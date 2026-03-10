FPL

Pedro, Anderson, Rogers, Haaland: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 30?

10 March 2026 43 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Gameweek 30 presents various transfer dilemmas for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Based on fixtures, form, injuries and bans, these players are being transferred in/out the most.

PlayerTransfers in (round)PlayerTransfers out (round)
Joao Pedro289,163Morgan Rogers209,884
Marcos Senesi128,557Micky van de Ven168,317
Antoine Semenyo117,319Robin Roefs161,596
Bruno Fernandes116,225Erling Haaland122,463
Elliot Anderson113,244Harry Wilson111,937
Jurrien Timber94,475Bryan Mbeumo97,621
Igor Thiago88,884Matty Cash88,225
Caoimhin Kelleher83,622Declan Rice85,251
Hugo Ekitike78,850Nordi Mukiele84,889
Virgil van Dijk68,518Igor Thiago77,914
Morgan Gibbs-White63,291Dominic Calvert-Lewin74,164
Benjamin Sesko61,350Trevoh Chalobah73,691
Dominik Szoboszlai61,062Hugo Ekitike70,267
Cole Palmer60,383Enzo Fernandez64,569

But whether it’s a good idea remains open to debate.

Here, we share our thoughts on who to buy, keep and sell in Gameweek 30.

ELLIOT ANDERSON

FPL notes: Anderson adds penalty to DefCon 2

It’s just one blank in 10 matches for Elliot Anderson (£5.5) since the turn of the year.

In that time, the central midfielder has produced 55 points, thanks to one goal, one assist, 18 defensive contribution (DefCon) points and six bonus.

Given that he’s priced at only £5.5m, it represents real efficiency.

DefCons are, of course, where Anderson really excels. He’s racked up 407 in total this season, with a success rate of 72.4%, which is at least 51 more than any other FPL midfielder.

It’s also important to mention that Anderson has attempted 15 shots in his last four matches, mostly from open play.

Above: Elliot Anderson’s shot map (shots on target in green) in Gameweeks 26-29

For context, Anderson recorded only 20 goal attempts in Gameweeks 1-25, so he does appear to have been given greater freedom to shoot from outside the box under Vitor Pereira.

Corners/free-kicks provide further routes to points for the England international.

Nottingham Forest play Fulham in Gameweek 30, who are yet to keep a clean sheet this calendar year. Further favourable fixtures follow (Tottenham Hotspur, Burnley, Sunderland), with their Gameweek 34 encounter confirmed as ‘on’.

It’s no surprise, then, that Anderson is the fifth-most transferred-in player ahead of Gameweek 30.

VERDICT: BUY

MORGAN ROGERS

­­­FPL Gameweek 10 differentials: Iwobi, Rogers + Xhaka 3

We discussed Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) in our Gameweek 28 column, ahead of Aston Villa’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In that piece, we said Rogers was probably worth retaining for that clash, with a decision required thereafter.

With other fires to put out, many Fantasy managers still own the Aston Villa man (26.2% ownership), but how has he fared since our previous assessment, and is he now a priority sell?

Firstly, it was hoped Villa’s matchup with Wolves would present an opportunity to recapture their form. That didn’t materialise, however, with Rogers, who started in a No 10 role, frequently crowded out by the home side’s three centre-backs and two holding midfielders.

Nevertheless, he really ought to have banked an assist when Ollie Watkins (£8.5m) – another out-of-form asset – fluffed his sumptuous early through ball.

In the match against Chelsea last week, it was more of the same: there wasn’t much goal threat in the box, but Rogers did deliver the pass for Watkins’ goal, which was eventually ruled out due to a marginal offside decision.

Despite those near misses, Villa are clearly in a very difficult moment, with the loss of Boubacar Kamara (£4.9m), Youri Tielemans (£5.9m) and John McGinn (£5.3m) having a major impact on Rogers.

McGinn is expected to return to the matchday squad this week, with hopes that Tielemans will follow after the international break. This could allow Rogers to move to a slightly wider position, where he typically has more space and can cut inside onto his stronger right root.

Until then, given Rogers’ lack of output (plus Watkins’ poor form), he is a candidate to sell, at least until Villa find some fluency in attack.

For those who have other issues to address, Villa will at least host West Ham United in Blank Gameweek 31, one of the better fixtures to target that week.

VERDICT: SELL

JOAO PEDRO

Are the next few Chelsea fixtures actually tough? 7

Having found the net in the FA Cup on Saturday, Joao Pedro (£7.7m) has now plundered 11 goals in his last 12 games in all competitions.

The Brazilian consequently leads the way for transfers in ahead of Gameweek 30, with over 289,000 new owners.

Mostly spearheading the Chelsea attack, Pedro’s role has evolved under Liam Rosenior, with significant focus on bringing out his poacher-like instincts in the box, which is captured below.

Above: Joao Pedro’s shot map under Liam Rosenior

Growing in confidence, his underlying goal threat stats have improved across the board.

Mins per goalMins per shotMins per shot in boxMins per pen box touchMins per xG
Before Rosenior255.049.458.820.1235.4
After Rosenior76.323.524.413.690.9

With Chelsea’s tricky away fixture at Arsenal now out of the way, the outlook – although still not perfect given the swift turnaround times – has started to improve.

Newcastle United and Everton, for example, are both in the bottom half for expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2026.

There is a potential Double Gameweek 33 on the horizon, too.

So, given the lack of other appealing forwards in FPL right now, it is clear that Pedro could be a very decent purchase.

VERDICT: BUY

ERLING HAALAND

FPL notes: Haaland blank, Semenyo scores again + O’Reilly injury latest

Erling Haaland (£14.6m) is on the chopping block for many Fantasy managers, having missed the trip to Leeds United in Gameweek 28 and subsequently blanked at home to Nottingham Forest.

