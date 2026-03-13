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FPL General’s Haaland-less Gameweek 30 team reveal

13 March 2026 122 comments
@FPLGeneral @FPLGeneral
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With Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are finalising their teams before Saturday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, has been without Erling Haaland (£14.6m) all season, so doesn’t have a keep-or-sell decision to make this week!

Here, he outlines his plans for the week ahead.

General no Salah Haaland

Gameweek 29 Review

FPL General’s Haaland-less Gameweek 30 team reveal

Gameweek 29 feels like a lifetime ago. 58 points resulted in a small red arrow from 595k to 658k. Rather than selling the flagged Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m), my transfer was rolled, and the legendary James Hill (£4.2m) auto-subbed in for an eight-pointer.

It was good to see O’Reilly back in action in the Champions League midweek, so hopefully he’ll start against West Ham United on Saturday. Manchester City teammate Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m) delivered as captain, scoring the opener at home to Nottingham Forest. 

Elsewhere, Bruno Fernandes (£10.1m) and Cole Palmer (£10.6m) combined for 17 points, as Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m) reached double digits.

However, the Arsenal clean sheet was damaging, as was the highly-owned 19 points of Joao Pedro (£7.7m). Should I buy him this week? The last time this Brazilian was in my squad, he blanked on five straight occasions. Forgiveness isn’t easy!

Gameweek 30 Team

 

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FPL pre-season: Malen + Watkins again, Xhaka debut, secretive Man City 2
122 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Those with ekitike and brunoF
    Why captain brunoF over eki?

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    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      x90 mins is worth a lot. Ekitike could plausibility get hooked pre-60 if comfortable

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    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      More routes to points, higher average points per match

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  2. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Start Mbuemo or Szobo?
    Benching headache

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    1. TMERC187
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Both mijo

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  3. Gazza1993
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    So I'm new to this but why do most people suggest using the free hit during the blank rather than the double.

    If you use it during the double you can effectively get 22 games. Say even 8 of your players play in the blank you get more games than having a full squad for the blank and 5 or 6 players doubling

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    1. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      You can Triple captain a double game week player which could pay off in a big way either

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      1. Van der Faart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Or plan well enough to use bench Boost too

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  4. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    3 FT 0.6 ITB

    Kelleher
    Van Dijk Gabriel Truffert
    Wilson BrunoF Semenyo Anderson
    Ekitike Thiago Haaland

    Dubravka Chalobah Alderete Garner

    Haaland to Pedro?
    Wilson to Dango?

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  5. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Start Anderson (NFO) or Mbeumo? Every time I leave Anderson on the bench he gets more points than the supposedly better option! Which one now?

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    1. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      I’d definitely run with boomo this week

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    2. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Only 1 game in the last 11 where Anderson hasn't returned 4 points or more, hes a solid choice, I play him nearly every week

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      1. TMERC187
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Except against City…

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  6. Garth Marenghi
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Captain?
    A) Haaland
    B) Bruno

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    1. Positive vibes
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      B

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  7. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Would you do Haaland & Kroupi to Ekitike & Pedro (2FTs) or just roll?

    Verbruggen
    Timber Gabriel Munoz VDB
    Bruno Mbuemo Sarr Dango
    Haaland Thiago

    Areola Enzo Andersen Kroupi
    (3FTs & 2.7itb)

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    1. I have no Wirtz
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Rolling is fine in your case.

        But transferring in and starting that front 3 can pay off handsomely. Plus you would be ready for gw31

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        1. FDMS All Starz
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Think it comes down to would I do Kori to Pedro in gw31, if yes I might aswell do it now. I’m not sire

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    2. I have no Wirtz
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Kelleher
        Virgil Gabriel O’Reilly Munoz* 
        BrunoF Mbeumo Semenyo 
        Ekitike Thiago Haaland  

        Roefs* Dango Rayan Thiaw

        Does this look right? Relying on Autosub. Dango coming on for Munoz if he doesn’t play.

        Any ideas for charges?

