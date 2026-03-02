FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 29?

2 March 2026 122 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Joe’s highly popular ‘Goals Imminent’ statistics from the Members Area is the basis for this weekly article.

Heading towards Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we try to identify some more underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

FPL notes: Thiago injury update +

Heading into Gameweek 28, we mentioned how TopMarx’s Lucky Finishers table suggested that Igor Thiago (£7.1m) had been unfortunate not to grab at least one non-penalty goal in his previous four.

Well, at Burnley, the Brazilian latched onto a lovely through ball and placed his left-footed shot into the net.

Merseyside duo James Garner (£5.2m) and Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.9m) set up goals, meanwhile – although such are their levels of creativity that they remain on the ‘Assists Imminent’ table.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over their last four matches, but scored no more than one goal.

 

1



1

defensive contributions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

  1. MGMT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    is frimpong worth a shout? Or just bring in VVD and be safe

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      VVD better pick for so many reasons

  2. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    What moves would U be looking at here??

    4 FTs

    I guess timber to VVD is one but not sure about he rest.

    Sanchez Dub

    Timber Gabriel Guehi Andersen (alderete)

    Mbuemo Bruno Wilson Semenyo (Enzo)

    Haaland Thiago (Pedro)

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Enzo out for someone

  3. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    It would be typical fpl for Rogers to haul on Wednesday night 😉

    1. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      The cycle repeats itself constantly - someone blanks for a few GWs, everyone sells, player returns, everyone curses.

      The law of mean reversion applies - and Roger's mean is higher than average so he will absolutely return soon. So prioritising selling him when your team has loads of flags is just madness.

  4. Ron_Swanson
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Don’t see anyone mentioning Free Hit in GW31 - am I mad for planning to do it for some reason?

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      56 mins ago

      Most managers can field 10 or 11 players so they are saving it for a bigger BGW or DGW

    2. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Quite a number of folks have committed to navigating 31 without FH.

      The teams that double in 33 will likely blank in 34, which is tricky to navigate without FH. So people saving for that in the main I think.

    3. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      I would only do it if U have a bunch of arsenal and city players and a lot of FTs already saved up

  5. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Evening all,

    Going to get ekitikae for Kroupi but need to raise 0.9 elsewhere. Thinking Sanchez & Kroupi > Darlow & Ekitike -4, thoughts?

    Leaves me with
    Darlow
    Munoz / Gabriel / Virgil
    Fernandes / rice / semenyo / Wilson
    Haaland / Ekitike / Thiago

    Dubravka / Roger’s / hill. / Mukiele

  6. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    49 mins ago

    no laughing please,mane to dcl is looking like an option for me

    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Legit pick for the rest of the season

  7. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    How is a winner determined if two players have the same amount of points AND the same amount of transfers? Are there any additional ways for the game to separate players?

    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      The team registered earlier wins.

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Finally a way to beat the casuals

