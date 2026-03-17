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Konate, Isak, Tonali, Romero: The latest FPL team news

17 March 2026 36 comments
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The managers of Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur spoke to the media today ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League (UCL) last-16 ties.

We’ll round up the key injury updates below.

LIVERPOOL

Ibrahima Konate, an unused substitute against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday due to hamstring discomfort, should be fit to play.

“Yeah, he is at this moment of time [ready to play]. The day after the game is recovery. If you play so many games with only two days of rest in between, you cannot do a lot, but he is declared completely fit. He doesn’t feel the discomfort anymore.

“So, then he is ready to start and hopefully fulfil 90 minutes or, if needed, even longer. But that’s what we have to find out tomorrow.” – Arne Slot on Ibrahima Konate

Joe Gomez, the man who filled in for Konate against Spurs, is a doubt, however.

“Joe, we will decide that tomorrow. He wasn’t ready to train today. He had too much issues after our last game, although he had these issues already after the Galatasaray game. [He] wasn’t planned to play against Tottenham, but unfortunately, Ibou got discomfort in his hamstring, so we couldn’t take the risk of playing him. That’s why Joe had to play and that has built up so much that now he’s a bit of a doubt for tomorrow. But he’s going to try tomorrow, to see if he is available.” – Arne Slot on Joe Gomez

Alexander Isak (ankle), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Wataru Endo (foot), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain out.

Isak was training individually and pictured running on Tuesday but won’t be available for Wednesday’s rematch with Galatasaray or Gameweek 31.

 “Alex is, like I said, not available for tomorrow but the fact that you see him on the pitch tells you that he gets closer and closer to joining us again.

“No [timeline], not really, but he will not be available for Saturday as well. As long as you don’t train with the team yet, you are not ready to play. And as we all know, if you’ve done, for months, only individual sessions, it’s also quite a step up to train with the team. And when you train with the team, it’s quite a step up to play at Premier League intensity or Champions League intensity.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

NEWCASTLE UNITED

The Magpies will assess Sandro Tonali (illness) before the trip to the Nou Camp after he missed out in Gameweek 30.

“We’ll have a look at him today. Today’s the first day we’ve seen him. An opportunity for, hopefully, him to train, if he feels strong enough. Then, we’ll make a decision tomorrow.” – Eddie Howe on Sandro Tonali

The Barcelona match comes too soon for Lewis Miley (thigh), while Fabian Schar (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) are out longer term.

“Lewi’s not with the squad, unfortunately. He’s trained at home today, so we’re probably looking at the other side of the international break for Lewi now. It’s just taking a little bit longer than we hoped.” – Eddie Howe on Lewis Miley

Joe Willock, who seemed to be struggling with his thigh on Saturday, has recovered quickly to make the trip.

“Joe Willock has travelled with us. We’ll have a look at him in training today. Fingers crossed, he’ll be fine.” – Eddie Howe

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Cristian Romero (head) is set to return after he missed out in Gameweek 30.

But Joao Palhinha (head), who he collided with in the reverse fixture against Atletico Madrid, remains out.

Destiny Udogie (hamstring) and Lucas Bergvall (ankle) are available again, however, if only from the bench.

Micky van de Ven is also free to play after his one-match domestic suspension.

“Joao, no, but Destiny and Lucas will be on the bench tomorrow. One part of the game, not too much, because they just started to train with us, but it is good to see them.

“Yeah, [Romero] is there. You saw him in training today? So, he can play. Joao no. Joao is doing worse, so he will be for the next game, but Romero is in.” – Igor Tudor

Wilson Odobert (knee), Ben Davies (ankle), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), James Maddison (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) remain out.

Yves Bissouma and Souza are ineligible for the Champions League, too. Richarlison serves a one-match European ban for yellow card accumulation.

And Conor Gallagher, who missed out on Sunday, will be assessed. He’s been hit hard by a virus, which is made worse by his asthma.

“We see today what we can do because he has, as you know, probably asthma problems. He has some virus to make some not nice things, so we are going to see if he is able tomorrow to go on the bench.

“It’s nothing like a danger but still he is not able to play.” – Igor Tudor on Conor Gallagher

Speaking to Spurs’ in-house media team, Tudor later added that Dominic Solanke was also a concern.

“Dom has some small problems, so we’ll see tomorrow how he is.” – Igor Tudor

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36 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. F4L
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    wait wtf senegal stripped of their afcon title? that is ridiculous beyond words

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    1. Hughes Your Daddy
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Yep, terrible decision. Was so many bad ref decisions especially ruling out what would of been that Sarr winner at the end, and the Morocco ball boy antics by the Senegal goal all game - now they get awarded it. So corrupt.

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      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Football, corrupt, never…..

