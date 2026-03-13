Team Reveals

Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 30 team reveal

13 March 2026 144 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Share:

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

GAMEWEEK 30 TEAM REVEAL

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

Introducing The Eye Test 2
144 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Changes to team or roll?

    2 FTs

    Kelleher
    Gabriel, Hill, Senesi
    Palmer Bruno F, Rogers, Semenyo, Wilson Haaland, Etikite

    Dub, Chalobah, Rodon, Mane

    Open Controls
    1. LeytonOrient
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      G2G imo
      Maybe think about 1st sub if Wilson is a risk

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Cheers, Chalobah Rodon or Mane first sub?

        Open Controls
  2. LeytonOrient
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Best choice for this week:
    A) Hill
    B) Senesi
    C) Van Der Berg

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A)

      Open Controls
  3. Jokesy87
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Raya
    Hill VVD Gabriel
    Bruno Semenyo Mbuemo Dango Wilson
    Haaland Ekitike
    Subs: Dubravka, Kroupi, Andersen (Fulham), Mukiele

    A) G2G
    B) Haaland > JPedro

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. LeytonOrient
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      G2G

      Open Controls
    3. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      45 mins ago

      G2G

      Open Controls
  4. Ziyech on the Bench
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Captain:

    A) Haaland
    B) Bruno
    C) Ekiteke
    D) Palmer

    Currently on A due to his history vs WH

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      Yeah I'm on A atm. too

      Open Controls
  5. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Captain Bruno or Haaland?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Bruno

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Captain the best player in the league, surely

      Open Controls
  6. damiang2233
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Bruno & Thiago for Wilson & Haaland on FT?

    Is it worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. LeytonOrient
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  7. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    What to do with Munoz and Wilson....

    A Munoz to vvd
    B Wilson to dango
    C keep both and hope for the best.

    Only have 1 ft so might be worth saving

    I also don't own Pedro and have Rogers so living the FPL dream 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      All 4 players will blank imo, so might as well stick

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Haha cheers.

        Open Controls
    2. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      54 mins ago

      Keep Wilson, should at least be back for GW31
      If you have a decent bench player coming on for Munoz, also keep. If no bench, vvd is good

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers !

        Open Controls
  8. willos_wanderers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Raya
    Hill Gabriel Timber
    Bruno Semenyo Palmer Wirtz
    Ekitike Pedro Thiago
    Subs: Dubravka, Garner, Chalobah, Konsa

    3FT

    A) G2G
    B) Wirtz -> Gibbs White

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      Why you want to lose Wirtz - he's should start , no ?https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/03/13/hall-of-famer-dan-wrights-gameweek-30-team-reveal?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=2&notify=no

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  9. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Play one.

    A. Maguire
    B. O’Reilly

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  10. Pompel
    • 12 Years
    56 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Timber Hill
    BrunoF Semenyo Enzo Wilson*
    Haaland JPedro Thiago

    subs: Roefs** KDH Guéhi Chalobah
    2FT

    I guess I can get away with this , but weighing up for improvements:

    A) G2G
    B) Haaland -> Ekitiké
    C) Guéhi -> VVD
    D) Guéhi -> VDB

    Open Controls
  11. damiang2233
    • 16 Years
    53 mins ago

    Bruno & Thiago for Wilson & Haaland on FT?

    Is it worth it? Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Could go both ways. Bruno better than Wilson, and Haaland better than Thiago this gw, imho

      Open Controls
  12. V-2 Schneiderlin
    • 15 Years
    48 mins ago

    I don't think Slot mentioned Wirtz in his presser? Assume he is fit? he's unflagged

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.