Scout Picks - Bus Team

FPL Gameweek 31 early Scout Picks: Newcastle triple-up

17 March 2026 150 comments
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It’s time for our early Scout Picks for Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

With some managers playing their Free Hit this week, this is one of the more relevant selections of the season.

As ever, we will finalise our weekly selection nearer Friday’s deadline.

A lot can change between now and then, with nine teams in European action this week. The upcoming Scout Squad nominations, as well as the pre-match press conferences, will also help shape our final Scout Picks.

But this ‘bus team’, at the very least, offers an insight into the players and teams who will be under consideration.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 31 FIXTURES

Gameweek 31 fixtures, sorted by difficulty on our Season Ticker.

This weekend’s EFL Cup final leaves us with a smaller pool of players to choose from, with Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester City and Crystal Palace all set to blank.

It is important to note that, subject to European results, Man City v Palace could stay in Gameweek 31.

However, for now, we will proceed on the assumption that it won’t and will update this article accordingly should that change.

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL Gameweek 25: Who is projected to get goals + assists? 1

There aren’t too many stand-out, ‘essential’ players in Blank Gameweek 31.

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, for example, rank highly on our ticker. However, both clubs are in poor form and are up against teams in the top half of the table for StatsBomb expected goals conceded (xGC) over the last six Gameweeks, namely Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

Bruno Fernandes (£10.1m) is one of our nailed-on picks, however.

The in-form Portuguese playmaker has 11 attacking returns in 10 matches since the departure of Ruben Amorim, and has produced five double-digit hauls in that time.

Manchester United’s opponents on Friday, Bournemouth, have notably conceded only 15 Opta ‘big chances’ on home turf in 2025/26, fewer than any other team.

Still, given Fernandes’ form/output as a No 10 under Michael Carrick, he’s naturally our go-to midfielder.

A couple of Fulham players against Burnley will also feature.

Marco Silva’s troops banked their first clean sheet of 2026 on Sunday, so Joachim Andersen (£4.5m), back in the team and bettered by only two other FPL defenders for defensive contribution (DefCon) points this season, is our preferred option at the back.

He’s joined by set-piece taker Harry Wilson (£6.0m), who is unbeaten by any teammate for goals or assists in 2025/26.

Anthony Gordon (£7.3m) also features prominently in our plans. On penalties and mostly playing as a centre-forward, he’s returned in three of the last five Gameweeks, a period during which he has averaged 84.8 minutes per start.

IN CONTENTION

Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 6?

Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) trails only Gordon and Fernandes for Gameweek 31 ‘transfers in’:

St James’ Park is perhaps the likeliest source of defensive returns this week. Injury-hit Sunderland are the lowest scorers over the last six league matches, so a Newcastle defender – perhaps alongside Aaron Ramsdale (£4.8m) – is tempting, even factoring in the unpredictable nature of a derby.

Elsewhere, it’s tricky to predict exactly which way Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool will go, particularly with the Reds in midweek action.

Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m), Florian Wirtz (£8.3m), Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) and Hugo Ekitike (£9.2m) are all in contention, but the Seagulls have conceded just four goals in their last six matches and rank second for xGC in that time.

At the back, Virgil van Dijk (£6.2m) appeals. Even in a scenario where Liverpool concede, the Dutchman has already found the net three times this season. His ability to deliver DefCon points also falls in his favour.

Other fixtures, such as Everton v Chelsea, Leeds United v Brentford and Aston Villa v West Ham, also feel difficult to predict.

Chelsea host Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday and given their lack of clean sheets under Liam Rosenior, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m), who has four attacking returns in six matches, could be a stand-out option. He might even rival Cole Palmer (£10.6m) and Joao Pedro (£7.8m) for a Scout Picks spot.

The likes of Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.4m), Elliot Anderson (£5.5m), Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m), Dango Ouattara (£6.0m), Igor Thiago (£7.3m), Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m) also enter the chat for Blank Gameweek 31.

