Fantasy EFL Gameweek 34: Expert team reveals

It’s time for our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 34 team reveals. Four teams across League One and League Two double this week.

Our panel showcase their squads, the differentials they’re targeting, and the captaincy choices that could define the round.

NOTES

With only four teams doubling this week, it feels like the perfect time to activate the One Club chip on Oldham and Doncaster assets. I’m not keen on Notts County options at all this week, and Port Vale don’t look great either.

For Oldham, I’ll be tripling up on their defence – going with Mathew Hudson in goal, alongside Emmanuel Monthe and Donervon Daniels . They’re in an incredible run of form and have looked solid not just defensively, but going forward too. That’s also why Mike Fondop is in my team. He looks like a great option this week and could even be my captain if I decide to go against Luke Molyneux to try and gain an edge in a week where margins will be key.

in goal, alongside and . They’re in an incredible run of form and have looked solid not just defensively, but going forward too. That’s also why is in my team. He looks like a great option this week and could even be my captain if I decide to go against to try and gain an edge in a week where margins will be key. The remaining spots will be filled by Doncaster players. Owen Bailey and Molyneux feel like locks given their consistency, especially with the lack of strong midfield options elsewhere. I’ve also gone for Mathew Pearson , whose bonus potential has looked very strong recently. I can see a clean sheet in that second game, although this may still change.

and Molyneux feel like locks given their consistency, especially with the lack of strong midfield options elsewhere. I’ve also gone for , whose bonus potential has looked very strong recently. I can see a clean sheet in that second game, although this may still change. For clubs, I’ll be backing Oldham and Notts County with an all-in strategy.

NOTES

Joe Gauci , goalkeeper for Port Vale, looks like a solid pick this week. The team are still fighting to avoid relegation, and their defence is arguably their strongest asset. He’s kept two clean sheets in the last five matches. The fixtures aren’t ideal, but he should still rack up save points.

, goalkeeper for Port Vale, looks like a solid pick this week. The team are still fighting to avoid relegation, and their defence is arguably their strongest asset. He’s kept two clean sheets in the last five matches. The fixtures aren’t ideal, but he should still rack up save points. Emmanuel Monthe is a key figure in Oldham’s rock-solid defence. The team are in great form and playing really well lately. He’s a strong bonus point candidate and a major aerial threat from set pieces.

is a key figure in Oldham’s rock-solid defence. The team are in great form and playing really well lately. He’s a strong bonus point candidate and a major aerial threat from set pieces. Nick Tsaroulla , the Cypriot wing-back, is very attacking and crucial to Notts County’s setup. They’re pushing for automatic promotion, and with two must-win games, he’ll be expected to deliver.

, the Cypriot wing-back, is very attacking and crucial to Notts County’s setup. They’re pushing for automatic promotion, and with two must-win games, he’ll be expected to deliver. Conor Grant has been in excellent form recently, with a goal and assist against Chesterfield. He offers multiple routes to points and is becoming a very reliable option.

has been in excellent form recently, with a goal and assist against Chesterfield. He offers multiple routes to points and is becoming a very reliable option. The Doncaster double-up could be key this round. Owen Bailey has been extremely consistent -arguably their best player this season – with 12 goals and three assists so far. Luke Molyneux , meanwhile, is on penalties, nailed for 90 minutes, and a must-have in a double gameweek. Doncaster are still fighting to avoid relegation, so these are do-or-die matches.

has been extremely consistent -arguably their best player this season – with 12 goals and three assists so far. , meanwhile, is on penalties, nailed for 90 minutes, and a must-have in a double gameweek. Doncaster are still fighting to avoid relegation, so these are do-or-die matches. Up front, Mike Fondop gets the nod. Oldham are in great form, and he’s their most consistent striker, with four goals in the last seven matches.

gets the nod. Oldham are in great form, and he’s their most consistent striker, with four goals in the last seven matches. The team focus is clear this week: Oldham and Doncaster.

NOTES

The One Club chip is active for me in this small Double Gameweek.

Mathew Hudson starts in goal – two home games and 16 clean sheets this season.

starts in goal – two home games and 16 clean sheets this season. I’m currently on three at the back: Emmanuel Monthe and Donervon Daniels from Oldham, completing the treble defence alongside the keeper, as I really like the fixtures. Matthew Pearson makes up the three, mainly for his strong clearance numbers.

and from Oldham, completing the treble defence alongside the keeper, as I really like the fixtures. makes up the three, mainly for his strong clearance numbers. In midfield, it’s Luke Molyneux and Owen Bailey from Donny. They look like the standout double Gameweek options in terms of all-round points.

and from Donny. They look like the standout double Gameweek options in terms of all-round points. Up top, Mike Fondop gets the nod, given his strong recent form.

gets the nod, given his strong recent form. Team selections will be Oldham and Doncaster – I think these two clubs have the best fixtures among the double Gameweek sides.

Captaincy is on Owen Bailey.

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