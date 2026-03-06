If you’re getting itchy fingers and wanting to make a few early Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers, there’s reason to hold fire – unless you’re on a Wildcard or intent on not being priced out of a move.

While the Premier League takes a break, plenty could/will happen between now and the Gameweek 30 deadline to alter the FPL landscape.

Here’s what.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33/BLANK GAMEWEEK 34 IMPLICATIONS…

The FA Cup fifth round plays out across the next four days.

After its completion, and following Monday’s quarter-final draw, we should be able to take a better stab at who is going to blank in Gameweek 34. That’s when the semi-finals of the FA Cup take place.

And, in turn, that will then inform us who could then ‘double’. The expectation is that the doubles will be in Gameweek 33 (they were last season) but Gameweek 36 is also possible.

READ MORE: When are the FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks in 2025/26?

Here’s where we stand right now:

GW34 Premier League fixture Status A blank could happen if the following occurs: Arsenal v Newcastle Possible blank If Arsenal and/or Newcastle reach the FA Cup semi-finals Bournemouth v Leeds Possible blank If Leeds reach the FA Cup semi-finals Brighton v Chelsea Possible blank If Chelsea reach the FA Cup semi-finals Burnley v Man City Possible blank If Man City reach the FA Cup semi-finals Fulham v Aston Villa Possible blank If Fulham reach the FA Cup semi-finals Liverpool v C Palace Possible blank If Liverpool reach the FA Cup semi-finals Man Utd v Brentford Possible blank If Brentford reach the FA Cup semi-finals Sunderland v Nottm Forest Possible blank If Sunderland reach the FA Cup semi-finals West Ham v Everton Possible blank If West Ham reach the FA Cup semi-finals Wolves v Spurs Possible blank If Wolves reach the FA Cup semi-finals Maximum number of blanks: 4

Minimum number of blanks: 0

We should stress that the doubles/Gameweek 34 blanks won’t be totally confirmed until after Gameweek 31. But the quarter-final draw will bring us much closer than where we are now (i.e. we’ll be able to provide you with the bookies’ odds).

It’s also worth pointing out that after the FA Cup fifth round is done, at least two Premier League fixtures will be confirmed as being ‘on’ in Gameweek 34.

…AND BLANK GAMEWEEK 31 IMPLICATIONS

Newcastle United v Manchester City is one of this weekend’s FA Cup ties.

If the Magpies knock City out of the cup, there may be Blank Gameweek 31 implications.

At the moment, Man City and Crystal Palace blank in Gameweek 31. That’s because City are in EFL Cup final action against Arsenal that weekend. An international break then immediately follows.

However, as you’ll see in Legomane‘s graphic below, there’s an unusually long three-week gap between Gameweeks 31 and 32:

That’s because the FA Cup quarter-finals follow immediately after the international break.

So, it’s possible (if not definite) that Man City v Crystal Palace is played on the weekend of April 4 **IF** City are knocked out of the FA Cup fifth round by Newcastle (Palace are already eliminated).

If it does happen, that fixture will almost certainly remain in Gameweek 31. FPL are unlikely to bring forward the Gameweek 32 deadline.

THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RESTARTS

Aside from any Blank/Double Gameweek implications, there’s the return of the UEFA Champions League. The Europa League and Conference League are also back.

That’s nine Premier League teams in action from next Tuesday toThursday.

Many of the big guns will likely rotate their squads in the FA Cup fifth round this weekend. Arsenal, for example, will surely field the likes of Christian Norgaard (£5.1m), Myles Lewis-Skelly (£5.1m) and Gabriel Jesus (£6.4m) against League One strugglers Mansfield Town.

But expect the respective managers to send out full-strength teams in Europe. There could well be knocks and niggles picked up. 90-minute run-outs for certain players could then impact starting prospects in Gameweek 30, what with the second legs of the European ties to follow the week after. For example, will Cole Palmer (£10.6m) be able to start Wednesday-Saturday-Tuesday, the middle game of which is the Gameweek 30 clash with Newcastle United?

Holding fire on transfers and waiting to see what happens on the continent next week may be advisable, then.