Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 30 team reveal

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).
Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.
- READ MORE: The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 30
- READ MORE: Is it possible we won’t get a Double Gameweek 33 + Blank Gameweek 34?
GAMEWEEK 30 TEAM REVEAL
The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here