Bowen carries particular appeal, having blanked just once in the last eight Gameweeks.

If we do decide to look elsewhere in defence, there are plenty of other options from the likes of Aston Villa, Leeds United and Man Utd.

THE LONGER SHOTS

FPL notes: Dubravka debut + Frank on Richarlison

West Ham, Bournemouth, Everton and Chelsea defenders all probably belong in this camp, with the likes of Thiaw and Andersen firmly ahead at this early stage.

There probably won’t be too many takers in Richarlison (£6.3m), but he’s suspended in Europe this week and did rack up five shots, including two big chances, at Anfield on Sunday.  

We shouldn’t discount Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) out of hand but it’ll be extremely hard for him or other midfielders like Pascal Gross (£5.5m) and Jaidon Anthony (£5.0m) to sneak in, given the appeal of Fernandes, Gordon and Wilson.

Elsewhere, the likes of Raul Jimenez (£6.2m) and Danny Welbeck (£6.1m) have their merits without being stand-out Scout Picks candidates. In Raul’s case, it’s the knowledge that he’ll likely come off around the 60-to-70-minute mark, as has been the case in each of the last six weeks.

GAMEWEEK 31 EARLY SCOUT PICKS

price change predictions
150 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    I have no Chelsea Brighton or Newcastle players. Only 2 FTS and no WC left. Maybe it makes more sense to FH 33 for the dgw and try to get 9/10 players for gw34? No idea when to play BB or TC though...

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    1. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      That's what I'm considering. But need to see how fixtures fall first

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        1 day, 8 hours ago

        Cheers. How many players do you have this GW ?

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        1. The-Red-1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 day, 7 hours ago

          I've actually got 12, so I have a sub.
          But no FT left and no WC, which makes me think building to field 11 in 34 and FH 33 might be the way to go, maybe BB in a later week.

          I'm not sure if I'll want all the players from those teams for 33, but need to see the fixtures

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          1. The-Red-1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 day, 7 hours ago

            Although if city double 33 and 36, it'll be hard getting 3x city for both without using FH 34

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    2. Gubby-Allen
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      That is my intention also. Seems the obvious route. Keep the free hit for the biggest double week and get 22 matches.

      Its only really Arsenal and Man City players most people will be down on, like this week and Man City are not guaranteed to miss it anyway

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  2. Karan_G14
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    Petrovic
    VVD Hill Alderete
    Mbuemo Bruno Dango
    Ekitike Thiago

    (Dubravka Rice* Haaland* Gabriel* Timber* Miley*)
    3 FTs & 0.4m

    A) Timber, Rice & Miley ➡️ Thiaw, Gordon & Wilson (Bench Alderete)
    B) Timber & Rice ➡️ Thiaw/Anderson & Gordon/Wilson
    C) Haaland & Rice/Miley ➡️ Pedro/Bowen & Gordon/Wilson

    Appreciate your thoughts! 🙂

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    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      A

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    2. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      A

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  3. Juhlers
    • 13 Years
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    7 blank players
    2 FTs
    WC used (have other chips)

    Is it viable robust the Free Hit this week, contrary to how most people are planning?

    I feel like i’m chasing other people’s strategy if I make a 12-16 point hit this week..

    Would you just do the Free Hit this week and roll, and then use the 3 FTs to make the most of the upcoming double weeks?

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    1. Juhlers
      • 13 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      robust = to use

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        1 day, 8 hours ago

        Use wc imo gl

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        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          1 day, 8 hours ago

          Sorry lol use FH

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    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      Transfers likely to be worth more later than the players you'd transfer in this week for a hit. If that pencils out for your team it's certainly a viable strategy.

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    3. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      I would probably FH and use any -4s on doublers if you have to.

      Maybe look at a FH team and see if you can cover the players you're most worried about with your free transfers.

      It could be a low scoring week anyway

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      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 day, 7 hours ago

        Depends which players you have also!