Absent entirely from Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup win at St James’ Park, there are no injury concerns, but his minutes are clearly being carefully managed by Pep Guardiola.

“I was not planning to play [him]. I would prefer to make good training sessions than be on the bench, travel or play just 10-15 minutes.” – Pep Guardiola on why Erling Haaland missed out on Saturday

The good news is that Haaland has now been given a full rest ahead of this schedule:

  • Wed 11 Mar: Real Madrid (a) – UEFA Champions League
  • Sat 14 Mar: West Ham United (a) – Gameweek 30
  • Tue 17 Mar: Real Madrid (h) – UEFA Champions League
  • Sun 22 Mar: Arsenal (n) – Carabao Cup

Haaland therefore presents a tricky call for Fantasy managers this week.

With City hoping to chase down Arsenal in the Premier League title race, there is plenty of motivation for Pep Guardiola’s troops.

Haaland has a great record against West Ham United, too, with 11 goals, one assist and only one blank in seven matches, giving him a great opportunity to bounce back.

The ideal scenario is perhaps to keep Haaland in Gameweek 30, then, before reassessing the situation ahead of Blank Gameweek 31, particularly with a potential ‘double’ to come.

However, for those Fantasy managers on a Gameweek 32 Wildcard strategy, the verdict is much less clear-cut.

For example, if you can transfer in Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) and/or Hugo Ekitike (£9.1m) at home to Tottenham Hotspur using the Haaland funds, as well as helping you put out a full XI in Blank Gameweek 31, the sale merits consideration.

VERDICT: KEEP, BUT CHIP STRATEGY DEPENDENT

  1. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Osimhen you beauty!

    Open Controls
  2. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Lmaooooooo Liverpool getting choked

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      Genuinely thought Liverpool would be better than this. But Galatasaray have been surprisingly good in the CL this season.

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        55 mins ago

        Early but I think these teams will progress to the next round:

        Galatasaray
        Bayern
        Atletico
        Barça
        City
        Arsenal
        Psg
        Bodo

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          14 mins ago

          Yeah I agree. Barça v Newcastle could go either way imo, the physicality of Newcastle could be too much.

          Open Controls
  3. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    1g1a in 10 but 5.5 ppg. lol

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      *this is the thing though, its feasible anderson could put up a 8-10 attacking return season next year (if still at forest), maybe even more. what does he cost then, 8.5-9mil?

      Open Controls
  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Is WC in 32 with a BB in 33 still a solid option or less appealing than you had hoped?

    Open Controls
  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Salah still seemed to be explosive and rapid last season when required. Seems now like he just doesn’t have that at all anymore.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Hair transplant finally caught up with him

      Open Controls
    2. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      Plot twist: he's always played exactly like this...

      Just doesn't get a penalty every other game or tap-ins handed on a plate as a byproduct of Klopp-ball to overshadow it anymore

      Open Controls
    3. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      He became a full time belly dancer

      Open Controls
  6. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    noa lang looks great, is he always this good?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Very inconsistent in the league

      Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Yes esp in the Eredivisie. I think he has the potential. He was Ziyech’s replacement when he moved to Chelsea.

      Open Controls
  7. JBG
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Pool are actually woeful atb

    Open Controls
  8. el polako
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Konate… lol.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yeah Osimhen needs to score there

      Open Controls
  9. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Sell Morgan Rogers?

    The recommendation is one gameweek too late. 😡

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      49 mins ago

      I'm just going to bench him this week

      Open Controls
  10. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Osimhen with 4 shots off target yet fools will compare him to Harry Edward MBE Kane

    Open Controls
  11. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Any fresh news on Mukiele?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Looking at Newcastle or Brighton to be back

      Open Controls
  12. The Mandalorian
    • 13 Years
    53 mins ago

    If Alisson is out will you start VVD this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      Against SPURS?!

      Open Controls
    2. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      Against spurs, yes.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mandalorian
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      Cheers

      Open Controls
    4. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Probably

      Open Controls
  13. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Kane benched ffs! Bald kompany strikes again

    Open Controls
  14. F4L
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    howe gone with osula up top for the big match

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not trusting Wissa or Woltemade is kind of weird imo

      Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hahahahaha Gordon benched! Howe must be a bald man with a wig on

      Open Controls
  15. JBG
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Mamasdoordash has been playing well here tbf

    Open Controls
  16. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    VVD due a red here

    Open Controls
  17. Total Slotball
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    who would take Newcaste pen tonight? should they get one. Tonali?

    Open Controls
  18. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Salah tantrum time?

    Open Controls
  19. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Nonate

    Open Controls
  20. F4L
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    wow, liverpool a little lucky, not sure that shouldve been offside at all

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      *konate had to play the ball anyways as oshimen was right there as well

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        *osimhen

        Open Controls
  21. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Scatter brained stuff from Liverpool zero composure these guys are so open any average team should score 5 against them
    Then again Liverpool defence is so bad they could concede any amount too.
    Playing in to their hands - where is the coach in all this?

    Open Controls
  22. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    VERDICT: KEEP, BUT CHIP STRATEGY DEPENDENT.

    Get off the fence.

    Open Controls
  23. chilli con kone
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Subject to my own assessment that my first 11 all start, would you bench boost this?

    Kinsky (liv), Andersen (nfo), Wilson (nfo), KDH (ars)

    0.5itb and 2FTs

    Kinsky becoming a likely starter is a bonus albeit terrible fixture. I also have 2FTs and 11 players for GW31 so could shift Kinsky and/or KDH?

    Thanks in advance

    Open Controls

