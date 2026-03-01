Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 28: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

1 March 2026 2 comments
At the end of Sunday’s Gameweek 28 matches, our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers.

Here, you’ll find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

Meanwhile, the goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Sunday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 28: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 28: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Arsenal2 – 1Chelsea
Manchester United2 – 1Crystal Palace
Fulham2 – 1Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton and Hove Albion2 – 1Nottingham Forest
  1. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Into the heights of top 500k.. top 10k still possible?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Do you want the truth or to be humoured?

