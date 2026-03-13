FPL Gameweek 30: Best clean sheet odds

While defensive contribution (DefCon) points are a nice extra, clean sheets remain the staple of a defender’s diet in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Using Rate My Team (RMT) projections to assess probability, this article highlights the teams with the strongest chances of shutting out their opponents and the defences worth targeting in Gameweek 30.

GAMEWEEK 30 CLEAN SHEET PROJECTIONS

Note: Percentages are from our Rate My Team (RMT) points projections

SUMMARY

It should come as no surprise that Arsenal top the clean sheet projections this week. The Gunners have managed just one clean sheet in their last six matches across all competitions, but a home meeting with Everton looks like a great opportunity to rediscover their defensive form.

The only other side above the 40% mark this week is Brentford. The Bees face Wolverhampton Wanderers, who rank bottom of the league for goals scored.

Liverpool also feature among the top projected defences. Arne Slot’s side head into this one without a clean sheet in their last four matches. Even so, a meeting with an out-of-form Tottenham Hotspur could help change that, with Spurs winless in their last six games.

Crystal Palace are another side with a solid chance of a shut-out. It has been a hit-and-miss season for the Eagles, but three clean sheets in their last five matches suggests their defence is finding some rhythm. They host Leeds United this week.

Two teams sit on 32%: Bournemouth and Manchester City. Bournemouth travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley, while Manchester City will try to bounce back from their latest Champions League defeat when they take on West Ham United.