Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 29?

Joe’s highly popular ‘Goals Imminent’ statistics from the Members Area is the basis for this weekly article.
Heading towards Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we try to identify some more underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.
Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.
LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES
Heading into Gameweek 28, we mentioned how TopMarx’s Lucky Finishers table suggested that Igor Thiago (£7.1m) had been unfortunate not to grab at least one non-penalty goal in his previous four.
Well, at Burnley, the Brazilian latched onto a lovely through ball and placed his left-footed shot into the net.
Merseyside duo James Garner (£5.2m) and Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.9m) set up goals, meanwhile – although such are their levels of creativity that they remain on the ‘Assists Imminent’ table.
GOALS IMMINENT
The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over their last four matches, but scored no more than one goal.
