Kenny Tete-Issa Diop-Calvin Bassey-Ryan Sessegnon
      Alex Iwobi-Sander Berge
      Harry Wilson-Emile Smith Rowe-Oscar Bobb
      Raúl Jiménez

      Xavi Simons-Dominic Solanke-Randal Kolo Muani
      Yves Bissouma-João Palhinha-Conor Gallagher
      Archie Gray-Micky van de Ven-Radu Drăgușin-Pedro Porro
      Guglielmo Vicario

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.