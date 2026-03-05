FPL notes: Ramsdale praise + why Dalot was benched

Manchester United’s unbeaten run under interim boss Michael Carrick came to an end on Wednesday night, as the Red Devils fell to a 2-1 defeat against 10-man Newcastle United.

Here’s what we saw at St James’ Park.

CREATIVE BRUNO

Eight points is a respectable return for Bruno Fernandes (£10.0m) and those who captained him, but it could have been much more.

United’s captain earned his 14th Premier League assist of the season.

However, that was just one of a Gameweek-high eight chances the Portuguese created on Wednesday (see image below), three of which were Opta-defined ‘big chances’.

Those creative efforts helped earn Bruno maximum bonus points despite the loss, but he also finished just one return shy of the defensive contribution (DefCon) threshold.

What Bruno offered in creativity, he lacked in personal goal threat, though, amassing just 0.03 expected goals (xG) from his single wayward long-range shot.

Elsewhere, there were to be no match-winning heroics or seventh goal in eight games for Benjamin Sesko (£7.3m), who had a fairly quiet outing but was admittedly starved of much quality service for large stretches of the evening.

Wednesday was also an off day for Bryan Mbeumo (£8.7m), who was booked in the first half amid a series of rash challenges. Despite commonly being United’s most advanced player, he managed just one shot, which he blazed over the bar, before being hooked in the 76th minute.

WHY DALOT WAS BENCHED

While Luke Shaw (£4.5m) and Harry Maguire (£4.4m) shook off fitness concerns to start at St James’ Park, there was a surprising benching for United’s highest-owned and highest-scoring FPL defender: Diogo Dalot (£4.6m).

The Portugal full-back dropped out of the line-up for the first time under Carrick, who instead elected to hand Noussair Mazraoui (£4.9m) his first start since the pre-Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) days in December.

“Nous [Mazraoui] came in and did ever so well at the weekend. Just a little freshen-up really. Trying to manage the whole 90 minutes and boys coming off the bench to finish the game strong.” – Michael Carrick

Dalot did come on just after the hour mark, replacing the tiring Shaw and shunting Mazraoui over to left-back, but he didn’t offer much – certainly not the sort of improved attacking threat that has seen him deliver a goal and six assists so far this season.

Still, Mazraoui limping off late on and indeed limping out of the stadium with an apparent foot issue could mean Dalot will return to Carrick’s XI when United next take to the field.

GORDON PEN

Eddie Howe turned – as he has done on several occasions this term – to Anthony Gordon (£7.2m) as his chosen line-leader.

The Magpies came flying out of the blocks and were on top for much of the first half as Gordon dovetailed well with wingers Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) and Anthony Elanga (£6.5m) before a Jacob Ramsey (£5.3m) red card for simulation (the midfielder’s second bookable offence, following an earlier foul) in added time of the opening period threatened to derail their evening.

Minutes later, though, Gordon stepped up to dispatch what was his ninth successful spot-kick of the campaign in all competitions.

When Gordon was replaced late on, Howe turned to the young and often overlooked William Osula (£5.4m) instead of coveted summer signing Yoane Wissa (£7.3m).

The Dane rewarded his gaffer’s faith with a sublime, 90th-minute curler to seal all three points, which it’s hard to argue against Newcastle deserving, having looked largely the better and more threatening team despite their numerical disadvantage.

RAMSDALE MAKES HIS CASE

Newcastle’s clean sheet was ultimately denied by Casemiro’s (£5.6m) goal late in first-half stoppage time, but Kieran Trippier (£4.9m) and central defensive pairing Dan Burn (£5.0m) and Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) put in solid displays to help keep the visitors at bay throughout.

All three earned DefCon points for their troubles.

Perhaps even more notable, however, were the string of smart stops made by Aaron Ramsdale (£4.8m), whose acrobatic saves denied United on several occasions at various stages.

The ex-Arsenal goalie was given the nod over Nick Pope (£5.1m), likely due to the latter’s recent leakiness and goal-causing error against Everton. Has he done enough to keep the starting spot for now?