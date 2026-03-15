2pm team news: Andersen + Wilson start, no Henderson, Munoz or Cash

There’s plenty of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest as three more Gameweek 30 matches get underway at 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

TEAM NEWS

There are three changes to the Fulham XI from Gameweek 29.

Joachim Andersen, Harry Wilson and Oscar Bobb come in for the benched Issa Diop, Tom Cairney and Samuel Chukwueze.

Nottingham Forest also make three alterations, as Vitor Pereira reverts to a back four formation.

Nikola Milenkovic, Neco Williams and Ibrahim Sangare all return.

They oust Morato, Omari Hutchinson and the injured Jair Cunha.

At Old Trafford, Michael Carrick makes two changes from the team that were beaten at Newcastle United last time out.

Noussair Mazraoui and Benjamin Sesko drop to the bench. Diogo Dalot and Amad Diallo replace them.

As for Aston Villa, Tyrone Mings, Ross Barkley and John McGinn come in for Pau Torres and Douglas Luiz, who are named among the substitutes, and Jadon Sancho, who is ineligible to face his parent club.

Down in south London, there are three changes to the Crystal Palace line-up.

Walter Benitez notably comes in for Dean Henderson, who is not in the matchday squad. Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes replace Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada in the engine room, too.

Daniel Munoz, meanwhile, has failed to recover from a shoulder injury.

Finally, Daniel Farke has made two alterations from Gameweek 29.

Jaka Bijol replaces Jayden Bogle, while Lukas Nmecha comes in for Ilia Gruev.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit to start.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Benitez, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Johnson, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Guessand, Strand Larsen

Subs: Matthews, Pino, Mateta, Clyne, Kamada, Wharton, Sosa, Riad, Devenny

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Justin, Stach, Ampadu, Gudmundsson, Aaronson, Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Perri, Bogle, James, Longstaff, Piroe, Tanaka, Bornauw, Gnonto, Gruev

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Amad, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo

Subs: Bayindir, Mazraoui, Mount, Zirkzee, Malacia, Ugarte, Heaven, Sesko, T Fletcher

Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Bogarde, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Onana, Barkley, McGinn, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Elliott, Pau, Garcia, Abraham, Luiz, Maatsen, Bailey

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus

Subs: Gunn, Morato, Awoniyi, Ndoye, Hutchinson, Yates, McAtee, Netz, Bakwa

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Iwobi, Wilson, King, Bobb, Jimenez

Subs: Lecomte, Reed, Muniz, Cairney, Chukwueze, Lukic, Castagne, Sessegnon, Diop

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: