Lateriser’s pick of the player + team stats for FPL Gameweek 30

In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser takes a ‘Big Numbers’-style look at some of the stand-out team and player stats ahead of Gameweek 30.

As we wait for the weekend’s FA Cup action and the repercussions thereafter, I thought I’d spend some time in the Members Area and point out some observations.

With many of us considering a Wildcard in Gameweek 32, it is a good time to assess how things are looking at the moment.

TEAMS

In the last six matches, Chelsea have a staggering xG of 15.93, which is far above Liverpool and Manchester City, who sit at 11.94 and 11.67 xG, respectively. Yes, they have had a few penalties of late but their open-play xG in the same period is 11.39, with Manchester City next at 8.35.

Arsenal are 10th in the league for open play xG during this time (5.49) but are second for xG generated from set plays (4.64). This is behind only Newcastle United, who have a set play xG of 5.14 over this timeframe.

Defensively, though, Arsenal are comfortably the best in the league with an xGC of 4.64.

Crystal Palace have lost Marc Guehi (£5.2m) and have had some issues in defence but still sit among the best five teams for xGC in the last six games, alongside Arsenal, Brighton, Chelsea and Man City.

The Eagles’ three goals in Gameweek 29 continued Tottenham Hotspur‘s poor defensive form. The Lilywhites sit second bottom of the xGC table and have the most goals conceded in the last six games. The other teams to target are seemingly Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United, who join Spurs in the bottom three for xGC in this period.

Brentford are a team that have slipped up defensively of late. They find themselves at the wrong end of the table for xGC in the last six games, with only six clubs faring worse.

Aston Villa’s blunt form is showcased in their numbers. Only five teams have generated less xG in the last six matches.

PLAYERS