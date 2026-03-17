Chip Strategy

FPL Blank Gameweek 31 Free Hit: Pros, cons + 4 possible drafts

17 March 2026 178 comments
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Blank Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is finally upon us!

Thanks to the EFL Cup final, four teams are set to be absent from the Premier League schedule this weekend: Arsenal, Manchester City, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It’s still faintly possible that City v Palace stays in Gameweek 31 (being played in early April instead) but we’ll assume, for now, that it won’t.

As a result, many FPL managers with squads stacked with players from that foursome may be eyeing the Free Hit button as a means of navigating the upcoming blank.

Here, we’ll talk through some of the pros and cons of using your Free Hit chip in Blank Gameweek 31, and suggest a few possible team drafts.

How many ‘blankers’ does the average FPL manager own?

LiveFPL gives a Blank Gameweek breakdown of the top 100k FPL managers, which is a pretty good gauge of active Fantasy bosses.

A lot of FPL managers should be able to get a competitive XI out with one or two free transfers.

However, if you also have potential injury doubts like James Tarkowski (£5.7m), Matty Cash (£4.7m) or Nordi Mukiele (£4.5m) in your squad, or carry dead wood like Marc Guiu (£4.1m), you could easily find yourself struggling to get near 11 starters of any type, let alone a team of desirable picks.

Pros of a Free Hit in Blank Gameweek 31 

FPL notes: Haaland blank, Semenyo scores again + O’Reilly injury latest

A key advantage of using your Free Hit in Blank Gameweek 31 is that it allows you to easily navigate this first big blank of the 2025/26 season, stress-free. There’s no worrying about how to field an XI and taking hits, just a cherry-picked squad of 15 that you can attack the Gameweek with.

Another benefit is that there is no need to sell Arsenal or Man City players you may have built significant value in and immediately want back the following week. They’ll be there waiting in your Gameweek 32 squad already.

Cons of a Free Hit in Blank Gameweek 31 

FPL notes: “Brilliant” Rogers, Villa injuries + Bowen threat

One of the main ‘cons’ is that there could be a bigger Blank Gameweek (34) on the horizon, due to potential clashes with the FA Cup semi-finals. As a result, more than four teams may blank; we’ll find out for sure before Gameweek 32. Some managers may find their Free Hit could be more useful in that round, depending on how heavily their squad is set to be impacted.

The Free Hit chip could also be used in a Double Gameweek. We’re likely to get at least one in Gameweeks 33 or 36, possibly more, due to the rearrangement of matches. Managers may consider this option if they have already used their Bench Boost and Triple Captain chips, which are typically targeted at doubles.

It’s also worth looking at the fixtures for Blank Gameweek 31 in isolation. Are there really so many must-haves worth using a chip on this week? Aston Villa aren’t in great form, while Newcastle United contest a derby, when form can go out the proverbial window. Leeds United v Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest are hard to read, too:

So, deciding whether or not a Blank Gameweek 31 Free Hit is for you is likely dependant on how your team is currently set up for the blank (e.g., number of players blanking versus available to play, ideally with appealing fixtures), how many free transfers you have, and what other chips you still have to play (including a second Wildcard).

Blank Gameweek 31 Free Hit draft ideas

DRAFT 1: THE SCOUT PICKS!

Gameweek 31 Free Hit

The Scout Picks are a glorified Free Hit, so where better to start than the squad we’ve already put together in our ‘bus team’ article?

We start off by backing the popular Fulham duo of leading scorer Harry Wilson (£6.0m) and defensive contribution (DefCon) stalwart Joachim Andersen (£4.5m), both of whom returned to the starting XI in Gameweek 30.

Continuing to take the fixtures into account, there’s a Newcastle triple-up of Aaron Ramsdale (£4.8m), Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) – up against a Sunderland side that have scored just eight away goals all season – and Anthony Gordon (£7.3m), the Magpies’ designated spot-kick taker and their current best centre-forward option.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m) also faces a Spurs side on the league’s longest run without a clean sheet (11).

Bruno Fernandes (£10.1m) doesn’t have the greatest fixture by any stretch but he’s nailed for 90 minutes, on penalties and the league’s most creative asset. He will be vitally important if United are to get past a Bournemouth side that haven’t lost in 10 league outings. Indeed, the Portuguese grabbed a goal and assist in the reverse fixture.

Similarly, a trip to the Amex is no straightforward prospect for Liverpool, but Virgil van Dijk (£6.2m) offers extras (DefCon/goal threat) even if the clean sheet doesn’t happen.

Up front is probably where the big questions are this week. Joao Pedro (£7.8m), Igor Thiago (£7.3m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) don’t have the best fixtures on paper but there are fewer game-time question marks (especially with Bowen and Thiago) than there are with Raul Jimenez (£6.2m), who is frequently hooked between 60 to 70 minutes, and Gameweek 30 benchee Hugo Ekitike (£9.2m), who faces a Wednesday night-Saturday lunchtime turnaround.

DRAFT 2: BIG IN MIDFIELD

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

178 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Raoul Nogues
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Courtois out ?

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      1. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Yes. Hopefully lunin does a kimsky

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    • Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      White is so much better than Timber for certain opponents

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      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Yes he is

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    • royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Lost on last page

      What change should I make or should I roll

      Sanchez
      Chalobah Sensei Alderete
      Mbeumo Fernandes Dango Szoboszial
      Ekitike Pedro Thiago

      Dubravka KDH Gabriel O’Reilly

      1 FT 5.1 ITB

      Any ideas would be appreciated

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Start O'Reilly just in case.

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    • jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Haaland as good as darwin nunes right now. Just cant score

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        His twin must have scored the equaliser

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        1. jacob1989
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Wow. A very challenging tap in he scored. Even an amateur can score that.. i am talking about the 20;other big chances he has missed recently

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          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            So he can score

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            1. jacob1989
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 31 mins ago

              Such silly tap ins don't contribute as good form. It was unmissable

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              1. x.jim.x
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 30 mins ago

                Who mentioned form

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    • Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      arsenal doing that annoying too defensive too early thing again. shades of Wolves

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    • PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Parisssssss

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    • Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      I'd probably declare now Liam to be honest. Save them for the weekend

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    • Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Best midfielder in the world

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    • Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Now Rice scores...

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    • Moon Dog
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Wow Rice. Terrific goal.

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      • keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Just spotted Dowman on the bench for Arsenal
        I wonder if he's done his English home work
        Writing an essay on "what I did at the weekend"

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      • Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Rice Recovery to win the ball followed by a quality goal. Complete Central mid

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        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Was this a real recovery or an FPL recovery?

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        2. Hughes Your Daddy
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Best midfielder hold since GW1 for me, cant believe got him for only 6.5m back then, bargain.

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        3. jacob1989
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Too bad he is not doing it in PL last few months since i got him

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      • Kloppen Schloppen
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        A) Pedro
        B) Sesko

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        1. Feanor
          • 16 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Pedro now he's getting a nice rest

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      • Vazza
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Haaland came off 56th min. Injury?

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        1. jacob1989
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Nope.. rested, poor form

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      • x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Anyone made the “I’d 8-2 be a Chelsea fan” joke yet?

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        1. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          Not long till we see manchester utd in the UCL?

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      • Barkerov
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Can anyone tell me how my captain has managed to score an odd number of points for me?

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