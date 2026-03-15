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2pm team news: Andersen + Wilson start, no Henderson, Munoz or Cash

15 March 2026 157 comments
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There’s plenty of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest as three more Gameweek 30 matches get underway at 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

TEAM NEWS

There are three changes to the Fulham XI from Gameweek 29.

Joachim Andersen, Harry Wilson and Oscar Bobb come in for the benched Issa Diop, Tom Cairney and Samuel Chukwueze.

Nottingham Forest also make three alterations, as Vitor Pereira reverts to a back four formation.

Nikola Milenkovic, Neco Williams and Ibrahim Sangare all return.

They oust Morato, Omari Hutchinson and the injured Jair Cunha.

At Old Trafford, Michael Carrick makes two changes from the team that were beaten at Newcastle United last time out.

Noussair Mazraoui and Benjamin Sesko drop to the bench. Diogo Dalot and Amad Diallo replace them.

As for Aston Villa, Tyrone Mings, Ross Barkley and John McGinn come in for Pau Torres and Douglas Luiz, who are named among the substitutes, and Jadon Sancho, who is ineligible to face his parent club.

Down in south London, there are three changes to the Crystal Palace line-up.

Walter Benitez notably comes in for Dean Henderson, who is not in the matchday squad. Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes replace Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada in the engine room, too.

Daniel Munoz, meanwhile, has failed to recover from a shoulder injury.

Finally, Daniel Farke has made two alterations from Gameweek 29.

Jaka Bijol replaces Jayden Bogle, while Lukas Nmecha comes in for Ilia Gruev.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit to start.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Benitez, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Johnson, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Guessand, Strand Larsen

Subs: Matthews, Pino, Mateta, Clyne, Kamada, Wharton, Sosa, Riad, Devenny

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Justin, Stach, Ampadu, Gudmundsson, Aaronson, Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Perri, Bogle, James, Longstaff, Piroe, Tanaka, Bornauw, Gnonto, Gruev

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Amad, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo

Subs: Bayindir, Mazraoui, Mount, Zirkzee, Malacia, Ugarte, Heaven, Sesko, T Fletcher

Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Bogarde, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Onana, Barkley, McGinn, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Elliott, Pau, Garcia, Abraham, Luiz, Maatsen, Bailey

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus

Subs: Gunn, Morato, Awoniyi, Ndoye, Hutchinson, Yates, McAtee, Netz, Bakwa

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Iwobi, Wilson, King, Bobb, Jimenez

Subs: Lecomte, Reed, Muniz, Cairney, Chukwueze, Lukic, Castagne, Sessegnon, Diop

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

price change predictions
157 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    11 mins ago

    1.86 non-penalty xG for all teams in the 3 2pm games
    Next a rotated Liverpool team vs. Spurs
    League feels pretty dull ATM!

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  2. #1 Salah Hater
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Oliver Glasner blowing an entire season's worth of cobwebs & dust off his "How to Attack" notebook at H/T here

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  3. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Are you making early transfers as some rises and falls incoming?
    First thinking is Haaland and Guiu to Thiago and JP, have 4ft and Timber out also likely

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    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Haven't all season, not gonna start now.

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  4. F4L
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    not looking forward to it, but only a matter of time now var is looking at second yellows sadly. more stoppages

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  5. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Points dodging at its finest. Nothing but blanks for a few GWks now bar Arsenal defence. Game is gone

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  6. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    How's Bruno looking?

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    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Like a rat

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    2. FantasyTony
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Fresh haircut

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    3. JBG
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Involved, should've had an assist. Sadly the ball fell to the worst player possible. Dalot. I think even Yoro would do better.

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  7. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Need 7-8 defcons from Stachinho now

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  8. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    That Leeds first half couldn’t have gone any worse as a DCL and Gudmundsson owner

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Canvot is a clown for that celebration too

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  9. F4L
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    mgw back central, forest sub 2 wingers on

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  10. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Fkin DCL, hopefully my ekitike C pays off at least

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    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Rumoured to be benched

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      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Alright I'm deleting my team

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      2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Is it some random tweet, or someone certy?

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    2. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Who’s gonna tell him…

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  11. F4L
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    offside flag saves fulham from a pen to forest

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  12. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who to bring in for GW31

    A) Pedro
    B) Gordon
    C) Rogers
    D) Iwobi

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B for me

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    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      just now

      The fact that you've listed Rogers means I don't think FPL is the game for you

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  13. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Mbeumo shot

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  14. JBG
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Martinez denies Mbuemo G, Bruno A

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  15. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Cas goal

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  16. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Bruno A

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    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Casemiro G

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    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Most productive combination in the PL this season!

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  17. JBG
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Get in!!

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      So deserved

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  18. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Goal alert

    15.10

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