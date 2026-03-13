FPL General’s Haaland-less Gameweek 30 team reveal

With Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are finalising their teams before Saturday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, has been without Erling Haaland (£14.6m) all season, so doesn’t have a keep-or-sell decision to make this week!

Here, he outlines his plans for the week ahead.

Gameweek 29 Review

Gameweek 29 feels like a lifetime ago. 58 points resulted in a small red arrow from 595k to 658k. Rather than selling the flagged Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m), my transfer was rolled, and the legendary James Hill (£4.2m) auto-subbed in for an eight-pointer.

It was good to see O’Reilly back in action in the Champions League midweek, so hopefully he’ll start against West Ham United on Saturday. Manchester City teammate Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m) delivered as captain, scoring the opener at home to Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere, Bruno Fernandes (£10.1m) and Cole Palmer (£10.6m) combined for 17 points, as Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m) reached double digits.

However, the Arsenal clean sheet was damaging, as was the highly-owned 19 points of Joao Pedro (£7.7m). Should I buy him this week? The last time this Brazilian was in my squad, he blanked on five straight occasions. Forgiveness isn’t easy!

Gameweek 30 Team