Members

Rosenior, Carrick, Nuno, Edwards: What impact has each new manager had?

8 March 2026 28 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

So far this season, six Premier League clubs have changed manager: Chelsea, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Forest and Spurs have only played a handful of matches under Vitor Pereira and Igor Tudor, so there is limited data to review, but how have the others fared at their new teams?

In this article, we look at Liam Rosenior, Michael Carrick, Nuno Espirito Santo and Rob Edwards’ impact since they first arrived.

LIAM ROSENIOR

Mins per xGMins per xGC
Before Rosenior54.768.7
After Rosenior39.981.8

It’s been a decent start for Rosenior, who has won five, drawn two and suffered only one defeat in his first eight Premier League games in charge.

A more dynamic approach has led to 19 goals, the joint-most of any team from Gameweek 22 onwards.

While it is true that five of those strikes were penalties, it is clear that Rosenior has upped Chelsea’s creativity.

Notably, he places greater importance on the quality of chances over volume: The Blues rank in the bottom half for shots since his first match in the dugout, but are top for expected goals (xG).

Joao Pedro’s (£7.7m) form epitomises this. Mostly spearheading the Chelsea attack, he’s averaging 2.07 big chances per 90 minutes under Rosenior, compared to 0.59 before his arrival, often showing his poacher-like qualities in the box.

“He’s a top player. I think he’s growing in confidence. His hold-up play, the energy he puts into the team in terms of his press, his movement. His goal with the left foot is world-class, the finish is magnificent, but actually I’m really delighted with his two tap-ins that he got. He was in the right place at the right time, we’ve worked hard with him on that.” – Liam Rosenior on Joao Pedro

Rosenior Carrick

Above: Chelsea players sorted by non-penalty shots and key passes per 90 under Liam Rosenior (at least 300 minutes played)

Despite the lack of clean sheets (one), the underlying defensive stats are pretty positive, too, although ill-discipline (two red cards) and set-pieces (five goals conceded) have proved a bit of an issue.

Rosenior Carrick

Above: Chelsea’s xG/xGC trendline (six-match rolling average) in 2025/26

MICHAEL CARRICK

price change predictions
28 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Gazzpfc
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Help please guys

    Who 2 to Play

    1 Wilson away Forest
    2 Hill away to Burnley
    3 Rice home to Everton
    4 Mbeumo home to Villa

    ???

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      1, 4

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
  2. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    NZ getting slaughtered at the T20 final.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      What kind of Star Wars speak is this?

      Open Controls
  3. Hazardous1221
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    I’ve got a rubbish rank so feeling trigger happy, but this team for GW30 is probably just a roll isn’t it?

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel, Chalobah, Hill
    Palmer, Bruno F, Mbeumo, Rice, Anderson
    Haaland, Kroupi

    Dubravka, Andersen, Mane, Keane

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Semenyo in for Rice if you can afford?

      Open Controls
  4. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel Virgil Hill
    Bruno Semenyo Dango Wilson
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    Dub Richards Ndiaye Thiaw

    Plan is to save FT, bench?
    A. Hill (bur)
    B. Richards (LEE))
    C. Wilson (nfo)

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  5. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Sunderland out

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Will not score another goal this season. Heard it here first.

      Open Controls
  6. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Gw34 might be quite an underwhelming week!

    Wolves Vs Spurs
    Fulham Vs Aston Villa

    ...and possibly Forest Vs Sunderland if this continues.

    I don't intend to have hardly any players from those teams as it stands, so FH34 should in theory work out quite well for me.

    Open Controls
    1. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I'm in the same boat but I haven't looked at the fixtures from 35-38 for these teams. If they all have great fixtures then maybe FH33 WC34 is an option.

      But unlikely to be the path I'd choose

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      59 mins ago

      Man Utd Brentford or West Ham Everton to add to that list tomorrow night, plus at least two more fixtures will be confirmed between now and then. Chances are at least one of Arsenal. City, Pool or Chelsea will be added to that list (its unlikely they will all kept apart in tomorrows draw)

      Open Controls
  7. GreennRed
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Celtic Rangers going to penalties.

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      as bad as one another this season.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        True story. The split and improved Hearts and Motherwell make for an interesting run in to the league.

        Open Controls
  8. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Is there any place where there is discussion of the same kind as on this site about 8 years ago? I tried twitter but theres really not much discussion there, just content cucks posting their stuff with either sycophants brown nosing them to oblivion regardless of quality or trolls.

    The internet feels so dead and stale compared to past years.

    Open Controls
    1. Yozzer
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Ha ha yeah. I feel the same. Only so much FPL Harry and co I can take. I'm sure they only spin the narrative that suits their own team. There used to be some good forums like FISO but sadly they are like online ghost towns.

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I get pushed a lot of FPL content videos and it amazes me that it can be lucrative enough for so many people to push out the same content as each other with teams and transfer/captain advice the same as 80/90% of the others.

      I guess you’ll never get a poor rank if you go safe with the masses but equally you’ll never go particularly high as you could if you went by on your own taking a few more risks

      Open Controls
  9. Vazza
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Who is Chelsea no. 1 GK now:

    A. Sanchez
    B. Jorgensen

    I have A and am thinking doing the following:

    Sanchez, Dowman => Jorgensen, Stach

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Really don’t think we know but least you’ll have the PSG game beforehand to help make a decision.

      My prediction is that Sanchez starts in Paris as he is simply the more reliable shot stopper which will be more crucial in the first leg than distribution from the back. But if that is the case maybe Jorgensen then gets the starts vs Newcastle.

      If set on selling Sanchez to avoid the headache I would simply look elsewhere at a Kelleher or similar

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Great guidance - thank you for taking the time to explain.

        Open Controls
  10. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    How good is Back to the Future 3 compared to the first two? Never actually seen it and maybe time to right that wrong

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Watch it asap

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      All brilliant

      Open Controls
  11. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Hellball coming to the Prem

    Open Controls
  12. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    "Quick update on GW34 with two FA Cup R5 ties left to play plus the all-important FA Cup quarter-final draw tomorrow night.

    The maximum number of Blanks in GW34 is currently four. If two non-PL sides draw each other in the QFs then the maximum number of Blanks will drop to three.

    Port Vale and Saints are in the hat for the QF draw, and Norwich will be too if they beat Leeds this evening.

    It's not guaranteed that all GW34 postponements will move to a different midweek.
    West Ham vs Everton would likely stay in GW34 if West Ham reach the FA Cup SFs because West Ham are playing on the Monday night in GW33 (somewhat blocking the fixture moving to the free midweek in GW33), and neither side are in Europe so it'd likely move to the European SFs midweek in GW34.

    I'm assuming that GW34 postponements will definitely result in Blanks if either side reaches the QFs of a European comp."

    https://x.com/i/status/2030684001845784983

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.