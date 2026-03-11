Lateriser: Is Gameweek 32 really the best time to Wildcard?

In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser assesses the FA Cup quarter-finals and wonders if Gameweek 32 truly is the best time for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to Wildcard.

We know the FA Cup quarter-final draw, which means, to some extent, we can begin thinking about how we intend to deploy our FPL chips. I’m not yet sure how I plan to use mine.

It looks like Arsenal and Chelsea have pretty straightforward draws, making them likely to have Double Gameweek 33 and Blank Gameweek 34 (confirmed only if they lose in Europe).

Either Liverpool or Manchester City will have a similar situation. Interestingly, if the Reds do win that clash, their initial Gameweek 34 opponents, Crystal Palace, would be likely to have a double-double. That’s ideal for Gameweek 34 Free Hit users.

Of course, the caveat is that such fixture presumptions are based on trends of the past and are also dependent on how things go in Europe.

For referencing, I am using Planet FPL’s predicted fixtures, which we’ve put into a graphic that suggests how things might look. The big guess is that Man City will overcome Liverpool in the cup.

Double Gameweek 33

So, my initial thought is that none of these teams has a particularly great-looking Gameweek 33. Let’s also go with West Ham United defeating Leeds United in their quarter-final.

Arsenal and Man City face each other, which is tough for both. Plus, Brighton and Hove Albion face Chelsea, after the Blues host Manchester United. Before travelling to the league leaders, Newcastle United are at home to Bournemouth.

Also, when looking to Bench Boost here, we’d want one of the twice-playing teams to have some cheap defensive contribution (DefCon) stars. But, above, that doesn’t look likely.

Surrounding fixtures

One factor regarding the popular ‘Gameweek 32 Wildcard, then Gameweek 33 Bench Boost’ strategy is the surrounding fixtures for such doubling teams.

Arsenal‘s Gameweek 32 looks nice, and they have a good end to the season, meaning managers will likely triple up on them.

Additionally, Brighton are against Burnley in Gameweek 32, later facing Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds in Gameweeks 36 and 37. Newcastle have an appealing couple near the end.

The big problem involves Chelsea and Man City. They’re against each other in Gameweek 32, before the likely double. That said, both teams have a pretty decent final run, where Liam Rosenior’s in-form side are at home to Nottingham Forest and Spurs. As for Man City, they’ll likely have Double Gameweek 36 too.

The point being, if we’re looking to Wildcard in Gameweek 32, it won’t look very different from activating in Gameweek 35, but the main thing that will change is information. However, I have an alternative idea for chips.

A Man United and Liverpool conundrum

At the moment, due to Blank Gameweek 31 and general fixtures, plenty of engaged managers are highly invested in players from Man United, Liverpool and Brentford.

In Gameweek 32, they’re at home to Leeds, Fulham and Everton respectively.

Then, in Blank Gameweek 34, Man United and Brentford face each other, as Liverpool host Crystal Palace.

By Wildcarding for Gameweek 32 onwards, we might not have players from these teams and could therefore buy ourselves an immediately ‘weaker’ squad.

Another chip strategy

With that in mind, using a Gameweek 33 Free Hit and a Gameweek 35 Wildcard is ideal for players from these three teams.

You could argue that Chelsea v Man City already has the potential for many goals, boosting attackers like Joao Pedro (£7.7m), Cole Palmer (£10.6m) and Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m). Sometimes these games are more open than the strong team versus deep block events.

Looking towards the end of 2025/26, the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle, Brighton, Man City and Chelsea are in the top half of our Fixture Ticker, which tells me that our Wildcard picks on either occasion might not be too different. Expect Man City and Crystal Palace to move higher should that Double Gameweek 36 be confirmed.

You see, the primary factor here is information. How many sides will remain in a title race, the chase for European qualification, this relegation battle? Which teams will be ‘on the beach’? Such crucial context could change massively between Gameweeks 32 and 35.

Roll your free transfers

Finally, if you still want to Wildcard in Gameweek 32, collecting free transfers will help. Because it’s likely that you won’t have any Crystal Palace picks – even though one Gameweek 33 match at home to West Ham is still very Bench Boost-able – or might want more from them towards the end of the season. Transfers are needed for that.

Furthermore, if we want to hold a Man United player on Gameweek 32’s Wildcard, a transfer can convert him into a Man City or Chelsea pick for the following double.

I hope this article has given you enough food for thought when considering plans for the future. If you think of any other factors, please let me know in the comments section below.

For more in-depth coverage, I discuss this with Zophar and Pras on this week’s episode of The FPL Wire.