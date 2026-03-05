Scout Notes

FPL notes: Wilson injury latest, Andersen unused + Summerville in form

5 March 2026 30 comments
Relegation battlers West Ham United carved out a vital 1-0 win at Fulham, on a night where the hosts didn’t use Harry Wilson (£6.0m) or Joachim Andersen (£4.5m), causing many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) autosubs.

Here are our Scout Notes from Craven Cottage.

NO WILSON OR ANDERSEN

FPL notes: Ekitike injury latest + another Wilson return   1

While back-from-illness defender Andersen was just an unused substitute, the ankle problem experienced by Wilson on Sunday kept him entirely out of this matchday squad.

Fulham boss Marco Silva calmed fears that it is worse than initially thought.

“[It] doesn’t look that serious really. The game came very quickly from the last game. Not enough time for him to recover from that moment. We did some exams and it didn’t look anything serious.” – Marco Silva on Harry Wilson

There are 11 days between this and their Gameweek 30 encounter, while the FA Cup could give more clues on Wilson’s readiness.

Of course, the lack of these two caused a lot of autosubs for active FPL managers. Good news for those whose first name on the bench was Elliot Anderson (£5.4m), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m), or a defender from Bournemouth or Sunderland.

SUMMERVILLE TIME?

FPL notes: Wilson latest, Andersen unused + Summerville in form 1

In truth, without that duo, there was very little FPL interest in this match. Wilson had a huge chance to score – Callum Wilson (£5.8m), that is – from Crysencio Summerville‘s (£5.7m) inswinging cross but, soon after, the deadlock was broken.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno (£4.9m) rushed outside of his box in the 65th minute to chest the ball, but the mix-up between him and Calvin Bassey (£4.4m) allowed Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) to take advantage, setting up Summerville’s calm finish.

The Dutchman has netted five times in eight matches and is another ‘Goals Imminent’ midweek success.

From Gameweek 22 onwards, Summerville ranks third for shots inside the box (17) and fourth for overall attempts (21):

FPL notes: Wilson latest, Andersen unused + Summerville in form 2

He could be a decent option for Gameweek 32 Wildcard users, especially if the Hammers progress in the FA Cup, potentially facing Crystal Palace and Everton in Double Gameweek 33. Several assumptions are made there, admittedly.

As for Bowen, he’s more expensive and is listed as a forward while actually being a right-sided midfielder. Still, he’s delivered two goals and four assists in his last seven outings, accumulating this season’s sixth-most shots (65).

A TIGHTER WEST HAM DEFENCE

Nuno replaces Potter: What does it mean for West Ham in FPL? 3

West Ham will be fighting for survival until the end, thanks to four wins and two draws from eight matches. It puts them level on points with Nottingham Forest and, currently, one behind Tottenham Hotspur.

Having only kept one clean sheet in their first 24 games, the arrival of Axel Disasi (£4.5m) has suddenly sparked three in the latest five. No other team has this many since Gameweek 25 got underway.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s lot needed to earn this one, though. Josh King‘s (£4.4m) chance in first-half stoppage time forced one of five Mads Hermansen (£4.2m) saves. The Dane brilliantly stopped a low Timothy Castagne (£4.3m) volley at the end, too.

FPL notes: Wilson latest, Andersen unused + Summerville in form

Interestingly, West Ham have allowed lots of attempts (68) and shots on target (23) over these five, while only conceding the joint-fewest big chances (five, see image above).

30 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Positive vibes
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Hi, who is better?
    A. E Anderson
    B. Tavenier

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      A if you like your steady 4s. B if you are ready to play him every week, with a lot lf 2s and occasional 10s and 11s.

      Open Controls
  2. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    India crushing england!! India, india!

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Battered.

      Open Controls
  3. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Guiu to JP and Mbeumo to Stach?
    Yes or no? 2FT

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      JP knee jerk after last night is possibly warranted… but last two weeks Chelsea weren’t great and the fixture list is bleak. Can they repeat it against New, Everton away, City, United?

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Chelsea are capable of scoring against all of those teams.

        They’re also capable of losing to all of them too, but they can certainly get goals in those games.

        JP is probably as good a shout as any other striker at the moment. The rest of them, Robot included, have been pretty disappointing.

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Fair.

          Open Controls
  4. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Best moves here ? Timber and Rogers to?

    A) Wirtz and VVD
    B) Mbeumo and VVD
    C) Palmer and Andersen

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Stay clear of Liverpool IMHO

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Keep them both especially Timber and don’t bother with VVD

      Open Controls
  5. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Is there a better captain than Bruno considering that United are out of Europe? Plus AV poor form sandwiched between the CL games.

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Guaranteed 10 pointer at home

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      LIV (TOT) or BRE (WOL) for consideration but not sure they are better

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Can’t get on board with trusting Pool or Brentford especially given Wolves!

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Maybe but a weeks ago Ekitike was on everybody's radar after hauling and Virgil the week before, always chance for the brave

          Open Controls
  6. WVA
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Why does Bruno get 3 baps no matter what?

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Did you watch the match

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        1 hour ago

        No I was in bed, heard his team lost 2-1 to 10 men and he gave away the penalty? Must have had a blinder!

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          55 mins ago

          Besides the foul, how does any of that factor into BPS

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 9 Years
            52 mins ago

            There were three goals scorers and a defender with an assist and 16 defcons, should be out bapping a mid with one assist by some distance

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              51 mins ago

              If you ignore all the other things like big chance creation, sure

              Open Controls
              1. WVA
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                How bad were all the misses for those chances?

                Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      53 mins ago

      chance creation

      Open Controls
  7. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Is that a good bench boost potential?

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel, VVD, Muñoz
    Palmer, Bruno, Semenyo, Szobo
    Haaland, Thiago, JP

    Dubravka, Stach, Kayode, Rodon

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Probably not

      2, 4, 2, 2

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Not for me

      Open Controls
  8. Joyce1998
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Thoughts?
    Sanchez, Palmer, Rice, Mane>> Raya, Saka, KDH, J.Pedro for free??
    4 Fts, 1.3 itb

    Team
    Sanchez
    Gabriel, Virgil, Guehi
    Palmer, Bruno.F, Semenyo, Rice, Wilson
    Haaland, Thiago
    Dubravka, Hill, Mane, Reinildo

    Open Controls
  9. I have no Wirtz
      9 mins ago

      As an owner of Brentford’s Dango and Thiago I wonder how are other owners feeling? Keeping for gw30-31, at least? Thinking about replacements? Like JP and Tavernier?

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Definitely not enjoying owing both of them and will happily move on in GW32 if they continue to underwhelm.

        Prefer KDH, Tavernier, Wilson to Dango.

        Own Pedro, Haaland, Thiago so Thiago > Ekitike would be nice if possible.

        Open Controls

