Fixtures

Blank Gameweek 31 confirmed for Man City + Crystal Palace

19 March 2026 12 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Any last lingering possibility of Manchester City v Crystal Palace going ahead in Gameweek 31 was snuffed out on Thursday night.

Had Palace been eliminated from the UEFA Conference League, their trip to the Etihad – postponed this weekend due to City’s EFL Cup final involvement – could theoretically have been played on April 7/8.

That would have kept it in Gameweek 31.

But Palace’s victory over AEK Larnaca has eliminated that prospect.

WHEN COULD CITY V PALACE BE PLAYED?

We’re looking at the midweeks after Gameweek 33 or 36 for City v Palace now. That would create a double for both sides:

City Gameweek 31

Palace or City could yet have two Double Gameweeks, as one of their Gameweek 34 fixtures will have to be moved due to the clash with the FA Cup semi-finals.

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12 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Thiaw over Hall, and Andersen over Tete, Bassey? What do you think?

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    1. Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Thiaw or Hall both good options, Anderson better Fulham pick.

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  2. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    If pool beat city in the cup, we almost certainly won't have a city dgw until 36 now

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    1. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      just now

      tempted to sell haaland

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  3. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Will Keane start?

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    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      For Reading? You thinking about him for that EFL game?

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    2. Captain Beefheart
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yep, Moyes not giving anything away, but don't think Branthwaithe and Tarkowski are fit

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  4. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    I'd like the ability to mute the 'B' and 'D' words from FPL chat. Just seems to dominate everything for weeks on end. We'll know when we know ultimately

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    1. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      just now

      affects current transfers

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  5. Tinmen
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Money no issue folks

    Is Gordon still a better pick over Palmer this week?

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  6. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Got 1FT worth Haaland to Thiago (killing me)?

    Kelleher
    Virgil Hill Diouf
    Palmer, Bruno, Wilson, Gordon, Rogers,
    JP, Ekitike

    Dubs Guehi, Haaland, Gabriel

    1.0

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  7. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Hi folks,
    3FT & 0.9 ITB. BB, WC & WC still available.
    Verburggen
    Timber Gabriel O'Reilley
    Bruno Mbuemo Semenyo Rice Gakpo
    Haaland Thiago
    (Dubravka-Alderete-Dalot-Mane)

    Planned to FH but feel it could be better used on a DGW...Totally at a loss any ideas at all would be appreciated with this one

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