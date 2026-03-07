FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 30?

7 March 2026 12 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Joe’s highly popular ‘Goals Imminent’ table from the Members Area is the basis for this weekly article.

Heading towards Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we try to identify some more underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

FPL notes: Anderson adds penalty to DefCon 2

It was a very successful couple of days for Gameweek 29’s lot. Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) ended his 10-match barren spell, Crysencio Summerville (£5.7m) hit the winner against Fulham, Anthony Gordon (£7.2m) netted for 10-man Newcastle United, and Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m) grabbed a brace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And congratulations to the FPL managers who benefited from Elliot Anderson‘s (£5.4m) strike versus Manchester City – whether it was as a starter or via autosub.

As for those due assists, Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m), Bruno Fernandes (£10.0m) and James Garner (£5.2m) did just that.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least 10 shots over their last four matches, but scored no more than one goal.

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

defensive contributions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

12 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. _Greg
    • 15 Years
    45 mins ago

    Thinking of capping Bruno this week. That guarantee of 90 mins + home form seems worthwhile. Plus Villa are genuinely terrible ATM.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      Between him and Ekitike, can't really trust Ekitike though, no matter how dreadful Spurs are

      Open Controls
      1. _Greg
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Ekitike could score a hat trick or miss three big chances, it's a bit of a lottery! He's a great player though and will only get better.

        Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    The goals imminent table is good for revealing who is going to break their goalscoring duck, but is it good for showing who is going to go on a sustained run of form?

    Should we be targeting players who need so many goal attempts to finally score a goal or two or should we be looking at players who are getting the shot volume but who are also more clinical?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      I find it useful for other games where you need to pick differentials(or different kind of players)

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        It's probably the best stats table I've ever seen in the members area to be fair. And this article is excellent at predicting the short term future in FPL.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          Is there an xYC stat? That would be helpful.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Expected yellow cards? Sort your table by 'fouls committed'.

            Open Controls
      2. Dubem_FC
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah, DFS contests.

        Open Controls
    2. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      I really wanna sell Mbeumo but it's clearly a mistake!

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yes it is

        Open Controls
  3. FC Hakkebøf
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    A) Rogers and Rice to Wison

    A) Mbeumo
    B) Someone Else (already have Wirtz)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.