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    2. Four Letter Wirtz
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Will our FantasyAFCON scores be recalculated too?

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  2. Moon Dog
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Arsenal are still the only undefeated team in the Champion's League. They're going to be tough to beat.

      If they pick up EFL Cup on Sunday, and then beat Southampton to get to the FA Cup semi-final, the media are going to start using the q-word...

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      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Yh tough to beat at the emirates but not at the Allianz.

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        1. Stevie B
          • 15 Years
          5 mins ago

          Arsenal will not even play at the Allianz Arena, as they will only meet in the final. Bayern will be eliminated in the quarterfinals against Real Madrid. If they unexpectedly advance, they will face either Liverpool or Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals.

          Are you German? I am sadly. There is nothing to be proud of and this country is really going downhill.

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      2. SM001
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Quim?

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    • marpy016
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Have 1FT and $7.8 ITB, any upgrades (will WC 32) or just roll:

      Dubravka
      VVD - Senesi - Thiaw
      Bruno - Szoboslai - Dango - Wilson
      Pedro - Ekitike - Thiago

      Raya - Gudmundsson - Gabriel - Semenyo

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      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour ago

        That’s a great team mate!

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    • Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      If palace win does that mean palace & city bgw31?

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    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Morocco have been declared AFCON champions are Senegal’s walk off 😆

      Has someone notified Brahim Diaz?!

      Feels a tad late and meaningless however.

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      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        That's harsh
        Will they have to send back their winners medals ?

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      2. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        What??

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    • Letsgo!
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Rjames to andersen or aina?

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      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        flair aina

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    • BlzE_94
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Team GTG?

      Kelleher
      Virgil Thiaw Anderson
      B.Fernandes Mbeumo Gordon Wilson O.Dango
      Ekitike Thiago

      Dubravka Senesi Haaland* Gabriel*

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      1. jonnybhoy
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        This a FH? Probs as strong as it could be this week

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    • bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Keep Haaland or Semenyo?

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      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        37 mins ago

        Im going to have to decide soon
        At this time I got diddly

        Haaland-Semenyo-Guéhi so I could just ship Guéhi and play 10
        Is Semenyo out of favor?
        Seems so but anyone who knows what pep is thinking is lying.

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      2. thetommy14
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I kept Semenyo

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    • I have no Wirtz
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        JP taken off after 59 min. That’s a good sign for the weekend. Right?

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      • Gazwaz80
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Yep, gets more minutes to blank…

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      • Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Chalobah high ankle sprain

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      • jonnybhoy
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Inital thoughts on next week? Really fancied Gordon but not sure if hes worth using my last FT on. 0.3TB 3FT.

        Sanchez
        Timber* Alderete Munoz*
        Bruno F Dango Wilson Mbuemo Enzo
        Haaland Ekitike Thiago

        Dubravka Gabriel* Haaland* Gudmundsson*

        A) Munoz and Timber to Thiaw and Andersen (no bench but allows to roll a FT)
        B) Munoz, Timber, Enzo to VVD, Andersen + Gordon (No bench)
        C) Munoz, Timber and Gudmundsson to Virgil, Andersen and Thiaw (bench Alderete)

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        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          A just because I wouldn't to want use all 3 FT's in one go

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      • Pep's Money Laundry
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Which defender to use FT on, needed mainly for this week only?

        A. Van Hecke (LIV)
        B. Tark (CHE)
        C. Andersen (BUR)
        D. Hall (SUN)

        Currently on C

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        1. jonnybhoy
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          C

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      • Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        For the rest of the season.. Nunes to

        A) Rodon
        B) Andersen

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      • The Blackadder
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I’ve been eagerly waiting to see some great WC teams but have scrolled through comments on so many articles, does anyone actually have a WC?!

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        1. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          No one is playing WC this week, it's going to be next week.

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      • Stevie B
        • 15 Years
        1 hour ago

        Is this good to go?

        Dubravka (Henderson)
        Thiaw, van Dijk, Hill, Alderete (Gabriel)
        Wilson, Rogers, B. Fernandes (Rice) (Semenyo)
        Bowen, Joao Pedro, Thiago

        Thank you and good luck!

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      • Stevie B
        • 15 Years
        45 mins ago

        When is the best time to play the chips if you still have all (triple captain, bench boost, free hit and wildcard).

        Thanks!

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        1. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          just now

          WC32 is popular as of now. Remaining chips, you have to decide after FA round is done

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      • tuturututu
        • 5 Years
        just now

        FH team everyone, opinions?

        Ramsdale
        Thiaw, VVD, Andersen
        Salah, Palmer, Bruno(c), Wilson, Gordon
        JP, Thiago

        Darlow, Raul, Frimpong, Alderete

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