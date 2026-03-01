Scout Notes

FPL notes: Bruno haul, Sesko again + Lacroix ban

1 March 2026 157 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Benjamin Sesko (£7.3m) scored the winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1.

Here are our Scout Notes from Old Trafford.

SESKO “A REAL THREAT”

After a slow start to his United career, Sesko is undoubtedly performing at his best now.

Handed a starting spot after the Slovenian’s match-winner at Everton in Gameweek 27, he struck again on Sunday, heading home Bruno Fernandes’ (£9.9m) excellent delivery.

Sesko has now scored in three successive games, whilst taking his tally to six in seven league matches since the departure of Ruben Amorim.

That’s despite only playing for 297 minutes, too.

“Absolutely delighted for Ben. It’s certainly not been a headache, it’s not been a big drama. He’s had a huge impact and he’s making big improvements. A little bit is getting used to what it is like to be here and the feelings and what it means to play. Things that we can take for granted at times. He’s desperate to do well, he works so hard, he’s an absolute pleasure to work with. Today, he started and it was an absolutely fantastic goal, he’s bringing an awful lot. We’ve got good flexibility across the top line. The front players can play different roles within the game, so there’s a lot of flexibility there. Amad took some time out today but that may change again for Wednesday, but it’s good to have those options.

“Building that relationship and that trust is important when you’re trying to help players and the team. That’s on Ben, he’s put the work in, he’s stayed positive, he knows how he wants to improve, he’s pretty clear on that, but he’s a good player, that’s why he’s here. He’s got some great strengths. He’s such a real threat. I’m really excited about where he can get to, without getting too carried away. He’s got huge potential, he’s so young, it’s still early days but he’s doing fantastic at the moment.” – Michael Carrick on Benjamin Sesko

Amad Diallo (£6.2m) consequently dropped to the bench to accommodate Sesko, who racked up four shots, all inside the box, on Sunday.

BRUNO HAUL

As for Fernandes, he had a free-kick that was tipped over the bar in the first-half, while Casemiro (£5.6m) headed his delivery wide shortly after.

After the break, however, the points started to flow.

First, the Portuguese playmaker sent Dean Henderson (£5.0m) the wrong way to successfully convert a penalty, before his cross found Sesko in the box.

With four shots, six chances created, and crucially, 13 points, this was a superb all-round display from United’s creator-in-chief.

Following Sunday’s win, Michael Carrick remains unbeaten as United boss. They’ve moved above Aston Villa into third, too, with a trip to Newcastle United up next.

SHAW + MAGUIRE FITNESS LATEST

A limping Luke Shaw (£4.5m) had to be withdrawn in the first-half, with Noussair Mazraoui (£4.9m) his replacement.

Harry Maguire (£4.4m) was also forced off late on.

In various interviews after the match, Carrick said illness was affecting the two defenders, rather than anything injury-related.

“They just weren’t feeling too well so hopefully they will be feeling better soon.” – Michael Carrick on Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire going off

“He just wasn’t well. He was ill. We’ll see how he recovers. Hopefully it’s not too bad.” – Michael Carrick on Luke Shaw

“We’ll see with Harry. Hopefully he’ll be ready for Wednesday.” – Michael Carrick on Harry Maguire

LACROIX BAN

Palace surprisingly took an early lead at Old Trafford, when Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) got away from Leny Yoro (£4.1m) far too easily to head home.

Oliver Glasner appeared to have his approach spot on, with Palace organised at the back and United finding it hard to find space.

But that all changed just before the hour mark, when Lacroix was sent off (following a VAR review) after pulling back Matheus Cunha (£8.0m).

It was considered a clear goalscoring opportunity, so Palace will be without the Frenchman for the midweek trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

“A problem in the last weeks is that we are playing good parts in games but not consistently over 90 minutes. We always have to make changes to our back three since Marc [Guehi] left. There is no consistency in the back three.” – Oliver Glasner

Glasner responded immediately by bringing off Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.2m) for defender Chadi Riad (£4.0m), limiting the Norwegians’ involvement to only 57 minutes.

