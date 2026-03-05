Scout Notes

FPL notes: Ramsdale praise + why Dalot was benched

5 March 2026 35 comments
FPL Scoop FPL Scoop
Share:

Manchester United’s unbeaten run under interim boss Michael Carrick came to an end on Wednesday night, as the Red Devils fell to a 2-1 defeat against 10-man Newcastle United.

Here’s what we saw at St James’ Park.

CREATIVE BRUNO

Eight points is a respectable return for Bruno Fernandes (£10.0m) and those who captained him, but it could have been much more.

United’s captain earned his 14th Premier League assist of the season.

However, that was just one of a Gameweek-high eight chances the Portuguese created on Wednesday (see image below), three of which were Opta-defined ‘big chances’.

Those creative efforts helped earn Bruno maximum bonus points despite the loss, but he also finished just one return shy of the defensive contribution (DefCon) threshold.

What Bruno offered in creativity, he lacked in personal goal threat, though, amassing just 0.03 expected goals (xG) from his single wayward long-range shot.

Elsewhere, there were to be no match-winning heroics or seventh goal in eight games for Benjamin Sesko (£7.3m), who had a fairly quiet outing but was admittedly starved of much quality service for large stretches of the evening.

Wednesday was also an off day for Bryan Mbeumo (£8.7m), who was booked in the first half amid a series of rash challenges. Despite commonly being United’s most advanced player, he managed just one shot, which he blazed over the bar, before being hooked in the 76th minute.

WHY DALOT WAS BENCHED

While Luke Shaw (£4.5m) and Harry Maguire (£4.4m) shook off fitness concerns to start at St James’ Park, there was a surprising benching for United’s highest-owned and highest-scoring FPL defender: Diogo Dalot (£4.6m).

The Portugal full-back dropped out of the line-up for the first time under Carrick, who instead elected to hand Noussair Mazraoui (£4.9m) his first start since the pre-Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) days in December.

“Nous [Mazraoui] came in and did ever so well at the weekend. Just a little freshen-up really. Trying to manage the whole 90 minutes and boys coming off the bench to finish the game strong.” – Michael Carrick

Dalot did come on just after the hour mark, replacing the tiring Shaw and shunting Mazraoui over to left-back, but he didn’t offer much – certainly not the sort of improved attacking threat that has seen him deliver a goal and six assists so far this season.

Still, Mazraoui limping off late on and indeed limping out of the stadium with an apparent foot issue could mean Dalot will return to Carrick’s XI when United next take to the field.

GORDON PEN

Eddie Howe turned – as he has done on several occasions this term – to Anthony Gordon (£7.2m) as his chosen line-leader.

The Magpies came flying out of the blocks and were on top for much of the first half as Gordon dovetailed well with wingers Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) and Anthony Elanga (£6.5m) before a Jacob Ramsey (£5.3m) red card for simulation (the midfielder’s second bookable offence, following an earlier foul) in added time of the opening period threatened to derail their evening.

Minutes later, though, Gordon stepped up to dispatch what was his ninth successful spot-kick of the campaign in all competitions.

When Gordon was replaced late on, Howe turned to the young and often overlooked William Osula (£5.4m) instead of coveted summer signing Yoane Wissa (£7.3m).

The Dane rewarded his gaffer’s faith with a sublime, 90th-minute curler to seal all three points, which it’s hard to argue against Newcastle deserving, having looked largely the better and more threatening team despite their numerical disadvantage.

RAMSDALE MAKES HIS CASE

Newcastle’s clean sheet was ultimately denied by Casemiro’s (£5.6m) goal late in first-half stoppage time, but Kieran Trippier (£4.9m) and central defensive pairing Dan Burn (£5.0m) and Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) put in solid displays to help keep the visitors at bay throughout. 

All three earned DefCon points for their troubles.

Perhaps even more notable, however, were the string of smart stops made by Aaron Ramsdale (£4.8m), whose acrobatic saves denied United on several occasions at various stages.

The ex-Arsenal goalie was given the nod over Nick Pope (£5.1m), likely due to the latter’s recent leakiness and goal-causing error against Everton. Has he done enough to keep the starting spot for now?

