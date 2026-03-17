In the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 34 Scout Squad, our experts – Feetzz, Louis, Jack and Danny – unveil their top picks.

Only four sides across League One and League Two play twice this week, so that’s where our experts’ focus will be.

Our panel have nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked the following names…

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 34

﻿ JACK LOUIS FEETZZ DANNY GK James Belshaw James Belshaw James Belshaw Thimothe Lo-Tutala GK Matthew Hudson Matthew Hudson Matthew Hudson James Belshaw GK Thimothe Lo-Tutala Thimothe Lo-Tutala Thimothe Lo-Tutala Matthew Hudson DEF Emmanuel Monthe Emmanuel Monthe Emmanuel Monthe Emmanuel Monthe DEF Nick Tsaroulla Nick Tsaroulla Donervon Daniels Mathew Pearson DEF Connor Hall Connor Hall Connor Hall Connor Hall MID Luke Molyneux Owen Bailey Owen Bailey Owen Bailey MID Owen Bailey Luke Molyneux Luke Molyneux Luke Molyneux MID Tom Pett Tom Pett Tom Pett Tom Pett FWD Alassana Jatta Alassana Jatta Mathew Dennis Jodi Jones FWD Jack Stevens Jack Stevens Jack Stevens Mike Fondop-Talum FWD Jodi Jones Jodi Jones Jodi Jones Jack Stevens CLUB Notts County Notts County Notts County Notts County CLUB Oldham Athletic Oldham Athletic Doncaster Rovers Oldham Athletic CLUB Doncaster Rovers Doncaster Rovers Oldham Athletic Doncaster Rovers CLUB Hull City Port Vale Hull City Port Vale

JACK SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

There aren’t loads of standout options this week, but James Belshaw looks like one of the best. He has two nice fixtures this week.

Matthew Hudson also comes into the week as a decent pick, especially with a favourable first match.

Outside of those two, options are pretty limited, which leaves Timothe Lo-Tutala as the only other realistic route if you want to go different.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Emmanuel Monthe stands out as the clear top option. He offers a nice mix of clean sheet potential and bonus, which makes him very reliable this week.

Not far behind is Nick Tsaroulla, who arguably has the best clean sheet chances across the teams in action. Clean sheets may be less likely for Connor Hall, but he still carries value through bonus potential and a bit of attacking threat.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, it’s hard to look past Luke Molyneux as the standout pick. He should tick along nicely and comes up against two weaker defensive sides.

Alongside him, Owen Bailey offers a higher floor but slightly less upside, making him a safer option.

Tom Pett also deserves a mention and looks like a solid pick in a week where midfield options are fairly thin.

FORWARDS

Up front, Alassana Jatta looks like the key man. The fixtures are there for him against weaker defences, and he definitely has the ceiling to deliver big returns.

Jodi Jones is another who could match that if he gets the minutes. Meanwhile, Jack Stevens also comes into the conversation, with good attacking fixtures that give him a chance to return.

TEAM PICKS

Overall, Notts County, Oldham Athletic, and Doncaster Rovers all look like strong team picks this week.

Given the fixtures, Hull City also edges ahead of Port Vale, who don’t look quite as appealing in comparison.

FEETZZ SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

There are a few decent options to consider this week. James Belshaw has good fixtures against two sides lower in the table and will be aiming to add to his eight clean sheets this season.

Meanwhile, Matthew Hudson has been the standout goalkeeper in League Two, racking up 16 clean sheets so far. He starts with a solid fixture before a tougher test against Belshaw’s Notts County.

It’s also a boost for Doncaster having Timothe Lo-Tutala back between the sticks. He has a good opportunity to pick up at least one clean sheet, particularly against Port Vale.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Emmanuel Monthe continues to impress as a clearance machine. A clean sheet against Harrogate looks possible, and even in tougher games, he should tick along nicely with bonus.

Donervon Daniels is another solid option and offers a bit more going forward, with the potential for assists.

You can also look towards Connor Hall, who should be kept busy against two attacking sides. That kind of workload often translates well into bonus points.

MIDFIELDERS

It’s hard to ignore Owen Bailey, who has been one of the most reliable performers in the game this season. As one of the highest average scorers in his position across the EFL, he should continue to pick up points.

Alongside him, Luke Molyneux is always worth backing for moments of quality. Add in his set-piece duties, and he becomes even more appealing.

Tom Pett also offers multiple routes to returns, and with favourable fixtures, you’d expect him to at least pick up interception and key pass points.