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        1. FDMS All Starz
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          I’d consider starting Dango over Munoz just incase he is on the bench and Leeds more likely to score than not

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          1. I have no Wirtz
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              You mean a Munoz cameo? A few minutes at the end of the game for 1p?

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        2. Skout
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Any changes suggested? 4FTs, 0.9itb

          A) Roll
          B) Could do Wilson to Szoboszlai

          Petrovic
          Gabriel Timber Thiaw
          Palmer Bruno Semenyo Wilson
          Haaland Pedro Thiago

          Dubravka Stach Rodon Reinildo

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          1. Positive vibes
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            A

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        3. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Thoroughly enjoyed the Ryan Reynolds and Rob takeover for the Wrexham v Swansea game on Sky. I know there will be haters here, but they seem genuine. I wish more owners had the same passion.

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          1. Yank Revolution
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            They couldn't be any more themselves and serious about their passion for the club.

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            1. McGurn
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              Agree. I know how football fans hate so much, so i was genuinely nervous that i would be slaughtered for my comment. Cheers pal.

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              1. Bennerman
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                Okay then. I'll start the bidding.

                Utter bulll.

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                1. McGurn
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 16 Years
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  Hi mate x

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        4. Positive vibes
          • 9 Years
          2 hours ago

          In which order this player to start?
          A. Wilson vs nfo
          B. E Anderson vs FUL
          C. O'Reilly vs whu

          Thanks 🙂

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          1. thetommy14
            • 5 Years
            34 mins ago

            B
            C
            A

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          2. TMERC187
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            C
            B
            A

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        5. wayne_130
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Tarkowski v Arsenal or Thiaw v Chelsea??

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        6. Manani
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Who to score more this week
          A. Rice
          B. Tavenir
          C. Other (under 7.4m)

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          1. Positive vibes
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Wilson if fit

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        7. Price Changes
          rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Price changes 14th March

          Rise: Kelleher 4.8

          Falls: Enzo 6.6, Trossard 6.6, Sánchez 4.8

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          1. iFash@FPL
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Thanks!

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        8. thetommy14
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Start Mbuemo or Szobo?
          Benching headache...

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          1. Hutchiniho
            • 7 Years
            16 mins ago

            Wow, surely both in

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            1. thetommy14
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              I can’t with Ekitike, JP and Thiago otherwise bench boost

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        9. Hutchiniho
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Munoz of Guehi to VVD
          Or
          Rice to Wirtz

          This week FT

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        10. kanuforpresident
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          3 FTs but no major gaps in team

          Sanchez
          Gabriel VVD Hill
          Semenyo Bruno Wilson Rice
          Haaland Ekitike JP
          Subs: Dub, Alderete, KDH, O Brien

          A) Roll
          B) Haaland -> Thiago
          C) Rice -> Szobo
          D) B + C

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        11. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Hmm Semenyos played a lot...might be at risk of benching...thoughts?

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          1. Yank Revolution
            • 14 Years
            7 mins ago

            He seems to be a horse, but you never know w/ Pep. I'd def have a good first sub ready to rock.

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          2. Richm
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Yeah looked tired on Wednesday and Pep will want him for real

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        12. SpaceCadet
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Best option for the next 2 gws? 1ft, 2.2m itb

          a. Haaland > Ekitike
          b. vdv > senesi
          c. Both for a hit

          Sanchez
          gabriel vvd diouf
          bruno semenyo wilson szobo
          haaland pedro thiago

          Dubravka anderson mukiele vdv

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          1. Richm
            • 4 Years
            20 mins ago

            I’m thinking A this week with Haaland maybe rested and blanking . And Spurs are bad and without both centre halves

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            1. Brazooka
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              Is there any minutes risk for Liverpool players?

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        13. Richm
          • 4 Years
          35 mins ago

          Is it worth doing Haaland to Ekitike?

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        14. NZREDS
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          Brilliant tussle between the two Englishman in the early stages of the sprint race

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        15. Letsgo!
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Last slot for midfield
          Szobo , saka or gakpo?

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