“Yeah, I thought he did really well today. I mean, the saves speak for themselves, but I thought he gave us good control with his feet as well. He’s an experienced goalkeeper, England international, this won’t phase him, this is an opportunity for him and you’re looking for people whatever position they play in to grab the opportunity and we probably haven’t done that well enough in recent weeks, but he can hold his head up today. He’s put in a great performance. He deserves his opportunity. He’s been training well.” – Eddie Howe on Aaron Ramsdale

price change predictions

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

35 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. rozzo
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Henderson Dubravka
    Gabriel Timber Tarkowski Chalaboh O'Reilly
    Bruno Semenyo Rice Wilson KdH
    Ekitike Pedro Thiago

    1ft
    6.6 itb

    A) Rice to Palmer
    B) O'Reilly to VVD
    C) Save and do both the week after

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Old Wulfrunian
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      c

      Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Ignoring last night Chelsea’s form and fixtures aren’t great

      Open Controls
  2. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    41 points in the worst gw of the season.Anyone lower?

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Not this GW but I did manage a GW rank of 12,035,305 earlier this season are you worse than that?

      Open Controls
      1. Old Wulfrunian
        • 9 Years
        3 hours ago

        No i am at 9,347,825.Check my last gw ranks.7,080,717/5,776,761/4,278,094/2,452,933/6,294,416/5,991,939/5,961,038

        Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      41 is your worst of the season??... Ive had 3 GWs below 30 points... and on 40 again this gw. Some people ahve all the bad luck

      Open Controls
      1. Old Wulfrunian
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        hehe Yes.Worst gw rank of the season.

        Open Controls
  3. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    I've got the cash for Rogers > Palmer...but his stats aren't great for the money and it gives me a benching headache.
    Whereas Haaland to Pedro short term and reassess on WC32 is very tempting, would still bench Rogers.

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Newcastle, away at Everton, City, United … not exactly fixtures I’d target. But then I dumped him because Arsenal and Villa prior to that.

      Open Controls
  4. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Could be Bruno (c) again, poor AV form, they are playing three days earlier in CL as well.

    Open Controls
  5. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Guiu to João Pedro, Rogers to Anderson for free? Exact funds. Too early?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      You should probably wait until Saturday evening.

      Chelsea are likely going to have to score to win at Wrexham so should go fairly full strength.

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Do it, but yeah wait

      Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      JP fixtures are not good ; Chelsea form
      prior to last night wasn’t either. Seems like points chasing.

      Open Controls
    4. Joletouriste
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Same thinking here. If J. Pedro goes up Tavernier also an option

      Open Controls
    5. Positive vibes
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Do it, I'm between Anderson or Tavenier

      Open Controls
  6. Hughes Your Daddy
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    93 points and out this game week so happy with that overall (even assuming captain Semenyo just retains the 1 goal)

    Are Palmer owners planning on holding for now? Was planning on getting rid for GW30, but after last nights result its swaying me.

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Got rid of him and JP two weeks ago when the fixtures “changed”. Sigh.

      Open Controls
    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      I don't think anyone (owners or otherwise) can advise on whether to sell him without knowing who the replacement would be.

      If I owned him, I'd be keeping until at least GW31, pending any further news on the doubles and any suitable replacements.

      Open Controls
  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Anyone else watching some cricket?

    India off to a flyer but England have taken a wicket

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      harry brook with a shocking drop off samson

      its going to be very tough to defend here so india need at least 200

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        They're on track for that

        Run rate over 11

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          yeah shd be a good game. harry brook will have a lot to make up with the bat

          Open Controls
    2. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Keeping an eye on it

      Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Battered

      Open Controls
  8. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    What a disaster Enzo>Mbuemo turned out to be. Plan was for Wirtz originally. Would've been 6 points better off going Szos who was my orginal back-up plan and had some money in the bank for GW31!

    Open Controls
  9. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Am on wildcard
    And without any manc assets… i do have saka and gab
    Or will you take semenyo instead of saka?

    Open Controls
    1. Positive vibes
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Yes, take Semenyo

      Open Controls
  10. Positive vibes
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Hi, who is better pick?
    A. Anderson
    B. Tavenier

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      I’m saying A

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      anderson looks more attacking under pereira, 8 shots in 3 matches and they werent really easy matches. if he can keep getting defcon as well while adding that attacking threat, he looks great tbh

      Open Controls
      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Wishing I bought him over Rayan tbh.

        Might yet make the switch.

        Open Controls
  11. I have no Wirtz
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      How are Dango/Thiago owners feeling? Keeping for gw30-31, at least? Thinking about replacements? Like JP/Tavernier?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.