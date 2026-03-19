Blank Gameweek 31 confirmed for Man City + Crystal Palace

Any last lingering possibility of Manchester City v Crystal Palace going ahead in Gameweek 31 was snuffed out on Thursday night.

Had Palace been eliminated from the UEFA Conference League, their trip to the Etihad – postponed this weekend due to City’s EFL Cup final involvement – could theoretically have been played on April 7/8.

That would have kept it in Gameweek 31.

But Palace’s victory over AEK Larnaca has eliminated that prospect.

WHEN COULD CITY V PALACE BE PLAYED?

We’re looking at the midweeks after Gameweek 33 or 36 for City v Palace now. That would create a double for both sides:

Palace or City could yet have two Double Gameweeks, as one of their Gameweek 34 fixtures will have to be moved due to the clash with the FA Cup semi-finals.