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    4. Kingy109
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      If FA Cup goes to predictions how many blankers will you have in 34?
      Point is if it's bad now it could be worse then. You might have to muddle through and get 9 out at least to avoid a worse problem later.

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  4. Babit1967
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    Got away with no J Pedro or Ekitike but think I’m going to avoid again and bring in Gordon - thoughts?

    2 ft
    Munoz to Thiaw
    Semenyo to Gordon & gives me this 11

    Leno
    Andersen Virgil Thiaw (Timber*, Gabriel*)
    Gordon Bruno F Mbeumo Wilson Dango
    DCL Thiago (Haaland*)

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      It's a derby anything can happen. If you have no WC I'd be tempted to save. I'm in the same boat

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      1. Babit1967
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 7 hours ago

        Still got the wildcard intact.

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  5. cescpistols1
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 7 hours ago

    What moves do you recommend?

    2FT, 0.1 ITB. WC already used. Planning BB33 & FH34.

    A. Richards -> Andersen/Van Den Berg
    B. Haaland -> Bowen & then Rogers -> Salah for GW32
    C. Semenyo -> Wirtz
    D. Semenyo -> Gordon

    Dubravka
    Virgil Richards Hill Rodon
    Bruno(c) Rogers MGW Wilson
    J.Pedro Thiago

    Raya Haaland Gabriel Semenyo

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  6. tbos83
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 7 hours ago

    Why isn't the fpl app showing double captain points?

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    1. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      Dont know why, but I noticed it too. The total points is correct - does include them.

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      1. tbos83
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 7 hours ago

        Yeah, it's weird. Hopefully will revert back to normal next gw.

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  7. Cojones of Destiny
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 7 hours ago

    start one
    a. Kelleher (Lee)
    b. Dub (Ful)

    bench one
    1. Rogers (WHU)
    2. Dango (Lee) have Thiago
    3. Mbeumo (Bou)

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      A1

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    2. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
        1 day, 7 hours ago

        a none

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        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 8 Years
          1 day, 7 hours ago

          cant bench other players

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    3. DagheMunegu
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      Same chips left. 85 pts behind leader. Is there still a chance ?

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      1. Limbo
        • 15 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Not unless you play an absolute blinder and they capsize catastrophically

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      2. FantasyClub
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        I wouldnt listen to Limbo personally. This game obviously has a lot of luck involved. Provided tour team is different enough, all it can take is one better captaincy and you half that total. Or just some differentials to him.

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    4. Weasel51
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      Have 10 players for GW31 with 2 transfers, which one below is best to get 11 playing?

      1. Guehi > Andersen/Thiaw
      2. Haaland > J.Pedro

      Thanks

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      1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
          1 day, 7 hours ago

          jp

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        • The Hunt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 day, 7 hours ago

          I guess Pedro has the highest ceiling (4 hauls and 2 other good returns in his last eight games) and it also stops Haaland from stinking up your team. If you opt for the defender route then I much prefer Thiaw to Andersen even allowing for Fulham playing Burnley.

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          1. Weasel51
            • 10 Years
            1 day, 7 hours ago

            Thanks mate. Should have mentioned it’s just a 1 week punt as I’m WC32

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            1. The Hunt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              1 day, 7 hours ago

              Same as me. I've already got Pedro and my two transfers for this week will be Nunes & Rice for Thiaw and either Gordon or Wilson to give me 11 players.

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      2. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
          1 day, 7 hours ago

          i already have 11 players playing, howerver 2 of my defenders are reinildo (new) and van hecke (LIV)
          would you use two free transfers to transfer in anderson and thiaw for richards (blanking) and reinildo.
          wildcarding in 32. 2FTs

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          1. Weasel51
            • 10 Years
            1 day, 7 hours ago

            Personally would only make 1 as Reinildo is a doubt for the game.

            One of your none playing defenders to Thiaw/Hall/Andersen with Reinildo first on the bench maybe.