Forwards

Leading the line for Notts County, Jodi Jones looks like their most reliable forward right now. He comes into the week off the back of a goal and has solid fixtures to build on that.

Jack Stevens has been very productive, with six goals and four assists in just 16 appearances for Oldham. He offers more than just a goal threat, which adds to his appeal.

Even as a single Gameweek option, Joe Gelhardt deserves a mention. The fixture against Sheffield Wednesday looks very favourable, and he should get plenty of opportunities to take shots and potentially deliver multiple returns.

TEAM PICKS

There aren’t many teams doubling this week, so focusing on those that are makes sense. Doncaster Rovers have decent fixtures against a struggling Barnsley side and rock-bottom Port Vale.

Notts County also appeal, with good fixtures against Cheltenham and fellow doublers Oldham, giving them a strong chance of at least one win.

Oldham Athletic offer a solid alternative, facing struggling Harrogate alongside that clash with Notts County.

Outside of the doubles, Hull City stand out as the best single Gameweek team, with a very favourable fixture against Sheffield Wednesday.

DANNY SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Back in the side for Doncaster, Timothe Lo-Tutala comes into the week off the back of an impressive 9-pointer away at high-flying Bolton.

That kind of performance will definitely catch the eye. Elsewhere, James Belshaw has more favourable fixtures than most goalkeepers this week and can pick up save points, which always boosts his appeal.

Matthew Hudson is another standout, with 15 clean sheets already this season. With two fixtures ahead, you’d expect at least one clean sheet, making him a very strong option.

DEFENDERS

Consistency has been key for Emmanuel Monthe, who is averaging 6.4 points per game this season. He also posts strong bonus numbers, which adds to his appeal.

Matthew Pearson stands out for his excellent clearance numbers, and if he can combine that with a clean sheet, he could deliver a very solid return.

Meanwhile, Connor Hall is back in the mix and, with his strong bonus potential, looks like a player worth considering this week.

MIDFIELDERS

One of the standout midfielders this season has been Owen Bailey, currently the second-highest points scorer in his position. He offers multiple routes to points and has some very appealing fixtures this week.

Luke Molyneux is another excellent option from Doncaster. Being on penalties always helps, and his 48 key passes across 35 games, alongside eight goals, highlight his attacking threat.

Tom Pett also has value, particularly through interception points, and has chipped in with a couple of goals this season.

FORWARDS

There’s plenty to like about Jodi Jones, who has nine goal contributions this season and continues to look sharp in matches. Being on penalties only adds to his appeal.

Mike Fondop-Talum is also in good form, with five goals and five assists, and the fact both fixtures are at home makes him even more attractive.

Jack Stevens is another option to consider, averaging 5.2 points per game so far and already registering 10 goal contributions this season.

TEAM PICKS

This week, it makes sense to target the teams with a Double Gameweek and play the percentages. Notts County, Doncaster Rovers, Oldham Athletic, and Port Vale all stand out as the strongest club selections.

LOUIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

The options are less than convincing this week, but Notts County’s James Belshaw is arguably the standout.

Oldham Athletic have been very good this season, and with the options being quite scarce, Mathew Hudson is a shoo-in. I also think you have to consider Thimothe Lo-Tutala.

DEFENDERS

Regardless of how much potential these players have this week, Emmanuel Monthe is a fantastic option who regularly goes under the radar.

Notts County’s Nick Tsaroulla and Port Vale’s Connor Hall are two more standouts for the round ahead. They are probably the best defensive options in their teams.

MIDFIELDERS

The midfield options are really bleak, so backing Doncaster duo Luke Molyneux and Owen Bailey makes sense. Owen Bailey has been one of the most consistent assets in the game this season, whilst Molyneux can be hugely explosive on his day.

Tom Pett is the best of a bad bunch. He offers multiple routes to points, so does have potential across two matches.

FORWARDS

It’s a similar situation with Notts County up front. The other forward options are poor, but Notts County duo Alassana Jatta and Jodi Jones could do well across a double.

I also think Jack Stevens is a great pick, too. He isn’t the most consistent, but could do really well in any given round.

TEAM PICKS

Every team playing twice this week should be on Fantasy EFL managers’ minds. The best of them is probably Notts County, who have been great this campaign. ‘

I’d also back Oldham Athletic and Doncaster. Port Vale, of course, play twice too, but I’m not sure how much potential they have this week due to current form. They are rock-bottom of the league after all.