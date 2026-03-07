Members

Lateriser’s pick of the player + team stats for FPL Gameweek 30

7 March 2026 44 comments
Lateriser 12 Lateriser 12
Share:

In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser takes a ‘Big Numbers’-style look at some of the stand-out team and player stats ahead of Gameweek 30.

FPL 2025/26 first draft team reveals: Triple Forest, Everton + Chelsea

As we wait for the weekend’s FA Cup action and the repercussions thereafter, I thought I’d spend some time in the Members Area and point out some observations.

With many of us considering a Wildcard in Gameweek 32, it is a good time to assess how things are looking at the moment. 

TEAMS

Buy, keep or sell? FPL transfer trends ahead of Gameweek 8 3

In the last six matches, Chelsea have a staggering xG of 15.93, which is far above Liverpool and Manchester City, who sit at 11.94 and 11.67 xG, respectively. Yes, they have had a few penalties of late but their open-play xG in the same period is 11.39, with Manchester City next at 8.35.

Arsenal are 10th in the league for open play xG during this time (5.49) but are second for xG generated from set plays (4.64). This is behind only Newcastle United, who have a set play xG of 5.14 over this timeframe.

Defensively, though, Arsenal are comfortably the best in the league with an xGC of 4.64.

Crystal Palace have lost Marc Guehi (£5.2m) and have had some issues in defence but still sit among the best five teams for xGC in the last six games, alongside Arsenal, Brighton, Chelsea and Man City.

The Eagles’ three goals in Gameweek 29 continued Tottenham Hotspur‘s poor defensive form. The Lilywhites sit second bottom of the xGC table and have the most goals conceded in the last six games. The other teams to target are seemingly Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United, who join Spurs in the bottom three for xGC in this period.

Brentford are a team that have slipped up defensively of late. They find themselves at the wrong end of the table for xGC in the last six games, with only six clubs faring worse.

Aston Villa’s blunt form is showcased in their numbers. Only five teams have generated less xG in the last six matches.

PLAYERS

FPL notes: “Brilliant” Rogers, Villa injuries + Bowen threat
price change predictions
44 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Haaland + Mane to Pedro + Ekitike?

    Open Controls
    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Yes but not for a hit

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Keeping Mr Meat
      So no

      Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  2. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Going away tonight so need to make moves.

    Any early ideas for weekend? Got 3FT:

    Roefs
    Gabriel | Senesi | Andersen
    Palmer | Bruno | Semenyo | Rogers | KDH
    Haaland | Thiago

    Dubravka | El Kroupi | Gundmundsson | Dorgu*

    3FT, 0.1ITB

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Just about okay for gw30
      But in gw31 sell Palmer or Rogers & get Wilson if available
      Use the funds to improve squad (Dorgu out etc)

      Open Controls
  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Who to bench here?

    Wirtz Semenyo Dango Rayan Bruno
    Haaland Thiago Ekitike

    Headache

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Prob Rayan

      Open Controls
  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Sam Smith ya butey

    Open Controls
    1. norab
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Lovely finish

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        The first touch too

        Open Controls
  5. JBG
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Will Chelsea losing do anything for fixtures?

    Open Controls
    1. djman102
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      They play Brighton in 34, so that game would also be on (no double for either team)

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Appreciate it.

        This might be the first season in a long while where I have no awareness of potential DGWs or BGWs. Due to it being very boring(FPL and PL).

        Open Controls
        1. Lanley Staurel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          45 mins ago

          You having a bad FPL season then? There’s usually a correlation between people saying stuff like this and how they are doing.

          Open Controls
        2. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          29 mins ago

          When Ben Crellin started to make spreadsheets with potential blanks and doubles, he was unable to calculate TV rights to them, but he has learned his lession. Unfortunately it wasn't this site who bought his spreadsheets and they are behind another paywall now or harder to find. So following the situation has become more difficult. Anyway we will be wiser today, both Wrexham and Magpies can shake things from the most likely outcome.

          Open Controls
  6. JBG
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Off course it's a former Arsenal player who scores the O.G

    Open Controls
  7. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    semenyo gets a rest

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      *good chance city do actually get knocked out here tbh

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        Wrexham looks good, corner again.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          27 mins ago

          2-1

          Open Controls
  8. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Wrexham boom

    Open Controls
  9. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    2-2

    Open Controls
  10. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    3-2 was close, Malo Gusto and J P in. And Wrexham close to score again.

    Open Controls
  11. F4L
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    nah thats a red card

    Open Controls
    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Stupid one.

      Open Controls
  12. Four Letter Wirtz
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    Proper Brexham tackle

    Open Controls
  13. Sly Fly
    • 16 Years
    27 mins ago

    Extra time. C'mon Wrexham!!

    Open Controls
  14. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    2-2 but I can't see Wrexhan winning this with 10 men. Unless it's 2-2 after 15+15, but that's unlikely imo.

    There have been discussions whether to dead gw31, WC32, BB dgw33 (current CC template plan) or whether to dead end 32 and WC 33 and BB later. Has anyone followed which scenario would make the latter more viable?

    Open Controls
    1. Supersonic_
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Think i will dead end 31

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        That's certainly the most obvious plan. The problem is that our current teams may have much better fixtures on gw32 compared to WC32 teams that are built for dgw33.

        Open Controls
    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Can't say I've been following them, but I'm - unfortunately - on a similar chip strategy. If the teams that double have a poor fixture in 32, there's no reason to WC that week.
      For example, if Leeds make the semis, Leeds and Bournemouth will double. But in 32 Leeds play at Old Trafford and Bournemouth play at Emirates. Surely you can't WC and load up on those teams.
      Same with Fulham, who play at Anfield in 32.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        This is the issue. There is also strong possibility that there won't be obvious solution and it will be team dependant. In that case we may see both strategies used.

        Last season many wasted their FH on bgw and I was able to beat those FH teams with one good punty decision and got decent green arrow.

        Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'll look at my team once GW31 is done and see how much of a mess it is and then decide

      Open Controls
  15. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    GTG here?

    Verb
    Richards Gab Senesi
    Rice Semenyo Bruno Wilson
    Ekitike Thiago Haaland

    Dub KDH Andersen Thiaw

    Not having pedro for his immense run has been annoying

    Open Controls
  16. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Is Garnacho the most likeable footballer of his generation?

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      He has major endurance

      Open Controls
  17. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    What does City's imminent loss tonight mean for FPL?

    Open Controls
  18. rokonto
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    What circumstances make Man City not have a blank 31?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Losing tonight

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/03/06/hold-your-transfers-heres-what-could-change-before-fpl-gameweek-30

      Open Controls
  19. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    What's everyone doing with Rogers the points dodger?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Selling the not-so-Jolly Rogers for Wirtz

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      They’re dealing with blankers initially so are probably stuck with him for a few more GWs.

      Open Controls
  20. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Trafford playing volleyball.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.