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            1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                1 day, 7 hours ago

                thanks

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          2. v3n0m
            • 4 Years
            1 day, 7 hours ago

            Just for GW31:
            A) Andersen + Tete
            B) Thiago + J. Pedro

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            1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                1 day, 7 hours ago

                andersen and thiago

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            2. Count of Monte Hristo
              • 12 Years
              1 day, 7 hours ago

              5 Premier League sides in the last 16 and only Arsenal progressing?

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              1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                  1 day, 7 hours ago

                  probably

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                • Chrisitis
                  • 14 Years
                  1 day, 6 hours ago

                  Arsenal
                  Liverpool
                  City

                  3/8 pretty good

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                  1. Kingy109
                    • 4 Years
                    1 day, 6 hours ago

                    City? They'll need to score 5 at least unless we think Madrid don't score. I wouldn't pin my hopes on that.

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                  2. Count of Monte Hristo
                    • 12 Years
                    1 day, 6 hours ago

                    City are gone I’m afraid

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                • Airsonicboost
                    1 day, 5 hours ago

                    Nah Arsenal gonna lose

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                • DagheMunegu
                  • 5 Years
                  1 day, 6 hours ago

                  Van Hecke VVD Rodon
                  Enzo

                  A Gudmunsson to Thiaw/Andersen bench Van Hecke

                  B Enzo to Gordon/Wilson play Van Hecke

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                  1. Kingy109
                    • 4 Years
                    1 day, 6 hours ago

                    I'd be tempted to roll that transfer could be better spent in a better week

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                • Atimis
                  • 9 Years
                  1 day, 6 hours ago

                  If BGW31 is on, would you get Gordon Thiaw Andersen for free? Or rather MGW, Thiago or Bowen over Gordon?

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                  1. Atimis
                    • 9 Years
                    1 day, 6 hours ago

                    I would be selling Rayan for Gordon while keeping Enzo and playing him as well, I'm fed up with Rayan...

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                  2. Airsonicboost
                      1 day, 5 hours ago

                      I’m selling Rayan but don’t trust Wilson

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                  3. Limbo
                    • 15 Years
                    1 day, 6 hours ago

                    Sorry, I know this has probably been asked a load... Is there a chip strategy post with chance of remaining DGWs/Blanks listed?

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                  4. trinzoo
                    • 11 Years
                    1 day, 6 hours ago

                    Start:
                    A) Sanchez (eve)
                    B) Dubravka (ful)

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                    1. Traction Engine Foot
                      • 8 Years
                      1 day, 5 hours ago

                      A but I expect both concede

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                  5. Airsonicboost
                      1 day, 5 hours ago

                      I’m just happy that I got 81 points this week and 88 points last week

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                    • Airsonicboost
                        1 day, 5 hours ago

                        No idea what I’m doing this week

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                        1. Airsonicboost
                            1 day, 5 hours ago

                            Should I change my three Arsenal and City players or change my Bournemouth players

                            A) change Senesi, truffert and petrovic
                            B) change Semenyo, Gabriel and O’Reiley

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                        2. Traction Engine Foot
                          • 8 Years
                          1 day, 5 hours ago

                          Pedro or Thiago for GW31 if you can only have one?

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                          1. Airsonicboost
                              1 day, 5 hours ago

                              Thiago against Leeds

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                          2. Johnh1995
                            • 2 Years
                            1 day, 2 hours ago

                            On a free hit which keeper to go for?
                            Ramsdale or Martinez

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                            1. Big Mike
                              • 3 Years
                              18 hours, 8 mins ago

                              Ramsdale as he is the more likely to double

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                            2. Airsonicboost
                                3 hours, 30 mins ago

                                Martinez

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                            3. Big Mike
                              • 3 Years
                              18 hours, 13 mins ago

                              A) Tavernier > Dango
                              B) Roll

                              Pick one

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                              1. Airsonicboost
                                  3 hours, 30 mins ago

                                  Roll

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