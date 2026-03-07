Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 30?

Joe’s highly popular ‘Goals Imminent’ table from the Members Area is the basis for this weekly article.

Heading towards Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we try to identify some more underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

It was a very successful couple of days for Gameweek 29’s lot. Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) ended his 10-match barren spell, Crysencio Summerville (£5.7m) hit the winner against Fulham, Anthony Gordon (£7.2m) netted for 10-man Newcastle United, and Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m) grabbed a brace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And congratulations to the FPL managers who benefited from Elliot Anderson‘s (£5.4m) strike versus Manchester City – whether it was as a starter or via autosub.

As for those due assists, Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m), Bruno Fernandes (£10.0m) and James Garner (£5.2m) did just that.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least 10 shots over their last four matches, but scored no more than one goal.