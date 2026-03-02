FPL notes: Raya, Rice + Wilson injury latest, why Andersen missed out

The Gameweek 28 Scout Notes continue with Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea and Fulham 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur. The injury latest on Declan Rice (£7.5m) and Harry Wilson (£6.0m) are among the main talking points from these matches.

ARTETA ON RICE + RAYA

Mikel Arteta provided an injury update on Rice, who was substituted off in the latter stages of Arsenal’s victory.

The Gunners face Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday, but the England international will need to be checked before a decision on his availability is made.

“I don’t know. Declan had to be substituted so he’s going to have to get checked and see if he’s available for Wednesday, unfortunately. And the rest hopefully okay. But we don’t know.” – Mikel Arteta on Declan Rice

“He was feeling some discomfort, and he needed to be substituted.” – Mikel Arteta on Declan Rice

As for David Raya (£6.0m), Arteta was asked whether he had suffered an injury at the end of the match.

“I don’t know what happened in that action. He had some niggles this week so I don’t know if he’s related to that. But overall, very happy.” – Mikel Arteta on David Raya

Martin Odegaard (£7.8m), meanwhile, missed out with the knee injury he picked up against Brentford.

In better news, Kai Havertz (£7.3m) played the final 15 minutes.

“Well, Kai [Havertz] trained really well and he’s fit and available, and unfortunately Martin is still not feeling totally comfortable with that knee injury, and we decided not to risk him.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard

The Arsenal boss is expected to next face the media on Tuesday.

SET-PIECES KEY, NETO BAN

As for the on-pitch action, it was a match defined by set-pieces.

First, William Saliba (£6.1m) nodded in after Gabriel Magalhaes’ (£7.1m) initial header from a corner, before Jurrien Timber (£6.3m) met Rice’s delivery to put Arsenal in front.

Gabriel also banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points and the maximum bonus.

Chelsea’s goal arrived from a set-piece, too, when Reece James’ (£5.6m) corner was flicked into his own net by Piero Hincapie (£5.1m).

But at the other end, familiar failings proved costly for Chelsea, who have now conceded 10 set-piece goals in 13 matches since Liam Rosenior’s appointment.

“Frustrated. Disappointed. If we don’t eradicate the set-play issues that have started to creep into our game and our discipline issues, then for all of the good things we do in the game, we are not going to get what we want to achieve. It is something we need to address. There is certain focus and concentration issues that we have to address. We worked on set-plays all week and, as a manager, that makes it even more difficult to swallow. We knew one of Arsenal’s biggest strengths is that. It needs to stop.” – Liam Rosenior

Tactically, Cole Palmer (£10.6m) started on the left, which actually worked pretty well, with the former Manchester City man finding plenty of space in between the lines.

Above: Cole Palmer’s touch heatmap v Arsenal

It allowed Pedro Neto (£7.0m) to play in his favoured position on the right.

However, the Portuguese was sent off for two silly bookings in quick succession and will now sit out Wednesday’s trip to Villa Park.

WILSON INJURY LATEST

Over in west London, Wilson handed Fulham the lead early on Sunday.

He later provided the assist for Alex Iwobi’s (£6.3m) strike, too, but subsequently picked up an injury before being taken off in the second half.

“At half-time he gave us the feedback that we probably have to change. He kept going but it was very difficult for him in the last 20 minutes to support [the team]. He twisted the ankle a bit. Let’s see how it’s going to be in the next few days.” – Marco Silva on Harry Wilson

Like Arteta, Silva is expected to next face the media on Tuesday.

On the other flank, Oscar Bobb (£5.1m) made his first Premier League start for Fulham and banked an assist, but Iwobi was undoubtedly the star of the show, firing in the hosts’ second after playing a one-two with Wilson.

“He practices a lot, these types of moments. He prefers to finish moments with quality, pass to goal instead of power. What a goal for him. The finishing was top level. His overall performance was a very high level, he is having a great season.” – Marco Silva on Alex Iwobi

WHY ANDERSEN MISSED OUT

Fulham were without Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) on Sunday, with Issa Diop (£4.3m) coming in for the Danish centre-back.

Illness ruled him out.

Marco Silva confirmed that Joachim Andersen is missing from today's matchday squad due to illness.



Marco Silva confirmed that Joachim Andersen is missing from today's matchday squad due to illness.

Diop impressed in his absence, earning his manager’s praise in the process.

“At this moment of the year [Ramadan] it’s not easy for players like him. He was not in the squad list, but we called him after the problem with Joachim [Anderson]. Issa was top.” – Marco Silva on Issa Diop

TUDOR’S BACK FOUR

Tottenham played a 3-5-2 formation in last week’s north London derby defeat, but shifted to a back four here, with Conor Gallagher (£5.4m) deployed on the right wing.

But the system failed to impress: Igor Tudor’s men only had one shot on target, the one they scored via substitute Richarlison (£6.3m).

Spurs have now conceded six goals in their last two matches and remain winless in 2026.

“We were not good, lacked everything. Attacking and defending. Fulham were much better. There are problems here, big problems. We need to stay calm, believe in what we are doing in training, and get out, staying all together. These are not things to speak outside, we speak in the dressing room. The problems are more complex [than attitude and commitment]. The second half was better, but the first half was not enough.” – Igor Tudor

Tudor confirmed post-match that Djed Spence (£4.2m) missed out due to injury.